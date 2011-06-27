  1. Home
2015 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional fuel economy
  • abundant passenger and cargo room
  • nifty self-folding rear seats
  • appealing tech and safety features.
  • No available engine upgrade
  • touchscreen controls can be difficult to use for most models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Honda CR-V enriches its class-leading formula with a host of improvements, including much better fuel economy. If you're shopping for a top-shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets.

Notably, we picked the Honda CR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2015.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Honda CR-V is kind of like a carton of Tropicana orange juice. Now, don't assume we're being disparaging here. Sure, there are enticing beverage alternatives -- maybe there's even an impartial, Edmunds.com-like o.j.-reviewing Web site out there that trumpets their virtues -- but a whole lot of people still go with this tried-and-true juice. The CR-V appeals because it's a product you can count on year after year.

As it happens, the CR-V has been refreshed for 2015, offering more mpg, fresh features and even a few styling tweaks. The juice, in other words, is smoother and sweeter than ever. The headline this year is the CR-V's revised 2.4-liter engine that's paired with a CVT (essentially, the engine/transmission combo you get in the Accord). The result is a little more torque and a lot more fuel efficiency. With an EPA-estimated 29 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, the 2015 CR-V is 3 mpg better than last year's model and among the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid crossovers on the market. On the outside, Honda has added LED running lights and new front and rear fascias, while the interior benefits from extended touchscreen availability, mildly improved materials and a more traditional center console design. There's also a top-of-the-line Touring trim, which comes with extra luxuries and advanced safety systems.

Still, this Honda's appeal lies largely in what was already there. The CR-V practically invented the genre with its high driving position and carlike handling, and the current model adds a particularly spacious backseat and cargo hold to the mix, the latter enhanced by a nifty spring-loaded mechanism that folds each rear seat at the pull of a lever. Low ownership costs and high resale value further bolster the CR-V's credentials.

Of course, Honda isn't the only company fielding a highly popular small crossover. The 2015 Toyota RAV4 is also excellent at meeting the needs of crossover shoppers. If you want something with a little more personality, we recommend the athletic-handling 2015 Ford Escape or 2015 Mazda CX-5. The Escape also offers an engine upgrade if you want more power, as do the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee and the 2015 Subaru Forester. But for a great many households, this Honda, which earns a top spot in our 2015 SUV Buying Guide as well as an "A" overall rating, will hold more overall appeal than the alternatives.

2015 Honda CR-V models

The 2015 Honda CR-V is a five-passenger crossover SUV offered in LX, EX, EX-L and Touring trim levels.

The LX comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat with trunk-mounted release handles, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora Internet radio compatibility.

The EX adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED running lights, a sunroof, foglights, rear privacy glass, a retractable cargo cover, keyless entry and ignition, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a blind spot monitoring system with a camera that shows your passenger-side blind spot (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with an extra USB port.

The EX-L adds roof rails, heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, satellite radio and a seven-speaker sound system.

The Touring tacks on 18-inch wheels, projector beam headlights, a power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system, a lane departure warning system, driver seat memory settings, a navigation system and HD radio.

The navigation system (with HD radio) is optional on the EX-L trim, but there are otherwise no factory options on any CR-V.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 CR-V switches to the Accord's direct-injected four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT). It also receives refreshed exterior styling and richer feature content, including a front console armrest, rear climate vents, a 7-inch touchscreen linked to the LaneWatch blind spot monitoring system (EX and above) and a high-end Touring trim level with additional safety technologies.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Honda CR-V comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is the only available transmission. Buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive on all trims.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy on 2015 CR-Vs with front-wheel drive is 29 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway), a superb showing for this segment. The all-wheel-drive CR-V, at 28 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway), is right behind. In an Edmunds acceleration test, an all-wheel-drive 2015 CR-V accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is a bit quicker than average.

Safety

The 2015 Honda CR-V comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The LaneWatch blind spot monitoring system (featuring a camera of its own that displays passenger-side blind spot activity on the 7-inch touchscreen) is standard on all but the LX. The Touring boasts a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning and mitigation system that's able to distinguish between vehicles and pedestrians (and warn the driver accordingly) as well as apply automatic braking intervention to reduce the severity of a collision.

In government crash tests, the 2015 CR-V earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. During Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 2015 Honda CR-V received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (head restraints and seats) tests. The IIHS also tested the CR-V's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system and gave it a top rating of "Superior."

During Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive 2015 Honda CR-V came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is a few feet shorter than average for the class.

Driving

The 2015 Honda CR-V features revised suspension tuning across the line, as well as wider wheels (by half an inch) on the EX and above. While the CR-V isn't exactly a sporty crossover, it does have a very smooth ride and the suspension soaks up many of the bumps along the way. There's also less noise at speed this year due to improved insulation, but we already praised last year's CR-V for its relatively quiet cabin, and the improvement for 2015 is subtle. In short, the CR-V continues to provide a satisfying blend of respectable ride comfort and secure handling.

This year's CR-V has a new CVT. In our experience, some CVTs can seem odd in the way they change and adjust the engine's rpm compared to traditional automatics. But to Honda's credit, the CR-V's CVT doesn't draw attention to itself in normal driving; indeed, it's so unobtrusive that you tend to forget it's there and it is indeed one of the better CVTs out there. We will note, however, that in Edmunds.com consumer reviews, many consumers have complained about distracting vibrations in their 2015 CR-Vs. It's something you'll want to look out for if you're test-driving a current CR-V.As for the new engine, it adds a theoretically useful 18 lb-ft of torque along with a power peak that arrives 600 rpm earlier, but it's hard to discern a difference on the road unless you're searching for it. Maximum horsepower is the same as before, and the power delivery is still rather peaky, especially compared to turbocharged rivals.

Interior

Overall, the 2015 CR-V continues to possess one of the most practical cabins in the segment. There is an abundance of space for rear passengers, and those seats recline and have child safety seat LATCH anchor points in all three seating positions. Space up front is good, too, especially with the added adjustability that comes with the available power driver seat, providing superior visibility and a sense of openness.

There have been changes, though. The front cabin's center console has adopted a more traditional design, ditching last year's seat-mounted, van-style armrests and the long, deep bin that could swallow a purse. There is now a console-mounted, armrest-covered bin with just enough space for a few items inside, along with two accompanying cupholders, a small card-sized cubby and a longer one with a grippy surface for holding smartphones. In other words, it's better for small items, less so for big ones.     

Honda has also added soft-touch dashboard inserts with simulated stitching to give the CR-V a more premium vibe, but these we find less successful. The current-generation CR-V has utilized subpar plastics in various cabin locations from the get-go, and most of them have stuck around for 2015. Numerous rivals look and feel more upscale inside. And although most controls are logically laid out and easy to learn, the widely available 7-inch touchscreen (EX and above) suffers from some difficult-to-decipher buttons and an occasionally confusing menu structure. We also dislike the lack of volume and tuning knobs.  

Aside from that touchscreen, notable tech features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth (phone and audio), a text-message reader with a digitized voice and Pandora compatibility. Those are all standard on the base LX, by the way; they'll run you extra on many competitors, if they're offered at all. On the other hand, certain popular features are restricted to the highest trims, including a power liftgate.

Power or no, that liftgate reveals one of the most user-friendly cargo areas in the compact SUV segment. The 2015 CR-V can carry 35.2 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats. That area benefits from a low load floor and a boxy shape overall, making it easier to carry large items or dogs. Lowering the spring-loaded, auto-folding rear seatbacks with a tug of the trunk-mounted levers reveals 70.9 cubic feet of maximum space, which is one of the top figures in the segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Honda CR-V.

If you plan to test drive one, do these things
Mark,10/06/2015
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2015 CRV is plagued with vibration problems. Honda admits this but has no solution. If you feel you still want to test drive one make sure you do the following: Turn off the audio, turn off the fan, turn off any a/c, turn off any headlights or wipers. Make sure you drive the car until it is warmed up 10-15 minutes. Windows up. After warm up, stop car in D, foot on brake, car will vibrate. Might do it in reverse as well. If you take along a cup of water and place it on the center armrest, it will be obvious. Next accelerate up to ~ 2200 rpm. Car will vibrate between 1800-2200 rpm. More like a buzz as if something was loose in the back, something metallic. If you maintain the rpm range at around 2000rpm, the vibration will remain constant. The first vibration described is called mode 1 vibration by Honda. The second type described is called mode 3 vibration by Honda. They also reference in their video online a mode 2 vibration which occurs at over idle engine speeds but below the 1800-2000 rpm threshold of the mode 3. Those buyers here who have negatively reviewed the 2015 CRV for excessive vibration are not exaggerating. It does exist. It is admitted by Honda. They have produced two online videos addressing this defect but have not as yet delivered an effective solution. This problem has existed with the 2015 CRV since its introduction. That's over one model year ago, yet no solution. Like many others, I trusted Honda as I have owned eight in total (3 CRV's). As a result, I did not do these things when I test drove the CRV I bought. I was unaware of the defect. My test drive was with the a/c on, radio on, headlights on, fan on. This will mask the idle mode 1 vibration, these items raise the engine rpm, which mitigates the vibration at idle. The audio and fan noise will, at what I consider to be medium volumes, mask the mode 3 vibration noise as you accelerate through the 1800-2200rpm range. This vehicle isn't ready for prime time at any price let alone what the varying models sticker for. If you buy one you will be stuck with it and likely a significantly reduced resale value for years to come. No new car at any price should sound and vibrate like these things do. Buy something else or just keep what you've got...fair warning. UPDATE: Honda applied all listed fixes 12/15. Solutions were effective for approximately 6 months when the mode 2 and mode 3 vibrations returned. The Honda authorized solutions are not effective. Dealer will not address the issue further. UPDATE: 10/6/18 - CRV is now three years old and has ~22,000 mile on the odometer. The mode 2 vibrations have become steadily more prominent from the time two years ago when they were supposedly remedied by Honda. There is no warranty or recall fix available. The cost of any remedial work to address this problem would have to be borne by me. The vibration is very annoying. It is our plan to continue to drive the vehicle for another year due to the low mileage and then trade it and another (2012) CRV we own for something else from another car maker. What is certain is that there won't be any future Honda purchases in our garage.
Vibrations in a new 2015 CRV - Really!!!
Dan Steimle,08/27/2015
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I Purchased a new 2015 Honda CRV about 3 weeks ago. It had only 4 miles on it. When I started driving it I noticed a vibration at stop lights. I thought maybe it was a beak in issue or maybe something was wrong with the gas in the vehicle. Well now I have around 1,500 miles on the car and the problem only seems to be getting worse. Whenever the vehicle is at a stop and idling in drive the car has an excessive amount of vibration. At times it seems as if it is going to stall out. I have a scheduled appointment with the dealership. Disappointed to see others are having the same issue with no real solution from Honda. Follow up review after 3 years and 60,000 miles - Still experiencing vibration issues after multiple attempts to resolve working with multiple Honda dealerships and getting no where with Honda customer service. The final response from Honda is that this excessive vibration is considered normal for this vehicle. Honda has no solution for this problem. I have followed up with all available updates from Honda to rectify this issue. Each of the updates helped slightly however the vibration issue is not fixed. Again Honda states this vibration is normal for this vehicle. Disappointed in Honda - not only the vehicle but in Honda customer service and Honda America overall. I was led to believe this problem would be fixed, update after update now the warranty is up and the problem still exists. I believe I am now beyond time and mileage limits for any legal recourse. All along I thought Honda would get this fixed. I replaced a wheel bearing at 40,000 miles. At approximately 20,000 miles developed a whistling noise that is noticeable at 10 - 15 MPH - Honda service stated this was normal for this vehicle. I would not recommend this vehicle. For the price I was expecting a much more refined automobile. Worst vehicle I have ever owned. Worst customer service ever received. Biggest disappointment is that Honda has made no attempt to make this right after all the attempts to resolve this issue have failed.
NOT EVEN 5000 Miles and SHAFT DRIVE issues!
Ally,09/25/2015
Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
My husband and I bought a 2015 Honda C RV Touring. We wanted the top trim, we thought we will get everything better! WRONG!!! The car besides the vibrations in idle, now is having an steering vibration after 70 miles per hour. Took it to service twice now, and the car keeps vibrating after 70 miles per hour. It had a weird knock noise in the rear axle and they discovered the drive shaft wasn't good anymore!!! My car is not even 5000 miles yet! The had to balance and do the alignment twice. CAR STILLS SHAKING after 70 miles/ hour. Now I'm waiting for the drive shaft part to come, so they can "figure it out" again why the car is having this steering vibrations. I think I have a lemon and I will see if I can apply the law, otherwise I might trade it in for a KIA SORENTO. I know we will lose money, but I guess my patience and time are priceless! So disappointed!
Vibration!... Everywhere inside.
Amarc37,10/12/2015
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I just bought my CR-V 2015 EX two days ago, and start to feel vibration everywhere inside the car (seatings, Steering Wheel, Side Doors, Arm rest) and more severe when I am on stop and on D-shift after a 30 miles of driving. I was so upset when I realized that there is no fix yet to this issue. I brought it back to the dealership two days after to ask for exchange or any option I may have but they refused to deal with anything except to cut-off you a 3K for buy back. I hate those dealership people in San Diego, they are totally liar, they hiding something just to sell their junk to consumers, they are the worst people I ever met. I tell you, you can not feel this problem during the test drive coz they will direct you on where to go for just one mile approx. and not enough to warm-up the vehicle. Now, every time I go out from this car, I feel my hands shaking and with headache and mentally affecting your driving concentration. This issue is a total recall, American Honda should do something so soon about this issue (or fix it) before anything happen to the consumer who experiencing this problems.
See all 376 reviews of the 2015 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Honda CR-V
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Honda's CR-V is already known for its efficiency and utility and the 2015 CR-V enhances those qualities. The refreshed 2015 Honda CR-V gets a new engine and transmission aimed at further improving efficiency plus new safety, comfort and convenience features. If you're shopping for a top-shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets.

What Is It?
The 2015 Honda CR-V is a five-passenger compact SUV. It was all-new in 2012, but is significantly refreshed for the 2015 model year.

Only one engine and transmission combination is available. It consists of a new 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The engine features direct injection for increased efficiency. It still puts out 185 horsepower, but torque increases 18 pound-feet to 181 lb-ft. Power is routed to the front wheels on standard models with all-wheel drive as an option.

There are now four trim levels available starting with the base LX. From there you step up to the midlevel EX and then the EX-L. New for 2015 is the top-of-the-line CR-V Touring, which features 18-inch wheels and a power rear lift gate among its many features.

2015 Honda CR-V

How Does It Drive?
You'll need to drive the 2014 and 2015 model CR-Vs back-to-back to observe any significant dynamic difference between the two. Response to throttle inputs is marginally better in the 2015 model, but it comes at the expense of any direct connection between engine and wheel speed thanks to the new CVT. Even so, this is probably the best CVT in the class. Honda has done a remarkable job of minimizing the engine drone common to this style of transmission.

From a driver's perspective the biggest advantage the CVT offers is a Sport mode, which enables snappier reactions to throttle inputs. Engine braking is available in the "L" setting, but this transmission still lacks the feel and control of a traditional automatic like you'll find in the Toyota RAV4 or Mazda CX-5.
Still, most drivers won't complain about the CR-V's abilities. Acceleration to 60 mph, at 8.8 seconds, is better than last year's model but still a bit slower than the 2.5-liter Mazda CX-5. Steering weight is relatively light but presents predictable and intuitive feedback.

Retuned spring and damper settings do little to change the CR-V's family-friendly character on the road. Few will find its ride disagreeable — even when fitted with the Touring trim's 18-inch wheels.

2015 Honda CR-V

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Deliver?
Overall fuel economy increases significantly over last year's CR-V. And since Honda was already near the top of the segment, a few more mpg lets it make the claim to lead the class in this category.

EX AWD models (the volume leader) increase from 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) to an estimated 28 combined (26 city/33 highway). All front-drive models should earn 29 mpg combined. Our tester, in AWD Touring trim, delivered 25.5 mpg during 711 miles of combined driving.

How Safe Is It?
Significant structural changes were made to the 2015 Honda CR-V's chassis to enhance performance in small overlap frontal collisions — the only test where the 2014 model didn't get a "Good" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The federal government gives the 2014 model a five-star overall rating for crash performance. Honda anticipates that the 2015 CR-V will earn another five-star rating from NHTSA and is aiming for a Top Safety Pick Plus ranking from the IIHS.

Stopping from 60 mph required 119 feet, which is good for the class. However, multiple stops produced brake fade, which is indicative of a weak braking system. Prolonged descents will require care in the CR-V.

A rearview camera is standard on all trims, but the advanced safety features — Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking and Lane Departure Warning are only available on the Touring trim. Lane Watch, which displays the rear-quarter view of the passenger side on the dash-mounted screen, is standard on EX and higher trims. Though it's been around the Honda line for a few years, this feature is new to the CR-V. It's activated by the right turn signal.

Other new safety/convenience features include a lane-keeping assist with active correction and adaptive cruise control.

2015 Honda CR-V

What's New Inside?
Short of a redesigned center console, little is changed inside the CR-V. An armrest is now incorporated into the design and the sliding lid covering the cupholders is eliminated in favor of a shape which just happens to perfectly hold an iPad. Underneath the hinged armrest is an HDMI port and two USB outlets (EX trims and higher). Two 12-volt outlets are also available.

Otherwise, interior space remains essentially the same. Honda does a superb job giving passengers a genuinely roomy interior with an airy feel. Pillars are pushed out, headroom is ample and even big folks fit in the back.

The CR-V remains near the top of the segment for cargo space and adds convenient features like the ability to drop its split-folding second-row seatbacks via handles in the cargo area. The seatbacks don't fold completely flat, however.

How Much Does Pricing Change?
Overall pricing remains relatively stable with a front-drive LX model starting about $24,000. Small increases are justified by additional equipment, however.

For an extra $200 the volume-selling EX trim adds the most value: a power driver seat, keyless entry and start, display audio, lane watch, heated seats, rear vents and a sliding sun visor. A similar value increase exists at the EX-L level though the same money gets you only rear vents and a sliding sun visor over the LX trim. The newly available Touring trim (in front-wheel drive) starts at $32,400. The AWD Touring version tested here stickers at $33,600.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
There are an abundance of solid choices in the small SUV segment and Toyota's RAV4 is among them. It's available with a 6-speed automatic transmission in front or all-wheel drive and supplies nearly the same cargo space as the CR-V. It's also available with a locking center differential to enhance off-road capability.

Nissan's Rogue was redesigned for 2014 and offers either a third row or a flexible cargo area with movable shelving. It offers the same combined mpg rating as the CR-V and also comes only with a continuously variable transmission in front- or all-wheel drive.

If you're looking for more engine options Ford's Escape offers three. And Mazda's CX-5 is undeniably the most enjoyable of the group when comes to driving reward.

Why Should You Consider This SUV?
The Honda CR-V delivers all the elements compact SUV shoppers are looking for: efficiency, flexibility, value and comfort. The upgrades to the 2015 model further enhance those traits while giving it a more modern look on the outside. The 2014 model earned an "A" rating in our testing and the 2015 model will score equally well.

Why Should You Think Twice About this SUV?
Some shoppers don't like the feel of continuously variable transmissions. Now that it's the only choice in the CR-V you should take a test-drive to see for yourself. Also, if you prefer to have power to spare, the standard four-cylinder in the CR-V might come up short.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2015 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $13,500 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 27453 and157357 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $13,211 and$16,991 with odometer readings between 29631 and121684 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $12,990 and$19,630 with odometer readings between 31246 and126625 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda CR-V Touring is priced between $17,444 and$19,944 with odometer readings between 40078 and94041 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 55 used and CPO 2015 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,990 and mileage as low as 27453 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2015 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,624.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,816.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,100.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,712.

Related Used 2015 Honda CR-V info

