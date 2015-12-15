Used 2009 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Silver
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    165,143 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,211

    $1,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V LX in Silver
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V LX

    193,994 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,788

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Silver
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    105,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $2,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    156,580 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,795

    $1,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V LX

    113,317 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V LX in Black
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V LX

    170,926 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    97,433 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    137,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $1,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX-L in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX-L

    171,029 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $1,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX-L in Silver
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX-L

    113,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,371

    $1,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    126,025 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,450

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    96,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,822

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V LX

    98,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,400

    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    156,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,992

    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V LX
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V LX

    137,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,290

    $774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX-L in Gray
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX-L

    121,859 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Black
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    222,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2009 Honda CR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2009 Honda CR-V EX

    57,002 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,733

    $746 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda CR-V searches:

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6187 Reviews
Great SUV for a single man
calicorkication,12/15/2015
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This car has been great for my needs. Mainly, I use it for car camping. I removed the back seat and use the extra room for moving furniture and large items. When I bought the car, it had a tow hitch already installed. I have used it to pull several U-haul trailers and a flatbed trailer borrowed from a friend to move sofas, love seats, etc and it has worked great for all purposes. Also, I added a roof rack and a cargo box that has worked great for my needs. The original tires that were on it when I bought it used lasted for 85,000 miles. I tend to get 24 mpg with a mix of city and highway use. If I travel at 70 mph on the interstates and/or take back road highways at 55 mph, I tend to get the 27 mpg that Honda states the car can get. Otherwise, if I drive 75 mph I tend to get 24-25 mpg. My main complaints are the drivers side power window is not always reliable but the others work fine up to this point. Also, the moon roof has not opened in nearly 3 years. I have tried to reset it following online instructions and I can hear a sound like a motor trying to move it but it goes nowhere so I stop to avoid breaking it further.
