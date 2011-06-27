  1. Home
2005 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly versatile and roomy interior, stable handling, comfortable ride, good crash test scores standard airbags, ABS and stability control.
  • Limited off-road ability, not as big inside as some of its competitors, no V6 option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With ample power, room and refinement, the CR-V has almost all you need in a mini sport-utility, as long as you keep on the beaten path.

2005 Highlights

All models get redesigned headlamps and front fascias along with antilock brakes, stability control, side airbags for front passengers, head curtain airbags for front and rear occupants, strengthened B-pillars (for better side-impact crash protection) and minor interior styling refinements. A five-speed automatic transmission replaces last year's four-speed unit. The EX receives new alloy wheels, and all models now wear 16-inch wheels. A Special Edition trim debuts that includes heated leather seats, heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, as well as body-color bumpers, side molding, door handles and hard spare tire cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Honda CR-V.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
357 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 357 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My First Car
Brooke,08/03/2016
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
My parents gifted me this lovely SUV the day before homecoming in high-school. I was beyond excited, though slightly bummed that I hadn't received a sedan. (I learned to drive in a mid-sized sedan; anything larger frightened me at the time.) Nevertheless, I had a car that was just for me. I don't know too much about cars, but I can tell you what I've learned after putting 17k miles on this trooper. I'll start with the cons, since that's probably what you're reading the reviews for. The acceleration isn't anything to get excited over. I've noticed a slight lag as I try to accelerate with passing/merging. Also, at times when I slow down (like at a red light that turns green the second you stop) there is a sort of click or hiccup as my car shifts back into gear. Not sure if this is a common problem among the models, though. The 20-23mpg wasn't stunning either, but for the size and space within the vehicle, can you really complain that much? Recently, I had to put about 1k in repairs (done through Honda dealership--probably a mistake, could've gotten it done cheaper) to update some hoses and belts within the engine as I had begun to have issues with power steering. But hey, that's the only repair I've ever needed. The interior is noisy when driving, but with the radio on, it's hard to notice. Also, limited knick-knack storage. Now for the positives. THE A/C, OH, JESUS! That system blew me away. With my car being as old as she is, I was expecting a toot of air every now and then. No. You have a warm, toasty oven as a heater, and a polar ice cap for the cooler. Secondly, the seats are super comfortable. Lots of support and super roomy even for taller passengers. I can fit three friends easily in the back. Thirdly, you have a picnic table as your floor in your trunk! Seriously. It's so great. The drive is smooth without any lag in steering as you turn. You have so much opportunity for cargo space, it's not even funny. The seats collapse and fold up behind the driver and passenger seat to expand trunk space. I fit half an apartment's worth of junk back there when my boyfriend moved into a house. Also, it takes probably $20-$25 to fill up your tank. I'm impressed and I love my little mom-car. I think it's a very good investment, personally.
I planned to drive it forever until...
N McLain,03/04/2018
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
...my wife got hit and it got totaled. At the time it was 13 years old with about 190k miles and I seriously would have driven it for 100k more. We had very few problems with this vehicle and it’s still incredibly comfortable. We did have some A/C issues, but I won’t hold that against the CR-V, b/c that was a Honda issue at the time. Besides our local long-time Honda mechanic fixed them no problem. Had some other issues that come with a vehicle of that age and mileage, but never anything major. I’ll truly miss driving my CR-V and have no idea what I’ll get next, b/c the CR-Vs just aren’t like they used to be. You made a good one, Honda and thanks for keeping my wife safe when she got hit. Speaking of that, the CR-V held up amazing in the accident, so it’s definitely a safe vehicle as well.
Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned
Bullskin,10/17/2018
Special Edition AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
We bought our CRV new in 2005. Still running strong at 230,000. Only expenses have been fluids, brakes, tires, a battery and a starter. Treat them good and they'll return the favor. If I could buy another 2005 brand new I would do it in a heartbeat. We love this car.
Very versatile vehicle
mackereljoe,07/15/2011
Bougth this car 6.5 years ago and now have 170,000 trouble free miles. Daughter has been driving this car for awhile and with this much mileage, i still have confidence in it to go cross country and back. Not all is good in the beginning since the dealer charged me over $1000 for some kind of paint sealant, it's crap it takes along time to buff it to shine. My 9 years old Odyssey didn't have it and with over 210,000 miles still looks good. The recommended tire pressure inflation is way too low for the weight of the vehicle at 29 PSI. With 29 PSI the mileage is at 20 city and 23 Hwy and obvious underinflation tire wear. Finally got dialed in at 36 PSI all around to get the 23/26.
See all 357 reviews of the 2005 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2005 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2005 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Special Edition AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $3,900 and$4,495 with odometer readings between 180000 and289409 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Honda CR-V Special Edition is priced between $6,700 and$7,013 with odometer readings between 128268 and211776 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2005 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 128268 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2005 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,612.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,951.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,474.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,783.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

