Used 2006 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida

***Clean CARFAX! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/27 City/Highway MPG!***This SE features: AWD, 2" Hitch Ball, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Power Sunroof.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Honda CR-V Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SHSRD78986U404917

Stock: 6U404917

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020