Used 2013 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Gray; Seat Trim Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Honda CR-V is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. The CR-V EX-L has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 60,313mi put on this Honda. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda CR-V EX-L. More information about the 2013 Honda CR-V: Honda has a successful formula for their compact SUV and they see little reason to deviate too much. All CR-Vs come with a capable 4-cylinder engine, a cleverly designed interior and compact exterior dimensions. This is all wrapped up in attractively designed sheet metal and sold with available all-wheel drive at a competitive price. While some competitors have allowed their vehicles to balloon in size, features and price, Honda has steadfastly stuck to the winning formula that has made every generation of CR-V a success. Interesting features of this model are Practical and well-equipped with available all-wheel-drive. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HKRM4H76DH679107

Stock: DH679107

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020