Used 2016 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

I was wary of the vibration issue for the 2015 so I waited for the 2016 to come out and some indication from Honda that a fix was applied. I can tell you that my car is not vibrating excessively, either at idle or driving, at least it's not noticeable to bother me or my passengers. MPG is good, I can get 32 on the highways, 26-28 otherwise. Car handles great, accelerates sufficiently, and just feels good to drive. I came from a 10 year old Accord and I can tell you the resale values on Hondas can't be beat. I don't expect reliability issues, knock on wood! Headroom is good, storage is more than enough for my needs, and I feel safer with AWD. Stereo sounds good with the upgraded subwoofer, climate controls work as expected. Rearview and blindside cameras are very well integrated, I miss them sorely when I'm driving a vehicle without them now. Leather seats are comfortable and feel good even with long distance driving. Few nitpicks, sunroof feels small compared to some of the competitors. Also, the navigation system really needs an update, I can't believe they charge 1500 for it, doesn't read out street names and cross streets are sometimes labeled, sometimes not. The touchscreen interface is confusing and takes some time to learn. Road noise is a bit loud at 60-70 mph, but I'm used to a sedan. Hope this helps some prospective buyers!

