Used 2015 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida

2015 Honda CR-V LX Urban Titanium Metallic 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. FWD CVT Odometer is 19150 miles below market average! 27/34 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HKRM3H31FH509053

Stock: HTDO509053

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020