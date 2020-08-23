Used 2012 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

8,567 listings
CR-V Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,567 listings
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX

    110,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,939

    $2,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX

    105,890 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $1,572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    100,628 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,481

    $2,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    120,844 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,400

    $2,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in Black
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    106,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $1,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V LX in Light Green
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V LX

    128,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,991

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in White
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    139,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    121,344 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,826

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    114,202 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $1,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V LX

    140,586 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in White
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    81,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,682

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in Black
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    121,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,495

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX

    136,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $1,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX

    161,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,900

    $1,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    120,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,494

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX

    153,310 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L in White
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX-L

    100,200 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,695

    $1,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX

    89,230 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda CR-V searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-V

Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-V
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2117 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (5%)
After 3.5 years, finally realized I like this car
Michelle,09/26/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I had a Mazda CX-7 prior to this purchase and had SO many mechanical issues. They all seemed to happen right after I went over 60k, so they weren't covered by the warranty, go figure. I was anxiously waiting for the 2012 Honda CR-V to come out so I could get rid of it and say hello to reliability! I bought the CR-V in January 2012 and have just finally realized that I REALLY like it. Took me long enough! Coming from a turbo-charged engine, it was somewhat disappointing to drive at first. Very little pickup and I felt like I couldn't even get out of the way. Had to adjust driving style, but I just kept reminding myself that I no longer had to worry about it not starting or breaking down on the side of the road...trade-offs. I had Bose speakers in the CX-7, and the sound system was also less than par comparatively, although decent for what it is. The bluetooth was a nice new addition and the back-up camera is awesome. I had the battery issue everyone else seems to have, but it never completely died on me. It took a while to turn over a few times, which worried me because of the CX-7 fiasco, but it always started. We make periodic long drives so maybe the battery was able to get a good charge then? When I took it to the dealership for regular maintenance last winter, they told me I needed to replace the battery because the charge was really low. I didn't replace it b/c I thought they were just trying to upsell me something I didn't need. I mean really, who needs to replace the battery after only 2.5 years and 40k miles?! I wasn't aware of the battery issue 2012 CR-Vs were having at the time... At my last oil change they did a software update to fix the issue. I haven't had any problems, but then again, it's summer, I guess we'll what happens as it gets cold again. That brings me to the AWD...or rather, the RWD, since that's what it feels like. I haven't gotten stuck in the snow yet, hopefully never will, but when driving in the snow it feels like the rear-end wants to come around and it's a little scary having to compensate. And, DO NOT drive it in sand...we DID get stuck in sand, even after letting air out of the tires. We finally had to almost completely deflate them before we got traction and were able to get out. Overall, this is not an AWD vehicle, I tried. :) If you want that, I suggest buying something known for that, just be prepared for the gas mileage to adjust accordingly. The cargo space with the seats folded down is incredible. My family moved this past summer and I was able to do much of the small stuff on short trips. It fit so much stuff that I was more concerned about the weight limits than I was on the space available. Overall, this is perfect for what we need and the gas mileage is pretty good. On long trips we get 30-31 mpg and city I get about 24-25. Just what's advertised. I plan to keep it at least until our 10-year old starts driving...she can take it and then I will probably get something with real AWD capability and low gas mileage. :) Hope this review helps in the decision making!
Report abuse
