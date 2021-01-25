  1. Home
2022 Honda CR-V

Release Date

  • Fall 2021

What to expect

  • Turbocharged engine provides smooth acceleration
  • Balances a comfortable ride with athletic handling
  • Spacious interior with thoughtful storage options
  • Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2015
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Price Range
Starting at $26,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Honda CR-V Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021

What is the CR-V?

Even in the hypercompetitive compact SUV segment, the Honda CR-V makes leading the pack look easy. It offers spacious seating for five as well as a multitude of well-thought-out storage options. It also delivers a comfortable ride and confident handling, and it's just easy to drive. After a light restyling in 2020, we can't see Honda making any significant changes to its class-leading CR-V for 2022. We do have our fingers crossed that Honda will upgrade its somewhat finicky infotainment system.

As well rounded as the CR-V is, there are plenty of other solid choices in the segment. The Mazda CX-5 offers upscale styling, while the adventuresome Subaru Forester brings some off-road prowess. Meanwhile, the totally redesigned Nissan Rogue comes packed with standard features.

Edmunds says

Why mess with a good thing? We're only predicting minor tweaks for the 2022 Honda CR-V, which means all of the things we like about the 2021 CR-V should carry over into the next year. Make sure to visit Edmunds for all the details on next year's vehicles.

