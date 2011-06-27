  1. Home
2000 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Honda quality, spacious interior, good highway ride.
  • Not enough torque, noisy at high speeds, goofy window switch placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Underpowered compared to the competition, but still an excellent choice for those wanting a comfortable and versatile mini SUV.

Vehicle overview

If sport-utilities were driven the way they were originally intended, you'd have a hard time convincing yourself that the 2000 Honda CR-V is the vehicle of choice. However, since most of the SUVs purchased these days spend all of their time on the road, the CR-V offers a great combination of a carlike ride and interior with trucklike visibility and ground clearance.

Built on the Civic platform, the CR-V successfully integrates familiar Honda components into a visually pleasing design. The 2.0-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine is back again, making 146 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque. Honda's familiar four-speed automatic transmission -- with an overdrive on/off switch -- or a precise 5-speed manual gearbox put that power to the wheels and a four-wheel double-wishbone suspension gives this vehicle its nice ride.

The CR-V's Real Time four-wheel-drive system is a derivative of the unit that Honda initially offered on their Civic wagon. All 4WD models come with a five-speed manual transmission, while the four-speed automatic is optional. A front-wheel-drive model is offered, but it comes only with the automatic transmission. The result of using all of these car components is not surprising: the CR-V looks and feels like a car.

The CR-V's interior is instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent time in Honda's passenger cars. Functionality takes precedence over style in the CR-V's cabin, and the result is easy-to-read gauges, well-placed controls (except for dash-mounted electric window switches), and high-quality, if somewhat uninspired, interior materials. Cargo capacity is an impressive 67.2 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded. The CR-V offers comfortable chairs for its occupants, each of which provides excellent visibility and the ability to recline when the trip grows long. The front passenger benefits from a left-side armrest and rear passengers will enjoy the door-mounted cupholders.

Available in either LX, EX or SE trim levels, the CR-V is surprisingly well-equipped even in base LX form. Air conditioning with a filtration system is standard, as are power windows, power door locks, rear window wiper and defogger, AM/FM stereo with cassette, cruise control and a folding picnic table that doubles as a cargo area cover. Antilock brakes are available only on the EX and SE models, which also come with a CD player, remote entry system and alloy wheels. Checking the SE package adds leather-trimmed interior, privacy glass, AM/FM/cassette/in-dash CD stereo, chrome grille accent and bodycolor bumpers, side moldings and hard spare tire cover.

The CR-V is not meant to replace hard-core recreational vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler or Toyota 4Runner. Instead, it is meant for the person who wants the look and feel of a sport-utility without having to pay an exorbitant sticker price and huge gas bills. The CR-V will get people to work and back in all but the worst weather, and to their favorite picnic area, assuming it's not on the Rubicon Trail.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Honda CR-V gets a new SE (Special Edition) package that features a leather-lined cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Honda CR-V.

5(66%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
101 reviews
101 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best car ... in the world!
dasagfx@gmail.com,08/18/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD
Bought a 2000 CRV in 2011 with 198,000 miles on it. It was a good decision; we have already put 60,000 miles on it with hardly any issues. Tire changes and oil changes. Biggest repair bill was a starter coil issue, can't remember how much it cost but it wasn't any financial difficulty and I replaced it myself. While they were figuring out what was wrong with my starter coil (this was at 227,000 miles) they discovered that one of the 4 cylinders was at 1/2 compression. Uh oh, time to get a new car? They said it would start overheating, I would get low gas mileage, etc. That was a year and 30,000 miles ago, it still gets 30 MPG in the summer (we trip-meter every gas tank, it's pretty consistent). Never overheated, even going 80 MPG on the Montana highways, up mountains, etc. We drove to Missouri and back since hearing the bad news. A/C and heater still work, power windows, lights, everything. Only annoyances are the seatbelts not retracting after turning off (every vehicle I've owned had this issue), road noise (spraying silicon lubricant on the old rubber weather seals around doors fixes it), and noise when making sharp left turns. Also, spare tire may explode if left in sun, best to make sure to keep a tire cover or park in garage. So here's what's up, get one of these. $4500 including repairs we paid for 60,000 miles of good gas mileage = 13 miles per $. That's better than $16,000 for a small SUV that you put 200,000 miles on, and we're still counting. Good in the snow, good in town, good in the highway. Small and easy to park anywhere, but seats 5 and storage.
Great SUV!!
tallchris01,03/25/2014
EX 4dr SUV AWD
We bought our CR-V in 2011 with 115K miles on it for a steal. Since then we've taken half a dozen long trips in it (900 - 2000 miles each) without a single complaint. It is surprisingly comfortable and big enough for our family of 4 (and I'm 6'5") and a trunk full of stuff. Looks great, easy to clean, 27mpg on the hwy. We've put 53K miles on it in less than 3 years. Maintenance costs are very reasonable. *Update: At 208K the engine burned exhaust valve #1 and that was that! Donated to PBS!
crv-se for me
r.g.,02/24/2002
For me it's the perfect vehicle: Sit high & comfortable without needing a ladder to get in, fit in normal sizes parking spaces, get 23 mpg & smile when filling up next to a totally unnecessary and environmentally unfriendly gargantuan suv, front wheel drive in normal driving and 4 wheel drive when necessary (automatically), 8 inch ground clearance, good cargo room and surprisingly roomy passanger room, excellent fit and finish and reliability you'd expect from Honda.
Ignore the owner's manual
EAB,10/28/2008
One caveat. If you follow the owner's manual on this model, you WILL have problems and perhaps MAJOR problems. Some idiot decided that US CR-V's (98-2001 only) get a 105,000 valve interval in the owner's manual while all other countries' manuals state 30,000 miles. If you attempt to go to 105K without the valves adjusted, the engine may not make it. Ask Honda if you don't believe me. Instead, have the local Honda Dealer run the valves every 30,000K. If you are not sure if this has been done, get it DONE ASAP. While you're there, have 'em do the rear 4wd fluid as well as they lied about that one as well. It needs to be done every 30K.
See all 101 reviews of the 2000 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

