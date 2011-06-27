  1. Home
2003 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly versatile and roomy interior, stable handling, comfortable ride, high crash test scores.
  • Limited off-road ability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The longtime benchmark of the "soft roader" mini-SUV class. Drive it. You'll like it.

2003 Highlights

Fully revamped last year, the CR-V receives no significant changes for 2003.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Honda CR-V.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
485 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 485 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A long term friend
ELAINE LICARI,04/03/2016
LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I hate to sell this car after 13 years of great service. The only reason I am buying a new car is b/c the 2003 has 180,000 miles and I didn't want to push the luck I had for so long. When I went to buy another Honda CRV (stick with a winner), there was another car on the lot just like mine (except it had automatic transmission and mine was manual). It had 400,000 miles on it. I now own a 2016 Honda CRV based on the great experience I had with the 2003, but I must admit, despite the additional bells & whistles on the newer car, I definitely miss my 2003. In addition, I see many of that model on the road after all these years. I wish I could buy another 2003 but brand new.
A/C On Elm Street
jboo,07/19/2010
Yes, another A/C nightmare story! I am on my 6th, yes SIXTH, A/C since I bought this otherwise nifty car new in 2003. Not happy here, however, the A/C guy is thrilled.
3 yrs and counting...
esteeze,10/26/2006
Have had my CR-V for 3 years now, and it has generally been an excellent vehicle. It is used mostly for daily work commuting (about 25 miles round trip), in a hilly, city environment. Also used as 2nd vehicle to carry our 3 kids, and for carrying tailgating equipment (during football season... Roll Tide!).
Great Reliability and Safe Too
Chad,11/04/2009
This car was a fantastic buy for my family. After 140,000 miles and nothing more than oil changes, brakes and tires it was tragically destroyed in a pretty serious car accident. $15k in damage later and on one was seriously injured. Never had any issues with A/C... We liked this car so much, we found the exact same car and bought it with the insurance money.
See all 485 reviews of the 2003 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2003 Honda CR-V

Used 2003 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2003 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $4,490 and$6,750 with odometer readings between 83268 and181216 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,490 and mileage as low as 83268 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2003 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,854.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,020.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,289.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,620.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

