Consumer Rating
(96)
2011 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious passenger and cargo areas
  • straightforward interior controls
  • nifty family-friendly features
  • agile handling
  • exemplary crashworthiness.
  • No optional engine upgrade
  • elevated road noise
  • transmission lacks manual mode.
List Price Range
$5,995 - $14,899
Used CR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Well-rounded and a great choice for families, the 2011 Honda CR-V is one of our favorite compact crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Although small crossover SUVs are extremely popular these days, it's interesting to remember that the Honda CR-V was one of the first to pioneer the segment. Through multiple generations it's become a best-seller, with people finding much to like in its refined driving demeanor and practicality. The 2011 Honda CR-V continues the trend and is certainly an example of Honda at its best. There are some downsides to the CR-V, but overall they're overcome by many strengths.

We're certainly smitten with the CR-V's ability to comfortably take on both people and cargo. It's one of the best small crossovers for carrying stuff, as it has a roomy cargo area that's good for both bulky and smaller items. Other comfort and convenience features abound, such as a reclining/sliding second-row seat and available luxuries that include heated seats, a navigation system and iPod integration. On top of this, the CR-V provides responsive handling, a comfortable ride, top safety scores and a long-standing reputation for high quality and steadfast reliability.

The biggest downside to the CR-V is that it only comes with a four-cylinder engine. Most of its rivals offer available V6s. Although the CR-V's four-pot mill is fuel efficient and makes competitive power, there are certain (albeit likely rare) situations when the Honda is going to break a sweat worthy of a sprinting "Biggest Loser" contestant, such as when ascending a long grade while fully loaded. Also, the CR-V's elevated road noise and slightly firmer ride quality make it a less serene highway cruiser than some other choices.

If you foresee situations like this or just like having extra power on tap, you might want to check out other crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Kia Sorento, 2011 Subaru Forester and 2011 Toyota RAV4. All are very good picks and offer more power through their upgraded engines, and the Equinox and Forester are quieter. The 2011 Honda CR-V is also a bit more expensive than the norm, which might be an issue for shoppers on a very tight budget. But considering how much it gets right, we have no problem recommending the CR-V as one of our favorite models in the class.

2011 Honda CR-V models

The 2011 Honda CR-V is a crossover SUV that straddles the line between compact and midsize. It is available in LX, SE, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navigation trim levels, and each can be equipped with front- or all-wheel drive.

The LX comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver seat height adjustment, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining rear seats, a retractable front center tray table and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. The SE adds alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and an upgraded audio system (with a six-CD changer and six speakers).

The EX adds a sunroof, a dual-level cargo area and steering-wheel audio controls. Going with the EX-L gets you automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a fixed front center console and a seven-speaker stereo (with subwoofer, USB audio jack and satellite radio). The EX-L with Navigation adds a (surprise!) navigation system along with voice controls, Bluetooth and a rearview camera.

2011 Highlights

Apart from the introduction of an SE trim level that slots in between the LX and EX, the Honda CR-V sees no changes for 2011.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Honda CR-V comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. The latter sends power to the front wheels exclusively until slippage is detected, at which point power is sent to the wheels with the most traction. In Edmunds testing, an AWD CR-V ran the 0-60-mph dash in 10.1 seconds -- on the slow end for a four-cylinder compact crossover.

In terms of fuel economy, the CR-V is also about average for the segment; EPA estimates for the front-drive model are an estimated 21 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. AWD CR-Vs drop slightly to 21/27/23.

Safety

The 2011 Honda CR-V is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A back-up camera is available on the EX-L with Navigation, and Honda dealers can install parking sensors on lower trim levels. In our brake testing, a CR-V EX-L came to a stop in a tidy 119 feet, which is better than average for this segment.

In government crash testing, the CR-V achieved a perfect five stars for all frontal- and side-impact tests. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, the CR-V earned the best possible rating of "Good." However, in that agency's new roof strength test it received the second worst rating of "Marginal."

Driving

Though the Honda CR-V is certainly competitive against other four-cylinder-powered crossovers, it lacks low-end power and there's no getting around the fact that there's no upgrade available. Nevertheless, the CR-V sets itself apart with relatively nimble handling and sharp steering. Even braking is quite good, which is unusual for a Honda. The ride is slightly busier than the norm and the noise from wind and the road is excessive, making the 2011 Honda CR-V feel a little less polished and sophisticated than some competitors.

Interior

The CR-V's cabin is both functional and attractive. Gauges are clear, controls are where you'd expect them to be and materials quality is good. Parents will appreciate the wide-opening rear doors, the sliding and reclining backseat, the two-tier cargo area and the lightweight rear liftgate, all of which ease the process of loading small children and the many items that go along with them. A "conversation mirror" built into the overhead console's sunglasses holder enables front seat occupants to keep an eye on the backseat without turning around. Unfortunately, there is less room for a rear-facing child seat than in some rival vehicles such as the Equinox.

Luggage capacity with the seatbacks up measures a generous 35.7 cubic feet and we're also big fans of the split-level cargo area, which essentially doubles the amount of smaller, grocery-sized items you can carry. With the split-level divider stowed and the rear seats folded, the CR-V can hold an impressive 73 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Honda CR-V.

5(50%)
4(31%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(6%)
4.2
96 reviews
96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Honda needs to address severe wind noise in their 2011 CRV
newsandiegan,04/24/2011
This is my first Honda, that I love in general. I took my first Pacific Coastal Highway trip and the mileage was not as promised, but the car rode nicely. Except, that on the freeways the windows wind noise is severe. I test drove it around the dealership and never on the freeway at 70 miles, my mistake. However, I do want Honda to know as dealership says it is a design problem and cannot be fixed. I sent my first payment to Honda Financing this month, in pain, as I am not entirely happy about this severe wind noise that ruins the conversation with your passengers. Let's do something as a group and make Honda aware of this and request a fix. Honda knows better than to ignore this problem.
Tried Subarus, Toyotas and went back to Honda
fnc119,08/27/2011
I bought a new 2009 Outback Ltd for my wife for Mother's Day 2009. It was good car just not comfortable comfortable. After 18 months my wife asked me to to get her something different. I suggested an RX350, a Highlander or a Pilot. She said she wanted something smaller so I did some research went to the local Honda dealer and he made me an offer that was too good to be true on a 2011 CRV EX-L. My wife fell in love with it, so did our daughter inlaw and daughter along with their husbands. Both girls got CRVs within two months of my wife. The entire family made the switch within the past year from Toyotas, SAABs and VWs to Honda.
Honda CRV best all round
kazmaz,10/21/2011
Updating CRV bought new June 2011. Recent 3,000 mile trip across US, down to Mexico was a good test: 1) Excellent fuel economy -- ave 31 mpg overall 2) packed in more luggage than seemed possible 3) Very comfortable, fun to drive 4) smooth, excellent steering, sturdy suspension 5) amazingly stable to heavy cross winds
Crash Worthiness
patrece,07/20/2011
3K miles on the CRV and someone crossed a double yellow line and my daughter hit head on into them. The CRV saved her life. It has a five star crash rating and traveling at speed of 45/47 mph....she walked away without any injury. Air bags activated, seal belts and the headrest protected her. No matter what minor problems a car may have, nothing matters more than a well built car that will sustain an impact and have the occupants walk away!
See all 96 reviews of the 2011 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2011 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2011 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $6,900 and$14,899 with odometer readings between 71228 and194047 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $6,500 and$12,450 with odometer readings between 63110 and193594 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda CR-V SE is priced between $8,180 and$14,599 with odometer readings between 56945 and145538 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $5,995 and$13,598 with odometer readings between 61719 and143055 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 47 used and CPO 2011 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 56945 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2011 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,935.

Find a used Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,225.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,043.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,427.

