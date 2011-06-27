2003 Honda CR-V Review
Pros & Cons
- Highly versatile and roomy interior, stable handling, comfortable ride, high crash test scores.
- Limited off-road ability.
Other years
List Price Range
$4,490 - $6,750
Edmunds' Expert Review
The longtime benchmark of the "soft roader" mini-SUV class. Drive it. You'll like it.
2003 Highlights
Fully revamped last year, the CR-V receives no significant changes for 2003.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Honda CR-V.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ELAINE LICARI,04/03/2016
LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I hate to sell this car after 13 years of great service. The only reason I am buying a new car is b/c the 2003 has 180,000 miles and I didn't want to push the luck I had for so long. When I went to buy another Honda CRV (stick with a winner), there was another car on the lot just like mine (except it had automatic transmission and mine was manual). It had 400,000 miles on it. I now own a 2016 Honda CRV based on the great experience I had with the 2003, but I must admit, despite the additional bells & whistles on the newer car, I definitely miss my 2003. In addition, I see many of that model on the road after all these years. I wish I could buy another 2003 but brand new.
jboo,07/19/2010
Yes, another A/C nightmare story! I am on my 6th, yes SIXTH, A/C since I bought this otherwise nifty car new in 2003. Not happy here, however, the A/C guy is thrilled.
esteeze,10/26/2006
Have had my CR-V for 3 years now, and it has generally been an excellent vehicle. It is used mostly for daily work commuting (about 25 miles round trip), in a hilly, city environment. Also used as 2nd vehicle to carry our 3 kids, and for carrying tailgating equipment (during football season... Roll Tide!).
Chad,11/04/2009
This car was a fantastic buy for my family. After 140,000 miles and nothing more than oil changes, brakes and tires it was tragically destroyed in a pretty serious car accident. $15k in damage later and on one was seriously injured. Never had any issues with A/C... We liked this car so much, we found the exact same car and bought it with the insurance money.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
