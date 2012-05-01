Used 2012 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
- 113,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,900
Gene Messer Volkswagen - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 Kia Sorento. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Off-road or on the street, this Kia Sorento LX handles with ease. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD KiaSorento LX. More information about the 2012 Kia Sorento: The new Sorento is sized between more compact crossover models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 and mid-size models such as the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. The RAV4 is a little more maneuverable than the larger vehicles while offering just as much practical space. The Sorento, completely redesigned in 2011, offers more passenger space and more cargo space than last year's model, while its modern engine lineup is both more powerful and more fuel-efficient. Kia says that the V6's 276-horsepower output is best-in-class, and fuel economy on the 4-cylinder Sorento are among the best in this category. The Sorento's strong warranty--ten years or 100,000 miles for powertrain and five years or 60,000 miles basic warranty, and five years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance--also help make this a strong choice for families. This model sets itself apart with utility and cargo-friendliness, available third-row seat, roomy interior, standard tech features, Just-right size, and comfortable ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTCA61CG278179
Stock: CG278179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 89,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,399$1,887 Below Market
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2012 Kia Sorento EX AWD Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!!VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!NO ACCIDENT!FEATURES:-EX TRIM LEVEL-18' GUNMETAL GREY ALLOY WHEELS-PARKING SENSORS-BACK UP CAMERA-ROOF RACK W/ CROSS BARS-4WD 'LOCK' BUTTON-ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST-TRACTION CONTROL-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY-FOG LIGHTS-RECLINING REAR SEATS/FOLD FLAT-POWER EQUIPMENT-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-4 WHEEL ABS DISC BRAKES W/ EBD-RARE COLOR COMBO-RARE-SPACIOUS, RELIABLE, PRACTICAL! RIDES GREAT-LOOKS GREAT! ACT FAST-WONT LAST!!FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE! CALL NOW 774-447-44422012 Kia Sorento is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'No longer simply just a good value, the 2012 Kia Sorento is now an excellent pick for a small or midsize crossover SUV.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Plentiful standard features- decent-size third-row seat, sporty handling- optional fuel-efficient four-cylinder- optional punchy V6- long warranty.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKUCA64CG207913
Stock: 21-2848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,800$1,570 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD KiaSorento EX. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKUDA65CG299636
Stock: 02624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 89,185 milesGreat Deal
$9,047$1,969 Below Market
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- Bluetooth, This 2012 Kia Sorento LX, has a great Snow White Pearl exterior, and a clean Black interior! Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio This Kia Sorento gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! Multi-Point Inspection, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2323 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A17CG290406
Stock: C149204B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 123,698 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,495$1,187 Below Market
Bellamy Strickland Chevrolet Buick GMC - McDonough / Georgia
EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! LX trim. Bluetooth CD Player iPod/MP3 Input Alloy Wheels Satellite Radio. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio iPod/MP3 Input Bluetooth CD Player Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player Privacy Glass Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains No longer simply just a good value the 2012 Kia Sorento is now an excellent pick for a small or midsize crossover SUV.. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: Dealer of The Year Award for Outstanding Sales Customer Satisfaction and Service to the surrounding community. Our team is professional offers you a no-pressure environment and operates with the quality you expect. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT4A27CG245268
Stock: P13655A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 83,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,988
Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC - Cuero / Texas
Only 83,530 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Kia Sorento delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: roof rails, back-up warning system, auto dimming mirror w/backup camera display, heated front seats, fog lamps, CARGO NET, CARGO MAT.* This Kia Sorento Features the Following Options *BRIGHT SILVER, BLACK, SEAT TRIM, BLACK REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, 1ST/2ND ROW CARPETED FLOOR MATS, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Trip computer, Tricot cloth front bucket seats -inc: YES essentials fabric treatment, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio, cruise, Bluetooth controls, SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (3) months free subscription.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC, 1409 E Broadway St, Cuero, TX 77954.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A64CG268570
Stock: CG268570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 107,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$1,426 Below Market
Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* Htd Seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Alloy Wheels, Remote Entry, Auxiliary Audio. Your 2012 Kia Sorento LX is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This front wheel drive 2012 Kia Sorento LX is one of those used cars Palm Coast, FL shoppers seek out for its Green exterior with a Beige Interior. With 107,394 miles this 2012 Sorento with a gas i4 2.4l/ engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Green 2012 Kia Sorento LX near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership near Palm Coast:* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Kia Sorento LX! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Kia Sorento comes factory equipped with an impressive gas i4 2.4l/ engine, an 6-speed automatic w/manual shift transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Power Steering, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Overhead Console, Cloth Seats, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Drivers Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2012 Kia Sorento LX comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Green 2012 Kia Sorento LX. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2012 Kia Sorento LX will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Palm Coast shoppers prefer the short drive to St. Augustine. We're glad you found this pre-owned Kia Sorento for sale at our used car dealership near Jacksonville in St. Augustine, FL. Looking for Kia financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Kia Sorento for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine just north of Palm Coast. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Jacksonville consider driving just past Palencia, FL to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2012 Kia Sorento LX stock # P8364A.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT4A63CG214148
Stock: P8364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 67,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$2,235 Below Market
Buds Auto Sales Indiana - Shelocta / Pennsylvania
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A11CG239404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,923 milesGreat Deal
$9,291$1,854 Below Market
Jim Browne Citrus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dade City / Florida
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKWDA22CG298127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,760$1,202 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, All Wheel Drive / AWD, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, AWD. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto of Johnson City 423-282-2270. Check us out at www.parkwayautojc.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Bright Silver 2012 Kia Sorento LX AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Dual CVVTRecent Arrival! Odometer is 2622 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTDA67CG237903
Stock: J-237903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,361
CarONE Auto - Arlington / Texas
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKWDA21CG241661
Stock: 1649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,378 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,999$1,182 Below Market
Cartech Plus - Plaistow / New Hampshire
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKUDA27CG272757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995$610 Below Market
Salem Motorsports - Salem / Oregon
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTCA62CG229069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,396 milesGood Deal
$7,322$3,431 Below Market
Berlin City Toyota - Gorham / New Hampshire
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTDA61CG241106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,011 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,499$811 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
LEATHER.. NAVIGATION.. BACKUP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT RED SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 3000 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKU4A61CG254127
Stock: CG254127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 82,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,488$993 Below Market
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Single Owner 3rd row seating Very Clean all wheel drive
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKTDA29CG287277
Stock: 7277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,500$828 Below Market
Jeff Perry Buick GMC - Peru / Illinois
This is being sold as is as shown!! No Warranty!! You can always view more pictures of this vehicle at JeffPerryGM.com.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKT3A69CG293447
Stock: P7163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 106,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,000$1,473 Below Market
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean CARFAX! Only 2 Previous Owners - Premium Plus Package -Navigation System - Leather Seat Trim -3rd Row Seating- 7.0" x 18" Hyper-Finish Alloy Wheels- Brake assist- Front fog lights- Heated and Cooled Front Seats- Memory Driver Seat & Mirror Position- Panic alarm- Power driver seat- Power Folding Outside Mirrors- Power Passenger Seat- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Infinity Surround Sound System- Remote keyless entry- Roof rack: rails only- Side Steps- Spoiler.Recent Arrival! Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKUDA64CG245227
Stock: H7649P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
