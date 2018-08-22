Used 2018 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-V
Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-V
Write a reviewSee all 394 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.1394 Reviews
Report abuse
Bill,08/22/2018
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Owned a CRV way back in '99, generally liked it, but boy was it uncomfortable for the long haul. All these years later I felt I needed another SUV and I'm back in one and I chose it over many competitors both in and out of its class - nothing seemed to compare for overall comfort, fit, finish, value and just plain old attention to detail. Have owned the car since March and though it doesn't show a lot of miles on the clock we have made a trip to the Outer Banks of NC, a trip to Charleston, SC and a trip to northeast TN from our home in northern VA so you can see it's mostly highway miles. Through the mountains it gobbles up hills like they weren't there and the CVT transmission is not droney as you would think especially as compared to the Fusion hybrid I traded. I have left it in "Econ" mode for most of the time that I've had it. Only when I have loaded it up with people have I switched out of Econ, and that is just to give it a little more ummph off the line - and yes the boost in performance it is quite noticeable. It does tend to be tepid off the line when in Econ. The seats are great, front and back what else can I say. I am 5'11" and 245 with a bad back and knees and I haven't howled one time about lack of comfort when I am driving. Neither has my wife in the passenger seat and she loves the fact that the front seat backs are also heated by the seat warmers. The car is very easy to get into and out of and the doors both front and rear swing wide to accommodate entry and exit. The cargo area is cavernous and the main reason we traded cars. Came out of a Fusion hybrid and the loss of trunk space was more than we could deal with. Yes we took a hit on fuel economy, but not that much and the gain in cargo and overall cabin room is well worth the trade off in economy. The only downside if there is one is that the Infotainment system is fiddly and requires your attention a little too much for my taste. A car is transportation first and "Star Trek" second. Although voice recognition works fine you have to be on your A game to remember the commands properly and this is no different I don't care what brand you drive. As far as my ratings go I have left some areas as OK/NA because I haven't truly been able to honestly comment on it, so it may go up or down. We are preparing for a 6000 mile road trip at the end of August to tour our western states. I will be sure to update at the end of the trip to see if the honeymoon still holds up. Cheers. Update Sep 29, 2018 I promised a follow up after a long road trip we had planned in late August. Here's the nuts and bolts. 7000 miles in 23 days. We started in central Virginia, winding our way across this great nation stopping for a 3 day visit in Omaha, Neb then on to Moab, UT for a visit to Arches and Canyonlands NP. Left there for Cortez, CO and a visit to Mesa Verde NP. From there to Four Corners, then Grand Canyon and onward to Sedona, AZ. After a 3 days visit there headed to Bryce Canyon NP and on northward to Grand Teton NP and Yellowstone. Onward to Mt Rushmore and Deadwood, SD then the long trek back to Virginia. I detail all these places so you can envision the terrain we drove through and know that we drove over some serious mountain ranges requiring good acceleration and great braking as well as good road holding ability. Trust me until you have experienced the switchbacks in Canyonlands and Mesa Verde you won't know what the aforementioned attributes mean. What can I say, the CRV performed flawlessly and exceeded my every expectation. Yes I left it in ECON the whole trip and it never hiccupped once not even over Loveland Pass at over 10000 ft elevation. The only reason anything passed me was because they chose to run faster than I was willing. Would the Honda keep up at 80mph most certainly and more, but 80 is my limit on public roadways and really a bit too much for my taste. The secondary roads that we were forced to use in a lot of instances were not always in the best of shape, but the CRV has not developed one squeak or rattle, nor has the paint suffered from chips and dings - there are some killer suicidal grasshoppers out there as well as blowing dust. I said in my first review that I am 66, 5'11" and 245, bad back and knees and my wife also suffers from back problems. Not a whimper from either of us. The seats are great, period. The interior room is phenominal. We tend to brake for thrift and antique stores and there came a time that I wish the car would fill up so we could drive on! It just seemed to be growing more space! Enough said, but the fuel economy in mountainous terrain, over much secondary road, crawling through the National Parks and cruising at 80mph on the interstate through Montana and South Dakota I have an indicated average of 32.7 mpg. The car now has a tick over 10k miles and its first service under its belt. I just can't heap enough praise on this car. I think they got this one right.
