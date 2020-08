Used 2007 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

Rivertown Subaru - Columbus / Georgia

If you're looking for a great deal on a used car in Columbus you have come to the right place. Here at Rivertown Subaru we have a chosen selection of VAL-U-LINE vehicles available for our valued customers. While these vehicles are being sold as-is it doesn't mean they aren't still great cars and SUVs. We make sure there is fresh oil, at least 4mm left on the brake pads and 3/32nds left on the tire tread . 3 DAY 300 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with a mechanical inspection sheet and carfax provided on each car. Be sure to act fast as these vehicles will be available for 2 weeks before heading to auction - if you see something you like contact us for a test drive today! This 2007 Honda CR-V comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Honda CR-V LX redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This Honda CR-V is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. More information about the 2007 Honda CR-V: The 2007 Honda CR-V boasts improved ride and handling, along with a quieter, more comfortable interior. As before, the CR-V is not oriented toward off-road ability. While other competitors offer a V6 option, the CR-V only has a four-cylinder, but the powertrain has impressive smoothness and fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with cargo space, gas mileage, safety features, and Versatile, upgraded interior

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Honda CR-V LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHLRE38347C011748

Stock: 7C011748

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020