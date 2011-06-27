Vehicle overview

There is a very good reason the Honda CR-V has been the best-selling SUV for several years. Actually, there are numerous good reasons, as the CR-V offers a mix of practicality, comfort, usability, fuel economy, driver involvement, reliability and low ownership costs that simply hasn't been matched by any other compact crossover SUV. If you're in the market for such a family vehicle, the 2014 Honda CR-V needs to be on your test-drive list.

Really, the best word to describe the CR-V is "easy," because that's certainly what it makes your life. It's easy to drive, park and see out of. Its big backseat and large doors make it easy to load the kids, while a pair of handles in the trunk allow you to easily flip that seat forward for items too big to fit in the otherwise ample cargo area. In this age of complicated electronics interfaces, the CR-V may not boast trendy graphics, but its controls are simple and yes, easy to figure out. Honda even makes it easy to pick out your CR-V, as there's only one engine, three trim levels and no options save for navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems on the top trim. That method may not appeal to everyone, but it certainly makes the car buying process simpler.

However, it must be said that it's hard to get excited about the 2014 Honda CR-V -- it certainly isn't the most emotional choice. Its exterior styling is bland (bordering on ugly for some people), and much the same can be said of its cabin, where the materials aren't as high-quality as in some rivals. Then there's the matter of its lone engine choice: an efficient but humbly powered four-cylinder that will leave shoppers in search of more guts heading to a different SUV.

If any of this gives you pause, we recommend taking a look at the Chevy Equinox, 2014 Ford Escape, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and 2014 Mazda CX-5. The Jeep Cherokee and Subaru Forester are also strong alternatives. Yet when it comes to picking the sensible, practical choice, nothing comes remotely close to the 2014 Honda CR-V.