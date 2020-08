Used 2003 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

DCH Academy Honda - Old Bridge / New Jersey

Only 158,427 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Honda CR-V boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Waterproof rear storage well, Variable pwr rack-and-pinion steering, Tachometer.*This Honda CR-V Comes Equipped with These Options *Sunglasses holder, Side-impact door beams, Retractable center tray table w/cup holders, Removable folding picnic table (26.7"H x 29.9"W x 33.5"L), Remote rear glass hatch release, Remote keyless entry system w/rear window release, Remote fuel filler door release, Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints, Reclining 60/40 split fold rear seats-inc: adjustable head restraints, fold & tumble feature, center armrest, sliding capability, Rear window defroster.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SHSRD78873U106345

Stock: AH20S053A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020