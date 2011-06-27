I bought the 2010 CRV new after owning a 2004 CRV and I think it was a very prudent and practical purchase. Outside the original tires that were complete trash, everything else has held up great and no AC issues like the 2004 CRV had. It lags in the acceleration department as others have mentioned, which is disappointing given the gas mileage you get from the car which is just ok (25mpg in mixed driving). The paint is ok, much better than the 2004 CRV and otehr Hondas I have owned but I also make sure to give it a good waxing twice a year and generally keep it clean. The inside is pretty great, I have never had issues with plastics breaking like someone else mentioned, but I also try to take care of the vehicle. Cloth seating has held up great, still looks like new. The carpets are all great because I have all weather mats, and I love the captain's chairs for the long rides. I drive this vehicle on long trips a few times a year and it is a comfortable and outstanding long range vehicle IMO. I too like the folding tray in the center council and am sad Honda got rid of this. It allows for additional storage and the cup holders and tray is in the exact right spot. The 2004 CRV had a ton of cubby spaces, this version has less and the ones below the radio are somewhat useless. Storage though is great, I often haul things and the rear and front headroom/legroom is great. Mechanically the car has held up extremely well, kind of the main reason you buy Hondas right? Styling is nice IMO, I like it better than the newer versions and about the same as the old boxy design. Overall this is a great value vehicle and I think I've now had it longer than any other vehicle I have ever owned. It has retained its value well also, so if I ever decide to trade it in I know I'll get more than someone who bought another brand of mini SUV. I don't plan on getting rid of it anytime soon though, I'll keep it another five years or so most likely.

