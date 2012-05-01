Used 2012 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts

ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2012 Kia Sorento EX AWD Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!!VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!NO ACCIDENT!FEATURES:-EX TRIM LEVEL-18' GUNMETAL GREY ALLOY WHEELS-PARKING SENSORS-BACK UP CAMERA-ROOF RACK W/ CROSS BARS-4WD 'LOCK' BUTTON-ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST-TRACTION CONTROL-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY-FOG LIGHTS-RECLINING REAR SEATS/FOLD FLAT-POWER EQUIPMENT-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-4 WHEEL ABS DISC BRAKES W/ EBD-RARE COLOR COMBO-RARE-SPACIOUS, RELIABLE, PRACTICAL! RIDES GREAT-LOOKS GREAT! ACT FAST-WONT LAST!!FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE! CALL NOW 774-447-44422012 Kia Sorento is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'No longer simply just a good value, the 2012 Kia Sorento is now an excellent pick for a small or midsize crossover SUV.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Plentiful standard features- decent-size third-row seat, sporty handling- optional fuel-efficient four-cylinder- optional punchy V6- long warranty.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYKUCA64CG207913

Stock: 21-2848

Certified Pre-Owned: No

