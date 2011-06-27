Vehicle overview

Although small crossover SUVs are extremely popular these days, it's interesting to remember that the Honda CR-V was one of the first to pioneer the segment. Through multiple generations it's become a best-seller, with people finding much to like in its refined driving demeanor and practicality. The 2011 Honda CR-V continues the trend and is certainly an example of Honda at its best. There are some downsides to the CR-V, but overall they're overcome by many strengths.

We're certainly smitten with the CR-V's ability to comfortably take on both people and cargo. It's one of the best small crossovers for carrying stuff, as it has a roomy cargo area that's good for both bulky and smaller items. Other comfort and convenience features abound, such as a reclining/sliding second-row seat and available luxuries that include heated seats, a navigation system and iPod integration. On top of this, the CR-V provides responsive handling, a comfortable ride, top safety scores and a long-standing reputation for high quality and steadfast reliability.

The biggest downside to the CR-V is that it only comes with a four-cylinder engine. Most of its rivals offer available V6s. Although the CR-V's four-pot mill is fuel efficient and makes competitive power, there are certain (albeit likely rare) situations when the Honda is going to break a sweat worthy of a sprinting "Biggest Loser" contestant, such as when ascending a long grade while fully loaded. Also, the CR-V's elevated road noise and slightly firmer ride quality make it a less serene highway cruiser than some other choices.

If you foresee situations like this or just like having extra power on tap, you might want to check out other crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Kia Sorento, 2011 Subaru Forester and 2011 Toyota RAV4. All are very good picks and offer more power through their upgraded engines, and the Equinox and Forester are quieter. The 2011 Honda CR-V is also a bit more expensive than the norm, which might be an issue for shoppers on a very tight budget. But considering how much it gets right, we have no problem recommending the CR-V as one of our favorite models in the class.