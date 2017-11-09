  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2018 Honda CR-V
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(394)
Appraise this car

2018 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged engine delivers a rare combination of thrift and zest
  • Roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity for this class
  • Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically
  • Plentiful and thoughtful storage areas
  • Touchscreen can be finicky to use and lacks a separate tuning knob
  • Base LX's engine is weaker and thirstier than the turbo
  • Optional navigation system isn't as reliable as expected
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Honda CR-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$15,990 - $32,497
Used CR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which CR-V does Edmunds recommend?

We're torn between the EX and the EX-L. The latter has desirable luxury features such as leather upholstery, a programmable power liftgate and a premium audio system. We liked it enough to buy one for our long-term test fleet. But do you really need those amenities in your compact crossover? If you just need a practical utility vehicle, the cheaper EX offers generous features of its own, including a sunroof, and it comes standard with the same turbocharged engine and a 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

The Honda CR-V was redesigned last year and, frankly, we were surprised by how deep the changes went. Rather than phone in some superficial tweaks to a top-selling model, Honda gave it a ground-up overhaul that decisively parted ways with its predecessor. The 2018 Honda CR-V sets a new pace for its rivals to follow.

Among the tricks up this fifth-generation CR-V's sleeve is a turbocharged engine that comes on all trims except for the base LX. With ample low-end torque and a fuel-sipping design — fuel economy climbs as high as 34 mpg highway, according to EPA estimates — the turbo engine is a natural fit in the CR-V.

The 2018 Honda CR-V also benefits from an overhauled suspension that reduces body roll in corners without compromising its historically compliant ride. The wheelbase is longer, the front and rear tracks are wider, and there's even an extra 1.5 inches of ground clearance for those who found that the previous CR-V scraped its stomach too often in light-duty off-roading. All-wheel drive remains an option for those mild excursions into the dirt, as well as for increased stability in wet weather.

Inside, the CR-V follows the latest Civic's lead with a modernized dashboard, a digitally enhanced instrument cluster, and an updated touchscreen that thankfully includes a physical volume knob. There's also more rear legroom than in earlier models and an exceptional 75.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo space that makes the supposedly compact CR-V a legitimate alternative to midsize SUVs.

Add it all up and the CR-V is a strong contender for best-in-class honors, despite tough competition from crossover rivals such as the more rugged Subaru Forester and the more athletic Nissan Rogue.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda CR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Family SUVs and Best Small SUVs for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Want to learn even more about what it's like to own a CR-V? Edmunds bought a Honda CR-V EX-L to find out. It proved to be comfortable, roomy and practical, but not without its flaws. It even required a few surprising repairs. You can read our long-term test coverage to find out why this generation of CR-V became our top-rated small SUV. Note that while we tested a 2017 CR-V, the current 2018 model is fundamentally the same.

2018 Honda CR-V models

The 2018 Honda CR-V is offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. The LX isn't exactly bare-bones, but it does have a less powerful engine along with a 5-inch display screen and no sunroof. Step up to the EX and you get a standard sunroof plus a 7-inch touchscreen, a power driver seat and a more powerful, turbocharged engine. The EX-L tacks on items such as leather, premium audio and a power liftgate, while the Touring goes all in with LED headlights, a subwoofer and more.

Opt for the base LX and you'll get a decent roster of equipment, including a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (184 horsepower, 180 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, an electronic parking brake, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 5-inch color LCD dashboard display, and a four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Honda's various advanced safety technologies are not offered on the LX, although all-wheel drive is optional as on all trims.

The EX ups the ante with a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine (190 hp, 179 lb-ft), remote start, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, body-colored door handles and spoiler, rear privacy glass, a retractable cargo cover, keyless entry and start, an upgraded driver information center, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver's seat, and heated front seats.

Infotainment features include a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio phone integration, satellite radio, an upgraded rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, numerous advanced safety features (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) and second-row USB charging ports.

The EX-L's upgrades include a programmable-height power liftgate, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat (though it lacks a height adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio. A navigation system is optional on the EX-L but not on the lesser trims.

The top-of-the-line Touring boasts LED headlights, dual chrome exhaust tips, roof rails, automatic wipers, hands-free functionality for the power liftgate, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system and a subwoofer for the audio system.

Aside from the EX-L's optional navigation system, there are no factory options for the 2018 CR-V, so the only question is which trim level is right for you.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Driving

8.0
With capable if not thrilling acceleration, composed handling and confident highway manners, the turbocharged CR-V is a multidisciplined competitor. If you're looking for a small SUV that doesn't makes compromises for its size, this Honda fits the bill.

Acceleration

8.0
Small-displacement turbocharged engines often struggle in SUVs, but not the 1.5-liter engine in the CR-V. It's quicker than most rivals, providing good low-end oomph for scooting through city streets. You won't be nervous on a freeway onramp, and you won't need to slam on the gas to pass slowpokes.

Braking

8.0
Owners will find linear and progressive responses from the brake pedal during both light and hard stops. In our emergency braking testing, the CR-V's best stop from 60 mph took 116 feet, which falls in line with what we expect from compact SUVs.

Steering

9.0
Steering resistance builds naturally as you turn the wheel, giving the CR-V a sense of precision and confidence. The wheel also returns to center smoothly, ensuring stability on the freeway. A standout in the class.

Handling

8.0
The CR-V strikes an admirable balance between handling and ride quality. Midcorner bumps and other road irregularities don't upset it, and body roll is minimal. You can confidently snake up a curvy road without sickening your passengers or unnecessarily triggering the stability control.

Drivability

8.0
Continuously variable automatic transmissions often feel strange, but the CR-V's is among the best. Accelerating from a stop feels natural, but full-throttle acceleration feels a bit odd as the engine speed remains constant. Cruise control doesn't manage speed going downhill, a potential annoyance.

Off-road

7.0
Though it isn't designed for challenging off-road driving, the 7.8 inches (front-wheel drive) to 8.2 inches (all-wheel drive) of ground clearance means you won't have problems with the occasional unpaved road. Hill descent control is not available.

Comfort

8.0
The CR-V's ride is quieter and more supple than ever, and accommodations for front and rear occupants are spacious and inviting. You may hear some engine noise while accelerating up a freeway onramp, but the sound falls on the pleasing side of the spectrum.

Seat comfort

8.5
The power driver's seat (EX models and up) provides eight-way adjustment, plus four-way lumbar, ensuring a fit for drivers of all sizes. You won't hear complaints during long trips from the backseat unless you have someone in the center. Alas, only the driver gets to adjust seat height.

Ride comfort

8.5
The CR-V is composed and settled over almost any kind of surface. Impacts happen once and that's it, thanks in part to fluid-filled suspension bushings and Honda's decision to stay with reasonably sized 18-inch wheels. There's plenty of tire sidewall to absorb the bumps, resulting in a smooth ride.

Noise & vibration

7.5
You'll notice some wind and tire noise, but the engine is only noticeable when you step hard on the gas — and it doesn't sound bad either. None of it is loud enough to drown out conversations or force occupants to raise their voices.

Climate control

8.0
Drivers sensitive to temperature changes might need to fiddle with the controls more than they prefer since the system doesn't work as well at low settings. Heated front seats are standard on all trims except LX. Rear passengers will appreciate vents on the back of the front armrest.

Interior

8.5
The interior design improves practicality and offers a welcome dose of style compared to the last-generation model. Owners will appreciate little tricks such as adjusting the opening height for the rear hatch for tight garages and venting all four windows on hot days by holding the unlock button.

Ease of use

7.5
The physical controls are very intuitive, but the touch-sensitive buttons can be annoying. Some on-screen buttons are small, and it's too easy to graze the touch-sensitive volume control on the steering wheel. The digital temperature and fuel gauges flanking the speedometer wash out in sunlight.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The wide front and rear door openings provide plenty of head and leg clearance on the way in. The CR-V is a little taller than before, but it remains just as easy to step inside — overlapping doors with narrow sills help. Occupants of all sizes will have little difficulty entering or exiting.

Driving position

8.0
It's simple to put the seat and steering wheel right where you want, and the gauge cluster is easy to see in its entirety. The armrests sit at equal heights, but what looks like a pad for your right knee is actually hard plastic, which might be uncomfortable for the longer-legged.

Roominess

9.0
Never mind the compact part of this SUV's class. Interior dimensions are generally larger than those of rivals, with exception of front head- and legroom, which are by no means tight. Rear seating space is the biggest you'll find in a small SUV. Four full-size adults will fit with zero problems.

Visibility

8.5
The windshield pillars don't obstruct your front view, and it's easy to sense the front bumper's location. Blind spots are minimal, and monitoring is standard on all but the LX. Rear headrests encroach slightly on the rear window but don't obstruct. The backup camera covers a wide viewing angle.

Quality

8.0
Flowing interior panels and trim inserts show generally convincing quality, as does the leather adorning the seats and steering wheel (EX-L and Touring trim levels). A well-built vehicle in every respect.

Utility

9.5
The CR-V is a master of practicality. From its enormous and multiconfigurable storage capacity to its many clever compartments, this Honda makes you question if a larger SUV is necessary.

Small-item storage

9.5
The reconfigurable center console has a deep storage well and a sliding tray that's rubberized and textured. It also doubles as a cover for hiding small valuables. From large cupholders to a phone shelf and deep door pockets, there's a place for your and your passengers' items.

Cargo space

9.5
At 39.2 cubic feet, the CR-V's rear storage space is at the top of the class, rivaling room in larger SUVs. The rear seats flip down easily and softly, expanding space to a massive 75.8 cubic feet. A clever height-adjustable cargo floor lets you choose between a flat loading surface or more space.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
All rear seats have easily accessible LATCH anchors. The large rear passenger area means car seats fit without moving the front seats. Outboard rear seats each have a tether anchor on the rear seatback. The center seat's tether anchor is in the roof, which can slightly obstruct rear visibility.

Towing

7.0
The CR-V offers a 1,500-pound towing capacity, which is about the norm for the class. It cannot be towed behind a motorhome.

Technology

8.0
With smartphone integration and advanced safety features standard on the majority of trims (all but LX), the CR-V makes a strong case on paper. Alas, the entertainment system and voice controls can be annoying. But that doesn't matter much if you plug in your smartphone, which is fully supported.

Audio & navigation

7.5
Honda replaced the volume slider with a physical knob, but other aspects of the touchscreen's menus still feel clunky and stilted. Smartphone owners with good reception can get navigation for free via Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, so they can think twice about buying the optional navigation system.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration are standard on all but the base LX trim. Front and rear occupants get two USB ports each.

Driver aids

8.0
Lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise, forward collision, and blind-spot monitoring are standard on all but LX trims. Collision monitoring throws the occasional false positive during congested city driving, but most systems are otherwise unobtrusive or easily disabled.

Voice control

7.0
Standard voice controls are somewhat cumbersome, such that it's often faster to rely on the physical or on-screen controls. Fortunately, a long press on the voice control button lets you engage the advanced Siri or Google Voice voice recognition system when your smartphone is plugged in.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility9.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda CR-V.

5(60%)
4(15%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(8%)
4.1
394 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 394 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CRV Redux
Bill,08/22/2018
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Owned a CRV way back in '99, generally liked it, but boy was it uncomfortable for the long haul. All these years later I felt I needed another SUV and I'm back in one and I chose it over many competitors both in and out of its class - nothing seemed to compare for overall comfort, fit, finish, value and just plain old attention to detail. Have owned the car since March and though it doesn't show a lot of miles on the clock we have made a trip to the Outer Banks of NC, a trip to Charleston, SC and a trip to northeast TN from our home in northern VA so you can see it's mostly highway miles. Through the mountains it gobbles up hills like they weren't there and the CVT transmission is not droney as you would think especially as compared to the Fusion hybrid I traded. I have left it in "Econ" mode for most of the time that I've had it. Only when I have loaded it up with people have I switched out of Econ, and that is just to give it a little more ummph off the line - and yes the boost in performance it is quite noticeable. It does tend to be tepid off the line when in Econ. The seats are great, front and back what else can I say. I am 5'11" and 245 with a bad back and knees and I haven't howled one time about lack of comfort when I am driving. Neither has my wife in the passenger seat and she loves the fact that the front seat backs are also heated by the seat warmers. The car is very easy to get into and out of and the doors both front and rear swing wide to accommodate entry and exit. The cargo area is cavernous and the main reason we traded cars. Came out of a Fusion hybrid and the loss of trunk space was more than we could deal with. Yes we took a hit on fuel economy, but not that much and the gain in cargo and overall cabin room is well worth the trade off in economy. The only downside if there is one is that the Infotainment system is fiddly and requires your attention a little too much for my taste. A car is transportation first and "Star Trek" second. Although voice recognition works fine you have to be on your A game to remember the commands properly and this is no different I don't care what brand you drive. As far as my ratings go I have left some areas as OK/NA because I haven't truly been able to honestly comment on it, so it may go up or down. We are preparing for a 6000 mile road trip at the end of August to tour our western states. I will be sure to update at the end of the trip to see if the honeymoon still holds up. Cheers. Update Sep 29, 2018 I promised a follow up after a long road trip we had planned in late August. Here's the nuts and bolts. 7000 miles in 23 days. We started in central Virginia, winding our way across this great nation stopping for a 3 day visit in Omaha, Neb then on to Moab, UT for a visit to Arches and Canyonlands NP. Left there for Cortez, CO and a visit to Mesa Verde NP. From there to Four Corners, then Grand Canyon and onward to Sedona, AZ. After a 3 days visit there headed to Bryce Canyon NP and on northward to Grand Teton NP and Yellowstone. Onward to Mt Rushmore and Deadwood, SD then the long trek back to Virginia. I detail all these places so you can envision the terrain we drove through and know that we drove over some serious mountain ranges requiring good acceleration and great braking as well as good road holding ability. Trust me until you have experienced the switchbacks in Canyonlands and Mesa Verde you won't know what the aforementioned attributes mean. What can I say, the CRV performed flawlessly and exceeded my every expectation. Yes I left it in ECON the whole trip and it never hiccupped once not even over Loveland Pass at over 10000 ft elevation. The only reason anything passed me was because they chose to run faster than I was willing. Would the Honda keep up at 80mph most certainly and more, but 80 is my limit on public roadways and really a bit too much for my taste. The secondary roads that we were forced to use in a lot of instances were not always in the best of shape, but the CRV has not developed one squeak or rattle, nor has the paint suffered from chips and dings - there are some killer suicidal grasshoppers out there as well as blowing dust. I said in my first review that I am 66, 5'11" and 245, bad back and knees and my wife also suffers from back problems. Not a whimper from either of us. The seats are great, period. The interior room is phenominal. We tend to brake for thrift and antique stores and there came a time that I wish the car would fill up so we could drive on! It just seemed to be growing more space! Enough said, but the fuel economy in mountainous terrain, over much secondary road, crawling through the National Parks and cruising at 80mph on the interstate through Montana and South Dakota I have an indicated average of 32.7 mpg. The car now has a tick over 10k miles and its first service under its belt. I just can't heap enough praise on this car. I think they got this one right.
Great car overall, except for gas in oil
Bill in Delaware,06/12/2018
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
A lot of good things to say about the 2018 CR-V. I have the EX-L model, a great set of safety features, a good amount of room, pretty good stereo. But... Infotainment center is poorly designed, Honda focused too much on getting rid of physical knobs, so nearly everything requires several clicks on the touchscreen, including controlling where you cabin air goes. REALLY? Hopefully, in the 2019, they will greatly simplify the operation, so it is less of a safety hazard operating the climate control or sound system. But the really big problem is OIL IN THE GAS. There are several symptoms that go with this: heater very slow to warm up in winter; rising engine oil levels; smell of gasoline on the dipstick, and sometimes in the passenger cabin. Honda has recalled over 100,000 CR-Vs in China for this problem, but is downplaying it in US and Canada. Getting a turbo that runs on regular fuel seemed like a real bonus. Except it doesn't run WELL on regular fuel. In fact, this may be a major contributor to fuel in the oil. I've found running premium fuel provides much better engine performance, and possibly a decrease in the oil contamination problem. If you plan to buy, REQUIRE the dealer to throw in a 100,000 mile, 8 year warranty to cover engine and electronics. Let them know you are aware of the engine problem, and if THEY have faith in the car they build, they will stand behind it with a longer warranty.
We surprised ourselves!
William Price,02/14/2018
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
We have had a Subaru Outback for 20 years, and have loved it. It has been the most useful and reliable car we have ever owned (and both my wife and I are north of age 65, so we have owned a goodly number of cars). We researched a new car purchase for over a year, and pretty much assumed we would get another Subaru (most likely a Forester, for its compact size and off-road agility). We have also owned a 2000 Jeep Wrangler since it was almost new, and have done a lot of 4-wheeling. We live in the lower part of the Sierra Nevada mountains, and get a modest amount of snow along with the rain. So, we value good traction in a rural area. But, when we finally test-drove a Forester, we found the ride was a bit stiffer than we liked, the seats were too firm, and entry/exit was a little difficult for my 5'3" wife. Then, we drove the Honda CR-V. We felt it was noticeably more comfortable. Also, it has a plusher interior, and slightly larger cargo volume. We thought it was generally classier looking. (We recognized that the Forester has a half-inch more ground clearance, and possibly slightly better safety technology, notably the rear braking feature.) We really like the Honda's little engine, which has absolutely no turbo lag, and is much more responsive than the old Outback ever was. The technology is excellent, the safety features are most comforting, the Molten Lava Pearl Red paint is very good fun; Folsom Lake Honda is excellent to work with for both purchase and service. We are gratified to learn that Kelley Blue Book and Motor Trend magazine have given the CR-V "best of class" recognition. We have kept the Subaru, but we have a new love.
We like our CR-V
Stan,02/12/2018
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
A quality vehicle. We like the steering (precise), road-ability (stable - goes were you point it and stays there), the engine (peppy and quiet), the large storage area and the "fold flat" second row. I could actually sleep in it, and I'm 5' 10". It is tight and solid, without squeaks and rattles. Nice fit and finish. Our gas mileage has been great: 25 around town and on a pokey 200 mile "break in trip" at 50 - 65 mph we actually got 34. The negatives: the front driver's seat bottom is pretty hard, and short, so the "under thigh" support is lacking, a comfort negative on a long trip. The center console is so wide it makes buckling front seat belts very tight, especially with thick winter clothing. All in all, we're quite happy with our purchase. With only 550 miles on it, the reliability remains to be seen. We also like the CVT transmission, but the reliability of the design also remains to be seen. UPDATE August, 2018: We now have 4200 miles on it. After owning it a few months we began to notice a slight, rapid vibration at 65 mph. It sort of "phased in and out" at about a 5-7 second interval. Rebalancing tires and tire rotation changed nothing. The dealership, because the vibration was so slight, pronounced it "normal" and refuses to pursue it further. My wife scarcely notices it, but it's in there and it irritates me. No factory service bulletins reflect this problem, and no similar complaints are found online. Service manager's "it's all yours attitude" has caused me to take my routine service elsewhere. UPDATE: February 2019. 6,800 miles. The 65 mile per hour vibration I mentioned seems to have mostly gone away. We continue to enjoy the wonderful "goes where you point it - hands off" stability. And it's till tight and solid, fun to drive.
See all 394 reviews of the 2018 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the CR-V models:

Mitigation Braking System
Brakes the vehicle automatically if an imminent collision is detected and you haven't responded quickly enough.
Lane Keeping Assist
Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane with a camera and automatically corrects your course to prevent inadvertent lane departure.
Auto High-Beam Headlights
Activates and deactivates high beams depending on traffic. Honda includes this typically luxury-class feature starting at the EX level.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Honda CR-V

Used 2018 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2018 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $19,897 and$28,997 with odometer readings between 6361 and95018 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $22,654 and$30,990 with odometer readings between 10729 and60058 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $15,990 and$22,983 with odometer readings between 8479 and70888 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring is priced between $26,997 and$32,497 with odometer readings between 8258 and55277 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 133 used and CPO 2018 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,990 and mileage as low as 6361 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2018 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,401.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,866.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,969.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,655.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-V lease specials

Related Used 2018 Honda CR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles