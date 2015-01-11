Used 2013 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me
8,573 listings
- 60,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$2,784 Below Market
- 194,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,911$1,559 Below Market
- 102,488 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,668 Below Market
- 53,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,964
- 92,045 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,987
- 122,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,128$2,132 Below Market
- 10,312 miles
$9,987$6,973 Below Market
- 125,606 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,495$1,762 Below Market
- 75,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,500$1,547 Below Market
- 81,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$1,578 Below Market
- 34,890 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,850$2,177 Below Market
- 169,516 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,059 Below Market
- 27,144 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$1,662 Below Market
- 151,540 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,890
- 105,212 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$1,375 Below Market
- 109,346 miles
$10,980$1,158 Below Market
- 85,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,318$1,088 Below Market
- 142,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,777$1,550 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-V
Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-V
Write a reviewSee all 110 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.9110 Reviews
Report abuse
ckholmvik@gmail.com,11/01/2015
EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought my Honda CRV in mid-2013. By the time the car was 1 year old, with 10,000 miles, there was a grinding noise when I would start the car. The grinding noise lasts about 2 seconds. It has been into a Honda dealership several times. I was told Honda is working on a "fix" and that the problem would be addressed when the engineering department had the issue figured out. One year later (but still under warranty), the grinding noise is louder and longer than before, and happens almost every time I start the car. Upon doing some research, I learned that Honda has been installing the defective VTC actuator since 2008, in Accords. The defective actuator was also installed in 2012-2014 CRV's. It appears that Honda continued to use the defective actuator since 2008, yet customers are being told that a "fix" is in the works, 7 years later. American Honda has advised Honda service departments to not replace the actuator as it is likely that the replacement actuator will present the same grinding noise. A regional case manager also assured me that a "fix" was in the works but did not comment when I pointed out that Honda continued to use a defective part from 2008-2014. Honda repeatedly emphasizes that this is not a safety or performance issue, to which I have replied that is likely the reason it has been 7 years with no fix -- it is a low priority and Honda chooses to direct its engineering resources elsewhere. Dealerships will not do anything as American Honda will not allow replacements to be made. This is my last Honda. Their way of doing business is horrendous. What I have now is a vehicle that definitely attracts attention (but not in a good way) when it is started as everyone in the vicinity gets to enjoy the grinding sound of metal-on-metal.
