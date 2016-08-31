Used 2010 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

8,565 listings
CR-V Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,565 listings
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    101,200 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,195

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in White
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    106,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $2,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    116,536 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    122,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in Gray
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    170,653 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,395

    $1,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    181,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    116,243 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $1,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    167,361 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,900

    $1,167 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    174,022 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $925 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    157,146 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,988

    $1,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    82,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,495

    $1,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    68,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,977

    $1,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    157,647 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,389

    $891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    66,596 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    136,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,798

    $825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    140,446 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,650

    $891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V LX

    53,808 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,495

    $1,262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda CR-V EX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda CR-V EX

    107,724 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,980

    $1,204 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-V

Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-V
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4199 Reviews
See all 199 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Long time, first time
Matt From DC,08/31/2016
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought the 2010 CRV new after owning a 2004 CRV and I think it was a very prudent and practical purchase. Outside the original tires that were complete trash, everything else has held up great and no AC issues like the 2004 CRV had. It lags in the acceleration department as others have mentioned, which is disappointing given the gas mileage you get from the car which is just ok (25mpg in mixed driving). The paint is ok, much better than the 2004 CRV and otehr Hondas I have owned but I also make sure to give it a good waxing twice a year and generally keep it clean. The inside is pretty great, I have never had issues with plastics breaking like someone else mentioned, but I also try to take care of the vehicle. Cloth seating has held up great, still looks like new. The carpets are all great because I have all weather mats, and I love the captain's chairs for the long rides. I drive this vehicle on long trips a few times a year and it is a comfortable and outstanding long range vehicle IMO. I too like the folding tray in the center council and am sad Honda got rid of this. It allows for additional storage and the cup holders and tray is in the exact right spot. The 2004 CRV had a ton of cubby spaces, this version has less and the ones below the radio are somewhat useless. Storage though is great, I often haul things and the rear and front headroom/legroom is great. Mechanically the car has held up extremely well, kind of the main reason you buy Hondas right? Styling is nice IMO, I like it better than the newer versions and about the same as the old boxy design. Overall this is a great value vehicle and I think I've now had it longer than any other vehicle I have ever owned. It has retained its value well also, so if I ever decide to trade it in I know I'll get more than someone who bought another brand of mini SUV. I don't plan on getting rid of it anytime soon though, I'll keep it another five years or so most likely.
Report abuse
