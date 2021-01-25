2022 Honda CR-V Review

Even in the hypercompetitive compact SUV segment, the Honda CR-V makes leading the pack look easy. It offers spacious seating for five as well as a multitude of well-thought-out storage options. It also delivers a comfortable ride and confident handling, and it's just easy to drive. After a light restyling in 2020, we can't see Honda making any significant changes to its class-leading CR-V for 2022. We do have our fingers crossed that Honda will upgrade its somewhat finicky infotainment system.

As well rounded as the CR-V is, there are plenty of other solid choices in the segment. The Mazda CX-5 offers upscale styling, while the adventuresome Subaru Forester brings some off-road prowess. Meanwhile, the totally redesigned Nissan Rogue comes packed with standard features.