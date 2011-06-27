Used 2012 Honda CR-V LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.9/474.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,495
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,495
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Taffeta White
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Opal Sage Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/70R16 100S tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
