Used 2015 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

The 2015 CRV is plagued with vibration problems. Honda admits this but has no solution. If you feel you still want to test drive one make sure you do the following: Turn off the audio, turn off the fan, turn off any a/c, turn off any headlights or wipers. Make sure you drive the car until it is warmed up 10-15 minutes. Windows up. After warm up, stop car in D, foot on brake, car will vibrate. Might do it in reverse as well. If you take along a cup of water and place it on the center armrest, it will be obvious. Next accelerate up to ~ 2200 rpm. Car will vibrate between 1800-2200 rpm. More like a buzz as if something was loose in the back, something metallic. If you maintain the rpm range at around 2000rpm, the vibration will remain constant. The first vibration described is called mode 1 vibration by Honda. The second type described is called mode 3 vibration by Honda. They also reference in their video online a mode 2 vibration which occurs at over idle engine speeds but below the 1800-2000 rpm threshold of the mode 3. Those buyers here who have negatively reviewed the 2015 CRV for excessive vibration are not exaggerating. It does exist. It is admitted by Honda. They have produced two online videos addressing this defect but have not as yet delivered an effective solution. This problem has existed with the 2015 CRV since its introduction. That's over one model year ago, yet no solution. Like many others, I trusted Honda as I have owned eight in total (3 CRV's). As a result, I did not do these things when I test drove the CRV I bought. I was unaware of the defect. My test drive was with the a/c on, radio on, headlights on, fan on. This will mask the idle mode 1 vibration, these items raise the engine rpm, which mitigates the vibration at idle. The audio and fan noise will, at what I consider to be medium volumes, mask the mode 3 vibration noise as you accelerate through the 1800-2200rpm range. This vehicle isn't ready for prime time at any price let alone what the varying models sticker for. If you buy one you will be stuck with it and likely a significantly reduced resale value for years to come. No new car at any price should sound and vibrate like these things do. Buy something else or just keep what you've got...fair warning. UPDATE: Honda applied all listed fixes 12/15. Solutions were effective for approximately 6 months when the mode 2 and mode 3 vibrations returned. The Honda authorized solutions are not effective. Dealer will not address the issue further. UPDATE: 10/6/18 - CRV is now three years old and has ~22,000 mile on the odometer. The mode 2 vibrations have become steadily more prominent from the time two years ago when they were supposedly remedied by Honda. There is no warranty or recall fix available. The cost of any remedial work to address this problem would have to be borne by me. The vibration is very annoying. It is our plan to continue to drive the vehicle for another year due to the low mileage and then trade it and another (2012) CRV we own for something else from another car maker. What is certain is that there won't be any future Honda purchases in our garage.

Read more