FAQ
Is the Jaguar XF a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 XF both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XF has 11.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar XF. Learn more
Is the Jaguar XF reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar XF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Jaguar XF a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Jaguar XF is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 XF is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Jaguar XF?
The least-expensive 2023 Jaguar XF is the 2023 Jaguar XF P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,000.
Other versions include:
- P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,000
- P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,300
- P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,700
What are the different models of Jaguar XF?
If you're interested in the Jaguar XF, the next question is, which XF model is right for you? XF variants include P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of XF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
