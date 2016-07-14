Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
8,338 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 96,205 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991$2,485 Below Market
- 90,344 miles
$10,981$2,387 Below Market
- 117,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,300$1,516 Below Market
- 122,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,980$1,314 Below Market
- 27,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,750$1,538 Below Market
- 108,555 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,999$2,643 Below Market
- 121,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$1,414 Below Market
- 116,211 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,895$2,436 Below Market
- 105,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,505$1,459 Below Market
- 147,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
- 130,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$2,055 Below Market
- 147,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495
- 110,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998$1,108 Below Market
- 157,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,678$1,300 Below Market
- 71,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,377$726 Below Market
- 64,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,480$908 Below Market
- 55,740 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- 85,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$1,145 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.251 Reviews
Report abuse
Central Maryland Dad,07/14/2016
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
This 2012 RAV4 Base is my first SUV and I'm pleased with my choice. I needed a fuel efficient, roomy, do-it-all car for my daily commute, driving the kids, and something my partially disabled wife could drive, too. I put about 9,000 miles on the SUV since I bought it used in January, including a couple days of central Maryland snow. So far, this RAV4 does everything well enough and nothing spectacularly. Performance is adequate. The 2.5 liter four-banger has enough power for my commute and in-town driving. Highway merges aren't a problem as long as I'm willing to gun it hard. The power is barely adequate with three passengers and highway merging is dicey. My overall fuel economy is a pretty good 27 MPG. Braking is effective. The long pedal travel was disconcerting enough that I had the dealer re-check the brakes. The brakes work well under all conditions once I got the feel of them. The car holds the road suprisingly well, much better than I expected from an SUV. The steering is predictable and solid. The four-speed automatic transmission shifts quickly and the gear changes are merely noticeable, even under hard acceleration. I hardly notice them any more. Front seat comfort is okay. I'm 6'4" and weigh about 310 pounds. Leg room is sufficient and I have plenty of headroom, about three inches. I wish the seat had better thigh support. The seat cushions are very firm, almost hard. The side bolsters hold me in place nicely, even during hard curves and corners. All of my drive times have been shorter than an hour. I have no information about longer trips. The rear seat is surprisingly roomy. Teenagers (up to 5'8") can sit behind me and still have enough room to be comfortable. I could sit behind me and have enough room! The rear seat cushions are as firm as the front seat cushions. However, my teenaged rear seat passengers ride for short trips and haven't complained. My main interior complaint is the frikkin' noise! A lot of engine and tire noise penetrate the cabin. Road noise is so bad that I can't listen to the radio. I stopped playing the radio during my commute lest my ears ring painfully at the end of the trip. Cargo and storage is cavernous. I love it! I'm glad the first owner did not get the optional third row seat. There are plenty of pockets, cubbies, and other cavities for small things. The cavernous cargo space is a boom box, though. I think half of the road noise is amplified back there. Safety seems fine. If I don't notice, then it's probably good, right? The headlights are nice and bright. The all-wheel drive, anti-skid control, and anti-lock brakes worked unobtrusively or as expected in the snow. Win! This RAV4 is my first car to have Bluetooth. I don't know how I lived without it! I have one USB port and one 3.5mm headphone jack in the Base trim. The radio sounds okay for playing speech but lousy for music. It's the cheap base model radio and it sucks. I don't know if I would notice a better radio over the aforementioned interior noise, though. Reliability? Maintenance costs? It's a Toyota! It gets top reviews and recommendations everywhere. This is the fifth Toyota in my family and all previous Toyotas have been rock solid. I expect my RAV4 to be just as reliable. I've been driving the snot out of this car ever since I got it and I've been satisfied with it.
Related Toyota RAV4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Fontana CA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Houston TX
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Waco TX
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Indianapolis IN
- Used Toyota Corolla Corpus Christi TX
- Used Toyota Matrix Washington DC
- Used Toyota Matrix Overland Park KS
- Used Toyota Camry Boston MA
- Used Toyota Highlander Plano TX
- Used Toyota C-HR Tuscaloosa AL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2010 Newark NJ
- Used Toyota Camry 2011 Tempe AZ
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014 San Diego CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Charger
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid