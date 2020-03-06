2021 Honda CR-V Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/06/2020

The compact SUV class is one of the most competitive and crowded segments in the automotive world, and it takes a lot for one crossover to rise above the rest. But that is exactly the case with the Honda CR-V.

At a bare minimum, compact crossovers must offer a sizable cargo area and a comfortable interior. The CR-V nails these requirements, with more storage than almost any vehicle in its class and a ride so smooth you'd swear you were driving a luxury SUV. The seats are similarly plush, and there's enough passenger room that four 6-foot-tall adults will have no problem on a long road trip. It has very few faults, though we found that its peppy engine is a little thirstier than expected in real-world driving.

The CR-V does not want for competition, but only a few rivals pose a serious threat. The Mazda CX-5 is ranked just as highly. And while its rear seats and cargo area are less commodious than the CR-V's, the Mazda impresses with a stylish exterior, thrilling driving dynamics and a seriously powerful turbocharged engine. In terms of space, the Hyundai Tucson splits the difference, with a tight cargo area but a spacious rear bench. The recently redesigned Subaru Forester is another practical, solid bet.