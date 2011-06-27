  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2012 Honda CR-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(117)
Appraise this car

2012 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of room for passengers and cargo
  • high fuel economy
  • user-friendly controls
  • ample tech and family-friendly features
  • nimble handling.
  • No available engine upgrade
  • transmission lacks manual mode
  • rear seats don't slide fore and aft.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Honda CR-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,495 - $18,998
Used CR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Honda CR-V has long been one of our favorite compact crossover SUVs, and a redesign for 2012 makes it even more appealing.

Notably, we picked the Honda CR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2012.

Vehicle overview

Comfortable, enjoyable to drive and packed with utility, the previous-generation Honda CR-V was certainly deserving of its status as a top seller in the compact-crossover segment. For the 2012 Honda CR-V, the model gets a redesign that brings spruced-up sheet metal and cabin design, along with content and performance upgrades that should align it even more closely with the wants and needs of its family-focused audience.

Many of the changes seen in the 2012 Honda CR-V aren't dramatic. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic transmission are carryovers, though the powertrain gets tweaks that help increase both output and fuel economy. Width and wheelbase are the same as last year, while the CR-V bucks the "bigger is better" trend by losing an inch in height and length. Within the cabin, legroom is unchanged and cargo capacity sees a slight increase.

One of our chief complaints about last year's CR-V concerned the amount of road noise transmitted to the cabin, and the current model addresses this shortcoming with added insulation that results in a quieter driving experience. Also, ride quality is smoother, thanks to changes in suspension calibration.

On the technology front, the CR-V keeps up with the crowd by adding features like a Pandora Internet radio interface and an SMS text messaging function. Additionally, Bluetooth and a rearview camera are now standard equipment on all CR-Vs and, for the first time, a rear DVD entertainment system is available. Versatility is also enhanced this year with a new folding mechanism for the rear seats that's easier and quicker to use.

As with last year's model, the 2012 Honda CR-V's biggest weakness is the fact that it's available only with a four-cylinder engine; most rivals offer an optional V6. And while acceleration is adequate, it's not quite as brisk as some four-cylinder competitors.

Considering this, some shoppers who often carry lots of cargo or who desire more power might want to consider other highly regarded small crossovers like the Chevrolet Equinox, Kia Sorento, Subaru Forester and freshly redesigned Toyota RAV4. All offer engine upgrades, and the Kia and Toyota also have available third-row seats. However, we think the Honda CR-V's thoughtful mix of family-friendly attributes will continue to make it a great choice for most shoppers. As such, it easily remains one of our top picks in the class.

2012 Honda CR-V models

The 2012 Honda CR-V is a crossover SUV that's compact verging on midsize. It's available in LX, EX, EX-L, EX-L with Navigation and EX-L with Rear Entertainment System trim levels, and each can be equipped with front- or all-wheel drive.

The well-equipped LX comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat height adjustment, 60/40-split rear seats, a rearview camera, a full-color multi-information display, steering wheel audio controls, and Bluetooth phone and streaming audio. All LX models also have a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, a Pandora interface, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

EX models add 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, rear privacy glass, a retractable cargo cover and six speakers for the sound system. Going with the EX-L gets you roof rails, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar, leather upholstery, heated front seats and an upgraded sound system with seven speakers and satellite radio. As you'd expect, the EX-L with Navigation adds a navigation system (with voice controls and real-time traffic), while the EX-L with Rear Entertainment System adds a rear DVD entertainment system. Note that the nav system and rear DVD entertainment system can't be ordered together.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Honda CR-V is fully redesigned. Highlights include a longer standard features list, restyled sheet metal, an upgraded cabin and better fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Honda CR-V comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. The latter sends power to the front wheels exclusively until slippage is detected, at which point power is sent to the wheels with the most traction. In Edmunds performance testing, an EX-L with all-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds -- a tad slow for a four-cylinder compact SUV.

EPA estimates for the front-drive model are an estimated 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. AWD CR-Vs drop slightly to 22/30/25. These ratings make it one of the most fuel-efficient choices in its segment.

Safety

The 2012 Honda CR-V is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A back-up camera is standard on all models.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CR-V EX-L came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet -- a good distance for a compact SUV.

In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the CR-V received the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Though it certainly holds its own against competing four-cylinder-powered crossovers, there's not a whole lot of low-end power in the 2012 Honda CR-V; it's hard to ignore the fact that a V6 upgrade isn't available. On the plus side, the crossover distinguishes itself by offering steering and handling that are sharper and more rewarding than most of the competition's.

A new "Econ" mode dulls throttle response to enhance fuel economy, but the trade-off is compromised acceleration, and this is especially noticeable when traveling up gradients. The 2012 Honda CR-V features a smoother ride and a quieter cabin than last year's model, giving it a more refined feeling overall.

Interior

To our eyes, this year's CR-V boasts a better-looking cabin than last year's model; its lines are more fluid and organic, and make the previous generation's blocky aesthetic seem basic in comparison. Controls are logically laid out and attractive to look at. The open space between the front seats seen in last year's sub-EX-L models is no more, as all 2012 CR-Vs come with a full front console that ups utility by providing additional storage compartments.

Rear seats in the previous-generation CR-V slid fore and aft, but this year that functionality has been retired to make way for a spring-loaded auto-fold feature that allows you to fold the rear seats almost flat with a simple tug of a lever. Thankfully, rear legroom isn't sacrificed, since the current seat offers as much space for lower limbs in its new fixed position as the old seat did when moved all the way back.

A highlight of the new CR-V is the wealth of tech features that has been added. All models come with a Pandora interface and Bluetooth phone and streaming audio; there's also an SMS text messaging function that allows you to listen to incoming text messages via the audio system and reply with one of six preset responses. Also, for the first time, the CR-V is available with a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

With the rear seatbacks up, the CR-V can accommodate a healthy 37.2 cubic feet of cargo; fold the rear seat and that figure grows to 70.9 cubic feet. The useful split-level storage shelf seen in previous CR-Vs is no longer offered, though EX models and above now come with a retractable cargo cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Honda CR-V.

5(60%)
4(15%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(5%)
4.2
117 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After 3.5 years, finally realized I like this car
Michelle,09/26/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I had a Mazda CX-7 prior to this purchase and had SO many mechanical issues. They all seemed to happen right after I went over 60k, so they weren't covered by the warranty, go figure. I was anxiously waiting for the 2012 Honda CR-V to come out so I could get rid of it and say hello to reliability! I bought the CR-V in January 2012 and have just finally realized that I REALLY like it. Took me long enough! Coming from a turbo-charged engine, it was somewhat disappointing to drive at first. Very little pickup and I felt like I couldn't even get out of the way. Had to adjust driving style, but I just kept reminding myself that I no longer had to worry about it not starting or breaking down on the side of the road...trade-offs. I had Bose speakers in the CX-7, and the sound system was also less than par comparatively, although decent for what it is. The bluetooth was a nice new addition and the back-up camera is awesome. I had the battery issue everyone else seems to have, but it never completely died on me. It took a while to turn over a few times, which worried me because of the CX-7 fiasco, but it always started. We make periodic long drives so maybe the battery was able to get a good charge then? When I took it to the dealership for regular maintenance last winter, they told me I needed to replace the battery because the charge was really low. I didn't replace it b/c I thought they were just trying to upsell me something I didn't need. I mean really, who needs to replace the battery after only 2.5 years and 40k miles?! I wasn't aware of the battery issue 2012 CR-Vs were having at the time... At my last oil change they did a software update to fix the issue. I haven't had any problems, but then again, it's summer, I guess we'll what happens as it gets cold again. That brings me to the AWD...or rather, the RWD, since that's what it feels like. I haven't gotten stuck in the snow yet, hopefully never will, but when driving in the snow it feels like the rear-end wants to come around and it's a little scary having to compensate. And, DO NOT drive it in sand...we DID get stuck in sand, even after letting air out of the tires. We finally had to almost completely deflate them before we got traction and were able to get out. Overall, this is not an AWD vehicle, I tried. :) If you want that, I suggest buying something known for that, just be prepared for the gas mileage to adjust accordingly. The cargo space with the seats folded down is incredible. My family moved this past summer and I was able to do much of the small stuff on short trips. It fit so much stuff that I was more concerned about the weight limits than I was on the space available. Overall, this is perfect for what we need and the gas mileage is pretty good. On long trips we get 30-31 mpg and city I get about 24-25. Just what's advertised. I plan to keep it at least until our 10-year old starts driving...she can take it and then I will probably get something with real AWD capability and low gas mileage. :) Hope this review helps in the decision making!
Best I've had in 50 years of driving
Frank,09/17/2015
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Not enough superlatives. At 140k original brake still good. Replaced battery at 120k. Oil change every 5 with synthetic. Update: 160,000k and still the best car I've owned. Currently 208,000
Best CR-V
wab1,02/17/2012
I purchased a 2012 CR-V EX-L with the navigation system 3 weeks ago. This vehicle is much better than the 2009 model I traded in. For those who say the CR-V needs a 6 cylinder engine I totally disagree. This vehicle has plenty of pep and power. The steering is improved, it's quieter, and rides better. This vehicle handles like a much bigger and heavier model. Mileage around town has been averaging 23.5 MPG, all stop and go driving for the most part. This is a great vehicle and I highly recommend it.
Enjoying it and Loving it
anydia,01/15/2012
I purchased my new CR-V Friday the 13th, but it turned out to be my lucky day. I am very pleased with it. I upgraded from a 2003 CR-V. Today I took it for a long drive (2 hrs away) for my hockey game. It has great cargo space for my gear and the seats fold easily. The ride was smooth and quiet. Seats felt comfortable even after the long drive. I used the Econ mode, but I didn't notice a difference in performance. I have received many positive comments on its looks because there aren't any basque red color CR-V's around here yet. I ordered a spoiler which will be added later next week for a sportier look although it looks fine the way it is and that's just my personal preference.
See all 117 reviews of the 2012 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Honda CR-V
More About This Model

Believe it or not, the Honda CR-V has outsold every other SUV in America since 2007. And in all this time, Honda has never bothered with an optional V6, a hybrid drivetrain or a third-row seat. Instead, it's one engine, one transmission, have a nice day.

So what's the secret? Ask Honda CR-V owners and they'll tell you it's the compact crossover's roomy interior, the quality of its materials, solid construction and the 1,000 little conveniences that endear the CR-V to them with each passing day.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the redesigned 2012 Honda CR-V is not a radical overhaul. In this case, the ride is quieter, fuel economy is up and the exterior design is leaning toward stylish. The cabin materials are still top quality and, in a nod to economic realities, Honda won't raise prices when the 2012 CR-V arrives at dealers in December.

Same Size, Slightly Less Weight
Since the CR-V's size is one of its biggest draws, Honda didn't mess with it. The 2012 model's wheelbase and track are the same as before, and it's still 71.6 inches wide. The new CR-V is an inch shorter from nose to tail (178.3 inches) and has also lost an inch of height (65.1). This reduces headroom by an inch, too, but you still have 40 inches in front (38 with a sunroof) and legroom is unchanged. The cargo bay is slightly larger this year (37.2 cubic feet versus 35.7), but maximum capacity drops from 72.9 cubic feet to 70.9, which puts it slightly behind the Toyota RAV4.

Overall, the 2012 Honda CR-V is closest in size to the RAV4 and the upcoming 2013 Mazda CX-5, while the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage are a little smaller, and the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and Kia Sorento are a little bigger.

Modest revisions to the unit-body enhance rigidity while reducing weight. Cumulative weight loss ranges from 25 pounds on the 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L (Honda-speak for an EX model with leather) to 80 pounds on the base LX.

Smidge More Horsepower, Better MPG
Less curb weight invariably contributes to better fuel-efficiency, and that's something Honda needed to improve, as last year's CR-V ranked only midpack for mpg among compact sport-utilities.

Honda engineers also went to work on the CR-V's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. A new coating on the aluminum pistons reduces friction, as do new piston rings and revised cylinder liners. The automaker has also transitioned to lower-viscosity 0W20 oil. These measures, along with tweaks to the intake and exhaust systems, have liberated another 5 horsepower and 2 more pound-feet of torque. The 2012 CR-V is now rated at 185 hp at 7,000 rpm and 163 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm.

Last year's five-speed automatic transmission carries over with minor revisions to minimize friction. Gearing is unchanged on all-wheel-drive CR-Vs, but front-drive models feature slightly taller gear ratios, especially on 1st and 2nd gears. All 2012 Honda CR-Vs get a smidge taller final drive (4.44 versus 4.50 previously).

All of the above changes, plus modifications to the electrical system (including a more sophisticated alternator) factor into the 2012 CR-V's higher fuel economy ratings. Front-drive models now earn an EPA rating of 23 city/31 highway/26 combined mpg compared to the previous model's 21/28/24 ratings, while AWD CR-Vs come in at 22/30/25 (versus 21/27/23).

Those numbers might not impress you, but among non-hybrid SUVs, the CR-V ranks second only to the (much smaller) Nissan Juke for fuel economy. Actually, Honda might have achieved even better mpg, but one unintended consequence of fiddling with the gearing was increased susceptibility to knock, so the engineering team had to dial back compression to 10.0:1 — down from 10.5:1 on the 2011 CR-V.

"With the higher final-drive ratio, you have more low-rpm, high-load usage, which makes it easier for the engine temperature to increase," Akio Tonomura, chief engineer for the CR-V, tells us.

Still Not Quick
Our 2012 Honda CR-V AWD EX-L with Navigation takes 9.4 seconds to reach 60 mph (or 9.1 seconds with 1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip) and goes through the quarter-mile in 16.8 seconds at 83.4 mph. That's right in line with most other four-cylinder SUVs, and it's a half-second quicker than a 2008 CR-V we tested (10.0-second 0-60, 17.4-second quarter-mile at 79.2 mph). However, the turbocharged VW Tiguan is still about a second quicker than the 2012 CR-V.

Accelerating up to speed on the highway is less frenzied in the new CR-V, as improved sound-deadening results in less ruckus from the engine bay. Of course, the 2.4-liter continues to make its best power up high, so if you don't like the sound of an engine revving, this isn't the SUV for you.

Honda's smooth-shifting five-speed automatic is still better than many other transmissions in this class, but it's not as responsive as the 2013 CX-5's new six-speed automatic, and it doesn't match revs or offer a manual mode. A new Econ mode helps you mind your mpg by providing shallower throttle response to pedal input (along with less energetic cruise control and air-conditioner operation), but unless you're on flat ground, it makes for painfully slow progress.

Previous CR-Vs used a rudimentary all-wheel-drive system that required an actual rotational difference between the front and rear wheels before a pair of hydraulic pumps would act on a clutch to send torque to the rear differential. On the 2012 CR-V, you still have one hydraulic pump to operate the clutch, but now it's driven by an electric motor that's hooked up to the ECU, so you can get torque to the rear wheels before the front wheels even start slipping. The revised AWD system is 6 pounds lighter to boot.

Better Ride
Our biggest complaint about earlier Honda CR-Vs was the excessive road noise. On the flip side, the CR-V excelled in the handling department thanks to its unexpected ability to communicate with its driver. The 2012 Honda CR-V is still solid in this regard, but it's clear Honda wanted to tune it for more compliance and reduced road noise.

The suspension still consists of struts in front and a multilink rear, but Honda says it's using higher-capacity dampers, and the overall calibration provides more isolation on rutted freeways. It doesn't feel quite as in touch with the road as last year's model, but if you're transporting an infant, you'll prefer the new setup, as it's much quieter overall.

Similarly, the steering, which now uses electric power assist, offers lighter effort levels but slightly less feel than before. The ratio is also slower at 16.7:1 compared with 15.7 previously. The brakes are unchanged, and all EX models continue to wear 225/65R17 tires, though they're Continentals instead of the familiar Bridgestones.

At the test track, our 2012 CR-V tester went through the slalom at 63.1 mph, circled the skid pad at 0.76g and stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet — all virtually identical to the 2008 CR-V we tested.

How Is It on the Inside?
On the whole, the 2012 Honda CR-V's cabin is undoubtedly an improvement over last year. The dash has a more graceful design, the gauges are beautiful and you can finally get some decent electronics in the LX model. All 2012 CR-Vs come with a back-up camera, a USB input, Bluetooth, Pandora integration (if you have the app on your phone) and SMS text-to-speech capability for MAP-enabled phones. There's no need to spring for the EX-L model anymore, unless you want factory navigation or an old-school DVD rear entertainment system.

Beyond that, there are changes that may thrill or annoy you depending on your priorities. The ergonomics, for example, are as straightforward as before with the exception of the i-MID display, which mimics a smartphone interface but isn't very intuitive. In addition, the open floor space in previous CR-Vs is history, as Honda has installed a full front console with additional storage compartments.

In back, the 60/40 rear seats no longer adjust fore and aft — historically a signature convenience in the Honda CR-V. The reason for the change is a new, spring-loaded, auto-fold feature. Pull a couple levers in the cargo bay and the rear seat bottoms fold up while the seatbacks fold down, all without you physically exerting yourself. In their new fixed position, the rear seats offer as much legroom as the old ones did in their rearmost position. As we said, some will like the added convenience, but others might loathe the loss of adjustability.

There are more other questionable changes in the cargo bay. Instead of the sturdy cargo shelf there's now a conventional vinyl cargo cover. And the chunky handle that made it so easy to close the liftgate has been replaced by a finger slot. Care to guess which one was easier to use?

Still a Best Seller?
For the moment, the 2012 Honda CR-V is one of the best four-cylinder models in the compact SUV class. With this redesign, Honda has addressed its middling fuel economy and noticeable road noise while preserving the packaging owners like and the level of quality they expect.

We wish Honda had done more to address the sluggish acceleration, but that's the price you pay for better mileage. The minor changes to the seats and cargo area are slightly annoying, but they may prove less so with time.

The biggest worry for Honda at this point is the new competition on the horizon. The 2013 Ford Escape features a choice of three different four-cylinder engines, while the Mazda CX-5 will eventually offer a diesel four-cylinder that will likely deliver exceptional mileage.

Then again, the CR-V has never been the most powerful compact SUV or the most unique. Since the beginning it's been nothing but basic transportation that gets the job done. Not much has changed, and given its sales numbers over the years that may not be a bad thing at all.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored press event to facilitate this report.

Used 2012 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2012 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $10,481 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 48212 and145276 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $9,797 and$13,999 with odometer readings between 57960 and155014 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $8,495 and$13,926 with odometer readings between 35737 and145895 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 31 used and CPO 2012 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 35737 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2012 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,016.

Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,479.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,253.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,250.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-V lease specials

Related Used 2012 Honda CR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles