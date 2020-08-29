Used 2015 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me
8,568 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 47,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,584$4,061 Below Market
- 50,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995$2,281 Below Market
- 23,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,950$2,625 Below Market
- 48,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999$2,454 Below Market
- 35,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,774$2,437 Below Market
- 55,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,799$3,878 Below Market
- 36,118 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,211 Below Market
- 76,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,976$1,937 Below Market
- 18,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,410$1,754 Below Market
- 46,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900$2,428 Below Market
- 75,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,991$1,943 Below Market
- 46,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,995$2,444 Below Market
- 100,525 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,444$1,484 Below Market
- 22,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,187
- 72,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995$1,608 Below Market
- 123,655 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,977$1,239 Below Market
- 99,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,791$1,334 Below Market
- 35,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,600$1,649 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda CR-V searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-V
Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-V
Write a reviewSee all 376 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.3376 Reviews
Report abuse
Mark,10/06/2015
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2015 CRV is plagued with vibration problems. Honda admits this but has no solution. If you feel you still want to test drive one make sure you do the following: Turn off the audio, turn off the fan, turn off any a/c, turn off any headlights or wipers. Make sure you drive the car until it is warmed up 10-15 minutes. Windows up. After warm up, stop car in D, foot on brake, car will vibrate. Might do it in reverse as well. If you take along a cup of water and place it on the center armrest, it will be obvious. Next accelerate up to ~ 2200 rpm. Car will vibrate between 1800-2200 rpm. More like a buzz as if something was loose in the back, something metallic. If you maintain the rpm range at around 2000rpm, the vibration will remain constant. The first vibration described is called mode 1 vibration by Honda. The second type described is called mode 3 vibration by Honda. They also reference in their video online a mode 2 vibration which occurs at over idle engine speeds but below the 1800-2000 rpm threshold of the mode 3. Those buyers here who have negatively reviewed the 2015 CRV for excessive vibration are not exaggerating. It does exist. It is admitted by Honda. They have produced two online videos addressing this defect but have not as yet delivered an effective solution. This problem has existed with the 2015 CRV since its introduction. That's over one model year ago, yet no solution. Like many others, I trusted Honda as I have owned eight in total (3 CRV's). As a result, I did not do these things when I test drove the CRV I bought. I was unaware of the defect. My test drive was with the a/c on, radio on, headlights on, fan on. This will mask the idle mode 1 vibration, these items raise the engine rpm, which mitigates the vibration at idle. The audio and fan noise will, at what I consider to be medium volumes, mask the mode 3 vibration noise as you accelerate through the 1800-2200rpm range. This vehicle isn't ready for prime time at any price let alone what the varying models sticker for. If you buy one you will be stuck with it and likely a significantly reduced resale value for years to come. No new car at any price should sound and vibrate like these things do. Buy something else or just keep what you've got...fair warning. UPDATE: Honda applied all listed fixes 12/15. Solutions were effective for approximately 6 months when the mode 2 and mode 3 vibrations returned. The Honda authorized solutions are not effective. Dealer will not address the issue further. UPDATE: 10/6/18 - CRV is now three years old and has ~22,000 mile on the odometer. The mode 2 vibrations have become steadily more prominent from the time two years ago when they were supposedly remedied by Honda. There is no warranty or recall fix available. The cost of any remedial work to address this problem would have to be borne by me. The vibration is very annoying. It is our plan to continue to drive the vehicle for another year due to the low mileage and then trade it and another (2012) CRV we own for something else from another car maker. What is certain is that there won't be any future Honda purchases in our garage.
Related Honda CR-V info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Audi A6 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2015
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Lexus LX 570
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan
- Used Chrysler Pacifica
- Used Nissan Armada
- Used Lexus GX 460
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Lincoln Aviator
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used HUMMER H2
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Insight Harrisburg PA
- Used Honda CR-Z Detroit MI
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Edison NJ
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Pittsburgh PA
- Used Honda Insight Colorado Springs CO
- Used Honda Fit Austin TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Springfield IL
- Used Honda Fit Denver CO
- Used Honda Insight Lansing MI
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid San Francisco CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2017 Sacramento CA
- Used Honda Civic 2012 Augusta GA
- Used Honda Fit 2016 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Accent
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020