Used 2012 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews
After 3.5 years, finally realized I like this car
I had a Mazda CX-7 prior to this purchase and had SO many mechanical issues. They all seemed to happen right after I went over 60k, so they weren't covered by the warranty, go figure. I was anxiously waiting for the 2012 Honda CR-V to come out so I could get rid of it and say hello to reliability! I bought the CR-V in January 2012 and have just finally realized that I REALLY like it. Took me long enough! Coming from a turbo-charged engine, it was somewhat disappointing to drive at first. Very little pickup and I felt like I couldn't even get out of the way. Had to adjust driving style, but I just kept reminding myself that I no longer had to worry about it not starting or breaking down on the side of the road...trade-offs. I had Bose speakers in the CX-7, and the sound system was also less than par comparatively, although decent for what it is. The bluetooth was a nice new addition and the back-up camera is awesome. I had the battery issue everyone else seems to have, but it never completely died on me. It took a while to turn over a few times, which worried me because of the CX-7 fiasco, but it always started. We make periodic long drives so maybe the battery was able to get a good charge then? When I took it to the dealership for regular maintenance last winter, they told me I needed to replace the battery because the charge was really low. I didn't replace it b/c I thought they were just trying to upsell me something I didn't need. I mean really, who needs to replace the battery after only 2.5 years and 40k miles?! I wasn't aware of the battery issue 2012 CR-Vs were having at the time... At my last oil change they did a software update to fix the issue. I haven't had any problems, but then again, it's summer, I guess we'll what happens as it gets cold again. That brings me to the AWD...or rather, the RWD, since that's what it feels like. I haven't gotten stuck in the snow yet, hopefully never will, but when driving in the snow it feels like the rear-end wants to come around and it's a little scary having to compensate. And, DO NOT drive it in sand...we DID get stuck in sand, even after letting air out of the tires. We finally had to almost completely deflate them before we got traction and were able to get out. Overall, this is not an AWD vehicle, I tried. :) If you want that, I suggest buying something known for that, just be prepared for the gas mileage to adjust accordingly. The cargo space with the seats folded down is incredible. My family moved this past summer and I was able to do much of the small stuff on short trips. It fit so much stuff that I was more concerned about the weight limits than I was on the space available. Overall, this is perfect for what we need and the gas mileage is pretty good. On long trips we get 30-31 mpg and city I get about 24-25. Just what's advertised. I plan to keep it at least until our 10-year old starts driving...she can take it and then I will probably get something with real AWD capability and low gas mileage. :) Hope this review helps in the decision making!
Best I've had in 50 years of driving
Not enough superlatives. At 140k original brake still good. Replaced battery at 120k. Oil change every 5 with synthetic. Update: 160,000k and still the best car I've owned. Currently 208,000
Best CR-V
I purchased a 2012 CR-V EX-L with the navigation system 3 weeks ago. This vehicle is much better than the 2009 model I traded in. For those who say the CR-V needs a 6 cylinder engine I totally disagree. This vehicle has plenty of pep and power. The steering is improved, it's quieter, and rides better. This vehicle handles like a much bigger and heavier model. Mileage around town has been averaging 23.5 MPG, all stop and go driving for the most part. This is a great vehicle and I highly recommend it.
Enjoying it and Loving it
I purchased my new CR-V Friday the 13th, but it turned out to be my lucky day. I am very pleased with it. I upgraded from a 2003 CR-V. Today I took it for a long drive (2 hrs away) for my hockey game. It has great cargo space for my gear and the seats fold easily. The ride was smooth and quiet. Seats felt comfortable even after the long drive. I used the Econ mode, but I didn't notice a difference in performance. I have received many positive comments on its looks because there aren't any basque red color CR-V's around here yet. I ordered a spoiler which will be added later next week for a sportier look although it looks fine the way it is and that's just my personal preference.
Honda got this one right
This one softens the blow a bit for all those who just need a bigger family friendly car. I've been a sedan guy all my life but it was time to get something with some more cargo space and good on gas for those long road trips. My wife and I spent months researching both new and used vehicles in the crossover segment. Ultimately the redesigned 2012 CR-V is IMO a huge step forward over previous model years. It was certainly worth the extra few bucks to get the 2012. Many new features are now standard. My smart phone integration is flawless. Album art from Pandora/Ipod shows on display. Bluetooth quality is good too if you dont want to use the USB cable.
