2022 Honda CR-V
Release Date
- Fall 2021
What to expect
- Turbocharged engine provides smooth acceleration
- Balances a comfortable ride with athletic handling
- Spacious interior with thoughtful storage options
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2015
What is the CR-V?
Even in the hypercompetitive compact SUV segment, the Honda CR-V makes leading the pack look easy. It offers spacious seating for five as well as a multitude of well-thought-out storage options. It also delivers a comfortable ride and confident handling, and it's just easy to drive. After a light restyling in 2020, we can't see Honda making any significant changes to its class-leading CR-V for 2022. We do have our fingers crossed that Honda will upgrade its somewhat finicky infotainment system.
As well rounded as the CR-V is, there are plenty of other solid choices in the segment. The Mazda CX-5 offers upscale styling, while the adventuresome Subaru Forester brings some off-road prowess. Meanwhile, the totally redesigned Nissan Rogue comes packed with standard features.
Edmunds says
Why mess with a good thing? We're only predicting minor tweaks for the 2022 Honda CR-V, which means all of the things we like about the 2021 CR-V should carry over into the next year. Make sure to visit Edmunds for all the details on next year's vehicles.
