  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2010 Honda CR-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(199)
Appraise this car

2010 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious passenger and cargo areas, straightforward interior controls, nifty family-friendly features, agile handling, exemplary crashworthiness.
  • No optional engine upgrade, elevated road noise, transmission lacks manual mode.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Honda CR-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,500 - $14,998
Used CR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Honda CR-V remains one of our favorite compact crossover SUVs. More power this year should help with its traditionally sluggish performance; however, the absence of an optional engine upgrade continues to be an Achilles heel.

Vehicle overview

"It needs more power." This label has stuck to the Honda CR-V like industrial Velcro for as long as this compact crossover has been sold. Though its four-cylinder engines have been upgraded throughout its three-generation lifespan, never has a loaded-down CR-V been able to scale long grades without breaking a serious sweat. The 2010 Honda CR-V's four-cylinder gets a welcome infusion of power, but a V6 option like so many of its competitors offer remains an unfulfilled desire.

Yet this power outage has never seemed to hurt the humble CR-V, a compact crossover that is now the best-selling SUV in the country. Credit a long list of attributes that most consumers value over "It needs more power." Safety? Crash test scores don't get much better. Versatility? Seventy-three cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity and innovative storage solutions are at your disposal. Comfort and convenience? The backseat reclines and slides, while features like power heated seats, navigation and an iPod interface are options. Quality? Honda's reputation for reliability is still one of the strongest in the business. Drivability? The CR-V offers some of the most responsive handling in its class. These all make the CR-V easy to recommend in a year where it gains a mild face-lift inside and out, plus a few additional optional features.

However, there are areas that should give you pause and warrant a trip to a rival dealership. "It needs more power" is, of course, one of them. While sluggish acceleration may not be a big deal for you in this congested world, it's important to note that engine upgrades in the Chevy Equinox (V6), Subaru Forester (turbocharged four-cylinder) and Toyota RAV4 (V6) provide more thrust with negligible fuel economy penalties. Road noise is also an issue with the CR-V, and some may find its ride to be on the firm side. The Equinox and Subaru Outback in particular are more serene highway cruisers.

The compact-to-midsize crossover category seems to gain a member every single day as manufacturers clamor to get a piece of the action. While choices are abundant, we suggest sticking with the aforementioned models and the 2010 Honda CR-V, which remains just as strong an entrant today as it was when it helped pioneer the segment back in the 1990s. It may still need more power, but for more than 100,000 crossover buyers every year, the CR-V will be more than enough.

2010 Honda CR-V models

The 2010 Honda CR-V is a crossover SUV that straddles the line between compact and midsize. It is available in LX, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navigation trim levels, and each can be equipped with front- or all-wheel drive.

The LX comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver seat height adjustment, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining rear seats, a retractable front center tray table and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and auxiliary audio jack. The EX adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, rear tinted glass, a dual-level cargo area, steering-wheel audio controls and a six-speaker stereo with six-CD changer.

The EX-L adds automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a fixed front center console and a seven-speaker stereo that includes a subwoofer, USB audio jack and satellite radio. The EX-L with Navigation adds a (surprise!) navigation system along with voice control, Bluetooth and a rearview camera.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Honda CR-V receives its first slate of significant changes since being redesigned four years ago. The engine is enhanced with 14 more horsepower and 1 more mpg, the exterior and interior have been given minor detail changes, and Bluetooth and a USB audio port are added to the options list.

Performance & mpg

Every 2010 Honda CR-V comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 180 hp and 161 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. The latter sends power to the front wheels exclusively until slippage is detected, at which point the car transfers torque to the wheels with the most traction.

In terms of fuel economy, the CR-V is about average for the segment; EPA estimates for the front-drive model are an estimated 21 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. AWD CR-Vs drop slightly to 21/27/23.

Safety

The 2010 Honda CR-V is equipped with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A back-up camera is available on the EX-L with Navigation, and Honda dealers can install parking sensors on lower trim levels. In our brake testing, a CR-V EX-L came to a stop in a tidy 119 feet, which is above average for this segment.

In government crash testing, the CR-V achieved a perfect five stars for side protection. Last year's model achieved a perfect five stars for frontal protection in the government test, while achieving the best possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset and side crash tests. It achieved the second worst rating of "Marginal" in the IIHS's new roof strength test.

Driving

The increase in power for 2010 makes the Honda CR-V more competitive against other four-cylinder-powered crossovers; however, there's no getting around the fact that there's no upgrade available for those who value the thrust of a strong V6. Nevertheless, the CR-V sets itself apart with remarkably nimble handling thanks to a relatively firm suspension and sharp steering. Even braking is quite good, which is unusual for a Honda. The ride is slightly busier than the norm and the noise from wind and road are excessive, making the 2010 Honda CR-V feel a little less polished and sophisticated than some competitors.

Interior

The CR-V's cabin is both functional and attractive. Gauges are clear, controls are where you'd expect them to be and materials quality is good. Parents will appreciate the wide-opening rear doors, the sliding and reclining backseat, the two-tier cargo area and the lightweight rear liftgate, all of which ease the process of loading small children and the many items that go along with them. A "conversation mirror" built into the overhead console's sunglasses holder enables front seat occupants to keep an eye on the backseat without turning around. Unfortunately, there is less room for a rear facing child seat than in rival vehicles like the Equinox.

Luggage capacity with the seatbacks up measures 35.7 cubic feet and we're also big fans of the split-level cargo area, which essentially doubles the amount of smaller, grocery-sized items you can carry. With the split-level divider stowed and the rear seats folded, the CR-V can hold an impressive 73 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda CR-V.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
199 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 199 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long time, first time
Matt From DC,08/31/2016
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought the 2010 CRV new after owning a 2004 CRV and I think it was a very prudent and practical purchase. Outside the original tires that were complete trash, everything else has held up great and no AC issues like the 2004 CRV had. It lags in the acceleration department as others have mentioned, which is disappointing given the gas mileage you get from the car which is just ok (25mpg in mixed driving). The paint is ok, much better than the 2004 CRV and otehr Hondas I have owned but I also make sure to give it a good waxing twice a year and generally keep it clean. The inside is pretty great, I have never had issues with plastics breaking like someone else mentioned, but I also try to take care of the vehicle. Cloth seating has held up great, still looks like new. The carpets are all great because I have all weather mats, and I love the captain's chairs for the long rides. I drive this vehicle on long trips a few times a year and it is a comfortable and outstanding long range vehicle IMO. I too like the folding tray in the center council and am sad Honda got rid of this. It allows for additional storage and the cup holders and tray is in the exact right spot. The 2004 CRV had a ton of cubby spaces, this version has less and the ones below the radio are somewhat useless. Storage though is great, I often haul things and the rear and front headroom/legroom is great. Mechanically the car has held up extremely well, kind of the main reason you buy Hondas right? Styling is nice IMO, I like it better than the newer versions and about the same as the old boxy design. Overall this is a great value vehicle and I think I've now had it longer than any other vehicle I have ever owned. It has retained its value well also, so if I ever decide to trade it in I know I'll get more than someone who bought another brand of mini SUV. I don't plan on getting rid of it anytime soon though, I'll keep it another five years or so most likely.
Love my CR-V!!!
crv_lover,08/13/2012
I purchased my CR-V in the spring of 2010. It was ordered from the factory and arrived a month after ordering. My biggest complaint with the car is the open front seat floor area. Cans, bottles, etc can roll from the back seat into the front seat & under the pedals. Having said that, I LOVE this little suv!!! Yes, it's a bit sluggish on the acceleration. If you wanted a sports car BUY a sportscar!!! I have taken this vehicle off roading and it performs very well. First set of tires seemed to go rather quickly but the tires that came with it were not the highest quality. I have 25,000 miles on it and am still having fun with it!
Best vehicle ever
Donna,02/03/2016
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Love my CRV. It's everything I hoped it would be. Great size not to big but comfortable for 4 people. Plenty of room to haul things by dropping back seats and flipping them up out of the way. Nice cargo area for my standard poodle to ride and also has heavy duty clip connected to back of seat to snap my dogs lease to. Heater and A/C are excellent are work well along with heated seats. Easy to get in and out of when I had bad knees And even better after knee replacements. Enjoy leather seats and are holding up very well. No complaints with vehicle Has plenty of power even when in heavy traffic in cities. Just had to replace my original tires first big expense. Like that I have plenty of head and leg room which most vehicles I looked at didn't have this benefit. I'm almost 5'10".
Bad Tires, CD players and Poorly Assembled
kalam1970,03/15/2012
I bought my NEW Honda CR-V in Feb 2010. It was assembled in Mexico. On the basis of reliability reputation of 'Honda', I decided to buy CR-V out of 3 choices- CR-V, RAV4 and Subaru Forester. In Feb 2010, Toyota was giving very good deal (0% APR) and Forester was rated the best. However, price for RAV4 and Forester was $1000 more than CR-V LX. As I thought I got good deal and I don't have any 'Brand' biasness, I bought CR-V. After 2yrs and driving 21,000 miles, it needs tire changed costing me $850. I am disappointed. Honda did not keep up its reputation. Plastic things fall off, clock runs fast, CD player get very hot within short time. Make noise when starts moving due to loose plastic...
See all 199 reviews of the 2010 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Honda CR-V

Used 2010 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2010 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $7,900 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 66154 and163964 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $6,500 and$11,991 with odometer readings between 42422 and174022 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $6,500 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 69875 and196914 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 43 used and CPO 2010 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 42422 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2010 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,624.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,803.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,278.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,166.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-V lease specials

Related Used 2010 Honda CR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles