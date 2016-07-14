Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

8,338 listings
RAV4 Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4

    96,205 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,991

    $2,485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    90,344 miles

    $10,981

    $2,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    117,591 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,300

    $1,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 in White
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4

    122,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,980

    $1,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    27,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,750

    $1,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    108,555 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4

    121,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $1,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4

    116,211 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,895

    $2,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4

    105,942 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,505

    $1,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    147,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    130,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $2,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    147,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    110,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,998

    $1,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    157,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,678

    $1,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport

    71,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,377

    $726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    64,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,480

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4

    55,740 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota RAV4

    85,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details

Does Everything Without a Fuss
Central Maryland Dad,07/14/2016
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
This 2012 RAV4 Base is my first SUV and I'm pleased with my choice. I needed a fuel efficient, roomy, do-it-all car for my daily commute, driving the kids, and something my partially disabled wife could drive, too. I put about 9,000 miles on the SUV since I bought it used in January, including a couple days of central Maryland snow. So far, this RAV4 does everything well enough and nothing spectacularly. Performance is adequate. The 2.5 liter four-banger has enough power for my commute and in-town driving. Highway merges aren't a problem as long as I'm willing to gun it hard. The power is barely adequate with three passengers and highway merging is dicey. My overall fuel economy is a pretty good 27 MPG. Braking is effective. The long pedal travel was disconcerting enough that I had the dealer re-check the brakes. The brakes work well under all conditions once I got the feel of them. The car holds the road suprisingly well, much better than I expected from an SUV. The steering is predictable and solid. The four-speed automatic transmission shifts quickly and the gear changes are merely noticeable, even under hard acceleration. I hardly notice them any more. Front seat comfort is okay. I'm 6'4" and weigh about 310 pounds. Leg room is sufficient and I have plenty of headroom, about three inches. I wish the seat had better thigh support. The seat cushions are very firm, almost hard. The side bolsters hold me in place nicely, even during hard curves and corners. All of my drive times have been shorter than an hour. I have no information about longer trips. The rear seat is surprisingly roomy. Teenagers (up to 5'8") can sit behind me and still have enough room to be comfortable. I could sit behind me and have enough room! The rear seat cushions are as firm as the front seat cushions. However, my teenaged rear seat passengers ride for short trips and haven't complained. My main interior complaint is the frikkin' noise! A lot of engine and tire noise penetrate the cabin. Road noise is so bad that I can't listen to the radio. I stopped playing the radio during my commute lest my ears ring painfully at the end of the trip. Cargo and storage is cavernous. I love it! I'm glad the first owner did not get the optional third row seat. There are plenty of pockets, cubbies, and other cavities for small things. The cavernous cargo space is a boom box, though. I think half of the road noise is amplified back there. Safety seems fine. If I don't notice, then it's probably good, right? The headlights are nice and bright. The all-wheel drive, anti-skid control, and anti-lock brakes worked unobtrusively or as expected in the snow. Win! This RAV4 is my first car to have Bluetooth. I don't know how I lived without it! I have one USB port and one 3.5mm headphone jack in the Base trim. The radio sounds okay for playing speech but lousy for music. It's the cheap base model radio and it sucks. I don't know if I would notice a better radio over the aforementioned interior noise, though. Reliability? Maintenance costs? It's a Toyota! It gets top reviews and recommendations everywhere. This is the fifth Toyota in my family and all previous Toyotas have been rock solid. I expect my RAV4 to be just as reliable. I've been driving the snot out of this car ever since I got it and I've been satisfied with it.
