Consumer Rating
(164)
2006 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly versatile and roomy interior, stable handling, comfortable ride, good crash test scores, all major safety features come standard.
  • Not as big inside as some competitors, no V6 engine option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With ample power, room and refinement, the 2006 Honda CR-V has almost all you need in a mini SUV, as long as you keep on the beaten path.

Vehicle overview

When the original Honda CR-V debuted in 1997, it had one simple objective: Do everything better than the RAV4, a mini SUV that had arrived just a year earlier. They shared similar design philosophies (four-cylinder engines, carlike rides), and although the two vehicles battled for the same customers, they both enjoyed incredibly strong sales numbers.

The mini-SUV segment has now grown to include over a dozen different models, each with its own idea of what constitutes the perfect blend of size, power and capability. Some use larger V6 engines, while others boast real off-road capability. The Honda CR-V sticks with the philosophy of being a small carlike sport-ute first and foremost. There's still no V6 offered, and serious off-roading is out of the question, but in the all-important areas of drivability and practicality, the CR-V is hard to beat. One of the major advantages most mini SUVs have over their larger midsize counterparts is superior handling.

Since many mini-utes are built on small-car platforms, they're typically more agile than the average truck-based midsize SUV. The CR-V is no exception, as it uses the 2001-2005 Civic platform as its basis to deliver excellent ride and handling characteristics. Choosing a mini SUV is largely a matter of personal taste and lifestyle. Almost all of the currently available vehicles on the market are strong contenders worthy of consideration. The CR-V is perfect if you're looking for an alternative to a small car, and maybe some all-weather capability thrown in for good measure. Something that doesn't feel like it's about to get run over in traffic, but can still get decent gas mileage and be reliable long-term. For drivers like this, the 2006 Honda CR-V is a tough act to beat.

2006 Honda CR-V models

The Honda CR-V is offered as a four-door SUV that seats up to five. There are three trim levels: LX, EX and SE (Special Edition). On the LX, you'll find power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; air conditioning; a CD player; rear heater ducts; and a cargo area-mounted 12-volt accessory outlet. EX models add keyless entry, alloy wheels, a moonroof, steering wheel audio controls, an outside temperature gauge and privacy glass. The SE includes heated leather seats and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and, on the outside, body-colored bumpers, side moldings, door handles and hard spare tire cover.

2006 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the 2006 Honda CR-V, though stated engine power is slightly lower than last year due to Honda's implementation of a new SAE testing procedure.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood you'll find a 2.4-liter inline four with Honda's i-VTEC architecture. While its power output -- 156 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque -- can't equal the grunt of the V6s found in some competitors, acceleration is still more than adequate in almost all situations. All Honda CR-V models come standard with a five-speed automatic transmission, except for the EX, which can take either the automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. LX models come in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while EX and SE models are all-wheel drive only. Honda calls its all-wheel-drive system Real Time 4WD, but lacking a dual-range transfer case, it's AWD by definition. The system powers only the front wheels under normal conditions. If the front wheels begin to slip, power is immediately transferred to the rear wheels until traction is regained.

Safety

All CR-Vs include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, side airbags for front passengers and head curtain airbags for front and rear occupants as standard equipment. The Honda CR-V earned a perfect five stars across the board from the NHTSA for its protection in frontal and side impacts. In addition, the IIHS awarded a "Good" rating, also the highest possible, for the Honda's performance in the 40-mph frontal-offset crash test. It also earned a "Good" rating in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

Around-town driving reveals a softly tuned setup that favors comfort over performance and is just about ideal for commuters. Four-wheel-drive CR-Vs are perfect for negotiating wet or snowy road conditions. However, when taken on terrain more rugged than a gravel road, the 2006 Honda CR-V quickly gets wobbly in the knees. Though it has more ground clearance than the Honda Element, this isn't the mini SUV to get if you regularly venture into the wilderness.

Interior

Besides having a multitude of storage areas and cubbies, the Honda CR-V is quite generous in its allotment of interior room for passengers and cargo. The rear quarters are surprisingly comfy considering the vehicle's overall size. Each side of the 60/40-split bench seat can be moved forward or back 6.7 inches, and the seatbacks can be reclined up to 45 degrees. For maximum cargo room, both rear seats can be tumbled forward to clear up to 72 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Honda CR-V.

5(68%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
164 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth every penny
perek75,04/10/2015
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I drive the Honda LX trim level. 152500 miles (now 171000) and the only none scheduled repair was replacing the blower motor which was 5000 miles ago. Reliable, dependable and good economy car , gas mileage 22-26 or so with AWD. Got the car new. I am 6 ft 2 in tall and 300 lbs + and I am very comfortable driving and riding in this car. Plenty of head space and easy to get in and out of. My wife is around 5 ft and she can easily adjust seat for her. If anything there is some road noice especially when comparing with newer 2015 model cars and the stereo is not the best but it works fine. Great winter car as well (Chicago area Michelin hydroedge tires). Comfortable seats, good visibility. I consider this a safe car based on crash tests however it obviously don't have some of the new technology available in newer models. As to recalls, I think there has been 2 in the life of the car one was airbag related from the big scandal. Utility: easy to fit long narrow items such as for example a 2x4 8 ft long. The hatch can open two ways, only the window or the whole hatch. When I transport something long I open the window hatch and drive with it open - ingenious design. I have a roof rack and there is pretty much nothing for a household I cannot transport. I also have a hitch. Don't use it often but last time was pulling a uhaul trailer small size full with stuff about 300 miles. The tow capacity is not super but made the trip ok at highway speeds. This is not a sports car but suits me well. Since first review battery died but nothing unusual about that. I do have a noise from one of the wheels on the serpentine belt that might need repair soon, but after 171000 miles I am not complaining. This would be a great starter car for a young driver in my opinion.
Love this car!
hillaryous,04/18/2012
I bought this car used in July of 2011. It had one previous owner and 130,000 miles. Since I've bought it I have put just over 10,000 miles on it. I have so much fun driving it. My sister drove it once and loved it too. Its very spacious. It is a little noisy but that just gives me a reason to turn the music up louder. Its great for roadtrips and just back and forth to school and work. I will drive this into the ground and then will probably buy a Pilot instead of another CR-V because I don't like that the newer model's backends open up instead of out to the side plus I like the extra room.
Still going strong!
greensuv,10/21/2013
This is my second Honda CR-V and I don't have any major complaints. I've never broken down, and have only had to replace a few parts. The added features on the Special Edition like heated seats make me feel like I'm driving a luxury car.
A reliable, durable pleasure!
freshlife51,03/21/2012
I've thoroughly enjoyed this tough little SUV!! From Sept. 2005 thrul March 2012 I've put about 70,000 miles on my EX automatic transmission, city driving about 3/4 of the time. It's agile (fantastic turn circumference & good get-up-and-go for hwy on-ramps), comfortable & roomy (great passenger & cargo space! Car seat plus 2 adults fit in back), & has cheerfully handled our over-loaded vacation road trips. I've not had to put a dime into my CR-V except for scheduled maintenance & to (rarely) replace "disposables" like a bulb or tires. Not luxurious but quite comfortable. Road noise is annoyingly pronounced (get with it, Honda!!), but otherwise, this attractive workhorse has been a pure joy!
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
156 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Honda CR-V

Used 2006 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2006 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $3,499 and$8,988 with odometer readings between 101329 and216684 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $2,650 and$9,595 with odometer readings between 123956 and208970 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda CR-V Special Edition is priced between $8,000 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 89577 and107144 miles.

