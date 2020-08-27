Used 2007 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

I've been very happy with my CRV except for a few problems. First thing was the tires (especially the front) wearing out so quickly. I noticed in doing research I wasn't the only CRV owner with this problem. The next issue with my CRV is the lock actuator problem. The left rear door will no longer lock permanently. It locks and unlocks.....locks and unlocks. You come to a stop and the door unlocks. Start driving and it locks again...you can't trust it to lock so it is a security issue at all times. I had it fixed under lock problem warrant at Honda World in Downey but within a year it was the same problem. I couldn't get it back in there so went to Norm Reeves Honda in Cerritos and they replaced it in October 2015 under the same 'lock actuator' warranty. In March 2016 it started the same thing again. I had to make an appointment a week out to even get it back to Norm Reeves and now they want $375 to fix it. Says it's a different problem. It's the same door doing the same thing. Now this to me is a problem that Honda should gladly fix but they won't. The CRV is comfortable to ride in on trips, gets up to 32 MPG on trips. I'm very satisfied with my CRV....except for the above noted items. Honda...step up to the plate. JUNE 30, 2017 I still really like this car. At 100,000 miles I took it in to the dealer to have a tune up. When I went back they told me they didn't do it because there was no need. Everything was just like it should be, spark plugs included. I asked how can that be, they had another service tech check it out with the same answer. This car is now 10 years old and has the original spark plugs etc and still getting excellent gas mileage. My biggest issue was the door actuator locks. The last time it cost me $200 and I don't think I should have had to pay that. The dealer worked with me at Auburn Honda since it had been done 2 times before but said Honda wouldn't stand behind the problem so I had to pay. Other than that I'd buy this car all over again JULY 5, 2018 Here iit is another year later and I still love my CRV. It now has about 114,000 thousand miles on it and still running great. And still has the original spark plugs in it! It averages my in town driving at about 21 to 22 Miles per gallon. Yesterday out on the road at 70 it was hitting right at 31 MPG so it is still running great and getting good mileage. Wear & tear is showing now though. The driver's leather seat is showing the wear and the driver's door handle has worn some of the leather completely off. Even the front passenger seat that isn't used too much has shown the wear. I've had the vehicle detailed and hand waxed multiple times over the years so for the most part, the paint is in good condition. For some reason on the back tailgate, it almost seems like the paint is missing as opposed to faded. And on the passenger side window bar, the black is all faded out. It has been garage kept for the most part so I find those things annoying. But.....the car runs great and doesn't cost me much to keep on the road. Oil changes, one set of brakes, 3 sets of tires. The last Michelins are the best, can't even see any wear after 30,000 and 2 years. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat! July 6,, 2019 Now my car is 12 years old. Still all the original spark plugs. Never tuned up and runs great. On the road gas mileage will still hit about 30 mpg, in town depends on traffic and distance but around 22 to 23 mpg. 3 year old tires still look new and there is about 124,000 thousand miles on the vehicle now. Paint problem in the back is getting worse as well as the driver's seat showing wear but the car runs great and I would still buy it all over again! January 2020 update. In September the Honda started having a noticeable drag when starting. Like the battery was bad but it was fairly new so I knew that wasn't it. Something was making a whining noise. I took it in and turns out the alternator had gone bad. $350 and I have a new alternator. A couple of days later as I'm driving down the street every dash light on the car lit up flashing and the car obviously not running well. Go back to the shop with it, turn it off. They start it up just fine, do the diagnostics and tell me nothing is wrong with it. Ok, that's weird. From that point on every time I started the car I could tell it was like a low battery. Back to the shop. They tell me the alternator and the battery both are operating at 100% there is not anything wrong. I could tell there was something wrong so I took it to Sears. They checked it out, did the diagnostics and told me there was nothing wrong. I wanted to buy a new battery, they said no point this battery is 100%, nothing wrong. I bought a $150 battery anyway just so I knew it was good. First day spins right over like new. 2nd day drags a little like the battery is dead. Back to the shop, alternator is 100% battery is 100% , nothing wrong. one day won't start period! Traded it

Read more