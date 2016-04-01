Used 2016 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,488 milesGreat Deal
$12,484$4,102 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
*Lehigh Acres Pre-Owned Super Store is the best place to buy a Pre-Owned vehicle.**Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Florida!!**We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours**Call (239) 332-8811 to schedule appointment*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H4XGH506386
Stock: 3506386C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 57,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,984$4,129 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H73GH523539
Stock: 5523539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- certified
2016 Honda CR-V Touring24,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,987$2,582 Below Market
Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Honda Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 24,016! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior, Touring trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Lane Keeping Assist PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , Vehicle History Report , NO Deductible , 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty , Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda Touring with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Everyday usability is the driving force behind the CR-V's interior design. The wide doors allow for easy ingress and egress, and head- and legroom are ample for front and outboard rear passengers." -Edmunds.com. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM3H96GL022944
Stock: P13659A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 24,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,885$2,182 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H5XGH712984
Stock: C1179-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 20,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,800$2,233 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Honda CR-V 4dr AWD 5dr LX features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond Pearl with a Beige interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H36GL134984
Stock: 134984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 48,708 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,900$3,823 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Honda CR-V 4dr AWD 5dr EX . The vehicle is Kona Coffee Metallic with a Beige interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H59GH536262
Stock: 536262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- certified
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L29,934 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,810$2,589 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda OHare's exclusive listings! This vehicle has been inspected. This vehicle has almost every option imaginable. With just 29,914 miles, this car is barely broken in. This car comes with the balance of its existing factory warranty. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Honda OHare. This Honda CR-V won't last long. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H70GL064787
Stock: GL064787
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 32,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,689$2,314 Below Market
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Huge Labor Day Sales Event Going on NOW!!SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2016 Honda CR-V EX- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! MID SIZE SUV, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, LOW MILEAGE, LOCAL TRADE IN, ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, AWD, 17" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Security system. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H5XGH680117
Stock: BT680117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 35,996 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,900$2,989 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Honda CR-V 4dr AWD 5dr SE features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Kona Coffee Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H41GH543357
Stock: 543357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 29,181 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,495$5,936 Below Market
Auto Market - Laurel / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H72GH608586
Stock: 608586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Honda CR-V Touring16,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,794$2,692 Below Market
Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
NAVIGATION!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! HEATED SEATS!!! LANE WATCH CAMERA!!! This 2016 CR-V is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and has low miles right around 16k!!! Paint looks great, leather interior is super clean and runs like new!!! Dunlop tires with loads of tread!!!! Equipped with 2 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Basque Red Pearl II 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTECHondaTrue Certified Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date25/31 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 30916 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H94GL007932
Stock: 20H204A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 58,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,900$2,761 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2016 Honda CR-V 4dr AWD 5dr EX features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Modern Steel Metallic with a Gray Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H59GH625965
Stock: HONDA-GH625965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 50,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,985$2,885 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H71GL012794
Stock: 3096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 24,023 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,995
Carz R Us - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H99GL057354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,500$2,702 Below Market
Napleton Kia of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD Gray 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Blind Spot/Cross Traffic Warning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather, Low Miles, Moonroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio, Hands-Free Phone, and Cruise Control Buttons, Surround View Monitor, Touch-Screen Display, USB/Auxiliary Input Jack, Priced to Sell Fast!, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing!, AWD, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 5.048 Axle Ratio, AWD, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Honda CR-V TouringClean CARFAX. 25/31 City/Highway MPG 25/31 City/Highway MPGPlease call Napleton Kia of Fishers to schedule a test drive today (888) 796-2909.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H93GL087952
Stock: FDS1353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2016 Honda CR-V EX41,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,991$3,028 Below Market
Crown Honda - Pinellas Park / Florida
This 2016 Honda CR-V EX in Black features: Certified. BLUETOOTH, Power moonroof. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7706 miles below market average! All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. A Better Way To Buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H51GH611221
Stock: GH611221
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 46,311 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,800$1,940 Below Market
Twin Pine Ford - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
Come see this 2016 Honda CR-V LX. Its Variable transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16" Styled Steel, Valet Function, Transmission: Continuously Variable w/Sport Mode, Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, and Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-Watts, Bluetooth streaming audio, Pandora Internet radio compatibility, USB audio interface, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS) and Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC). Stop by and visit us at Twin Pine Ford, 620 North Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H32GH640841
Stock: H40841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2019
- 21,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,950$1,881 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1265748 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H9XGL072672
Stock: c142429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda CR-V searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-V
- 5(55%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(6%)
Related Honda CR-V info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Audi A6 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2015
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Lexus LX 570
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan
- Used Chrysler Pacifica
- Used Nissan Armada
- Used Lexus GX 460
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Lincoln Aviator
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used HUMMER H2
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Insight Harrisburg PA
- Used Honda CR-Z Detroit MI
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Edison NJ
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Pittsburgh PA
- Used Honda Insight Colorado Springs CO
- Used Honda Fit Austin TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Springfield IL
- Used Honda Fit Denver CO
- Used Honda Insight Lansing MI
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid San Francisco CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2017 Sacramento CA
- Used Honda Civic 2012 Augusta GA
- Used Honda Fit 2016 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Accent
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020