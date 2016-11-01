  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2017 Honda CR-V
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(299)
Appraise this car

2017 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged engine delivers a rare combination of thrift and zest
  • Roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity for this class
  • Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically
  • Plentiful and thoughtful storage areas
  • Touchscreen can be finicky to use and lacks a separate tuning knob
  • Base LX's engine is both weaker and thirstier than the turbo
  • Optional navigation system isn't as reliable as we expected
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Honda CR-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$17,500 - $28,500
Used CR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which CR-V does Edmunds recommend?

We're torn between the EX and the EX-L. The latter certainly has some desirable luxury features, such as leather upholstery, a programmable power liftgate and a premium audio system. But do you need that much kit in your crossover? If you're just looking for a practical utility vehicle, the cheaper EX has a generous features list of its own, including a sunroof, and it comes standard with the same turbocharged engine and a 7-inch touchscreen.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

The completely redesigned 2017 Honda CR-V could easily have been a case of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." After all, the outgoing CR-V was still selling at a class-leading clip, so there was no pressing reason to change course. We would have understood if Honda made some superficial design tweaks and called it a day.

But instead we have the 2017 CR-V, a redo from the ground up that decisively parts ways with its competent but conservative predecessor. The styling has gone from anonymous to awesome, led by an aggressive new front fascia, reshaped rear windows and sculpted haunches that convey a surprising muscularity. For all trims except the base LX, that's backed up under the hood by Honda's excellent 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, first seen in the Civic and a natural fit in the CR-V given its ample low-end torque and fuel-sipping ways — up to 34 mpg highway, according to the EPA.

Inside, the CR-V again follows the latest Civic's lead with a modernized dashboard, a digitally enhanced instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen that thankfully includes a volume knob. There's also even more rear legroom than before — not that anyone was clamoring for it — and an exceptional 75.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo space that positions the "compact" CR-V as a legitimate alternative to midsize SUVs.

The 2017 Honda CR-V further benefits from thoroughly overhauled underpinnings that reduce body roll in corners without compromising the historically compliant ride. The wheelbase is longer, the front and rear tracks are wider, and there's even an extra 1.5 inches of ground clearance for those who found that the previous CR-V scraped its stomach too often in light-duty off-roading. Add it all up and you've got a strong contender for best-in-class honors. The CR-V has long been a champ in the sales and sensibility columns, but now it's poised to be a winner on the merits, too.

What's it like to live with?

Want to learn even more about what it's like to own a CR-V? Edmunds bought a 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L to find out. It proved to be comfortable, roomy and practical, but not without its flaws. It even required a few surprising repairs. You can read our long-term test coverage to find out why this generation of CR-V became our top-rated small SUV.

2017 Honda CR-V models

The 2017 Honda CR-V is offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. The LX isn't exactly bare-bones, but its less powerful engine, 5-inch display screen and lack of a sunroof mark it as the entry-level model. Step up to the EX and you get a standard sunroof plus a 7-inch touchscreen, a power driver seat and a more powerful, turbocharged engine. The EX-L tacks on items such as leather, premium audio and a power liftgate, while the Touring goes all-in with LED headlights, a subwoofer and more.

Opt for the base LX and you'll get a decent roster of equipment, including a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (184 horsepower, 180 pound-feet of torque), an electronic parking brake, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 5-inch color LCD screen (not a touchscreen), and a four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Honda's various advanced safety technologies are not offered on the LX.

The EX ups the ante with a standard 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (190 hp, 179 lb-ft), remote ignition, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, body-color door handles and spoiler, rear privacy glass, a retractable cargo cover, keyless entry and start, an upgraded driver information center, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio, satellite radio, an upgraded rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, numerous advanced safety features (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) and second-row USB charging ports.

The EX-L's claims to fame include a programmable-height power liftgate, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat (though it still lacks height adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio. A navigation system is optional on the EX-L but not on the lesser trims.

The top-of-the-line Touring boasts LED headlights, roof rails, dual chrome exhaust tips, automatic wipers, hands-free functionality for the power liftgate, ambient interior lighting, the navigation system and a subwoofer for the audio system.

Aside from the EX-L's optional navigation system, there are no factory options for the 2017 CR-V, so the only question is which trim level seems right to you.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD (1.5L turbo 4-cyl.; CVT).

Driving

4.0
With capable if not thrilling acceleration, composed handling, and confident highway manners, the turbocharged 2017 CR-V is a multidisciplined competitor. If you're looking for a small SUV that doesn't makes compromises for its size, this Honda fits the bill.

Acceleration

4.0
Small displacement turbocharged engines often struggle in SUVs, but not this 1.5-liter. The CR-V is quicker than most competitors, providing good low-end oomph for scooting through city streets. You won't be embarrassed on a freeway onramp, and you won't need to slam the gas to pass slowpokes.

Braking

4.0
Owners will find linear and progressive response from the brake pedal during both light and hard stops. In our emergency braking testing, the CR-V's best stop from 60 mph took 116 feet, which falls in line with what we expect from compact SUVs.

Steering

5.0
Steering resistance builds naturally as you turn the wheel, giving the CR-V a sense of precision and confidence. The wheel also returns to center smoothly and doesn't require much work to stay there, ensuring stability on the freeway. A standout in the class.

Handling

4.0
The CR-V strikes an admirable balance between handling and ride quality. Midcorner bumps and other road irregularities don't upset it, and body roll is minimal. You can confidently snake up a curvy road without sickening your passengers or unnecessarily triggering the stability control.

Drivability

4.0
Continuously variable transmissions often feel strange, but the CR-V's is among the best. Accelerating from a stop feels natural, and only when you really nail the gas do CVT quirks such as surging materialize. Alas, cruise control doesn't manage speed going downhill, which might annoy some drivers.

Off-road

3.0
Though it isn't designed for challenging off-road driving, the 7.8 inches (front-wheel drive) to 8.2 inches (all-wheel drive) of ground clearance means you won't have problems with the occasional unpaved road. Hill descent control is not available.

Comfort

4.0
The CR-V's ride is quieter and suppler than ever, and and accommodations for front and rear occupants are spacious and inviting. You may hear some engine noise while accelerating up the freeway onramp, but the sound falls on the pleasing side of the spectrum.

Seat comfort

4.5
The power driver's seat (EX models and up) provides eight-way adjustment, plus four-way lumbar, ensuring a fit for drivers of all sizes. You won't hear complaints during long trips from the backseat, unless you have someone in the center. Alas, only the driver gets to adjust seat height.

Ride comfort

4.5
The CR-V is composed and settled over everything. Impacts happen once and that's it, thanks in part to fluid-filled suspension bushings and Honda's decision to stay with 18-inch wheels (19s are optional). There's plenty of tire to absorb the bumps, resulting in a smooth yet composed ride.

Noise & vibration

3.5
There are quieter SUVs out there but louder ones, too. You'll notice some wind and tire noise, but the engine is only apparent when you step on the gas — and it doesn't sound bad either. None of it is loud enough to drown out conversations or force occupants to raise their voices.

Climate control

4.0
Drivers sensitive to temperature change might have to ride the climate controls, and the system seems to work better at higher speeds. Heated front seats are standard on all trims except LX, but ventilation is not available. Rear passengers will appreciate vents on the back of the front armrest.

Interior

4.5
The interior design improves practicality and offers a welcome dose of style versus last year's model. Owners will appreciate little tricks such as adjusting the opening height for the rear hatch for tight garages and venting all four windows on hot days by holding the unlock button.

Ease of use

3.5
All physical controls are very intuitive, but the touch-sensitive ones can be annoying. Some on-screen buttons are small, and it's too easy to graze the capacitive volume control on the steering wheel. The digital temperature and fuel gauges flanking the speedometer wash out in sunlight.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
The wide front and rear door openings provide plenty of head and leg clearance on the way in. The CR-V is a little taller this year, but it remains just as easy to step inside — overlapping doors with narrow sills help. Occupants of all sizes will have little difficulty entering or exiting.

Driving position

4.0
It's simple to put the seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel where you want, and the gauge cluster is easy to see in its entirety. The armrests sit at equal heights, but what looks like a pad for your right knee is actually hard plastic, which might be uncomfortable for the longer-legged.

Roominess

5.0
Never mind the "compact" part of this SUV's class. Interior dimensions are generally larger than those of rivals, with exception of front head- and legroom, which are by no means tight. Rear seating space is the biggest you'll find in a small SUV. Four full-size adults will fit with zero problems.

Visibility

4.5
Windshield pillars don't obstruct your front view, and it's easy to sense the location of the front bumper. Blind spots are minimal, and monitoring is standard on all but LX models. Rear headrests encroach slightly on the rear window but don't obstruct. The backup camera covers a wide viewing angle.

Quality

4.0
Solid fitment is crucial when you consider the many storage configurations, and the CR-V does not disappoint. Flowing interior panels and trim inserts show generally convincing quality, as does the leather adorning the seats and steering wheel (EX-L and Touring).

Utility

5.0
The 2017 CR-V is a master class of practicality. From its enormous and multiconfigurable storage capacity to its many clever compartments, this Honda makes you question if a larger SUV is necessary.

Small-item storage

5.0
The multiconfigurable center console has a deep storage well and a sliding tray that's rubberized and textured. It also doubles as a cover for hiding small valuables. From large cupholders to a phone shelf and deep door pockets, there's a place for your and your passengers' stuff.

Cargo space

5.0
At 39.2 cubic feet, the CR-V's rear storage space is at the top of the class, rivaling larger SUVs. The rear seats flip down easily and softly, expanding that space to a massive 75.8 cubic feet. A clever, height-adjustable cargo floor lets you choose between a flat loading surface or more space.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
All rear seats have easily accessible LATCH anchors. The large rear passenger area means car seats fit without moving the front seats. Outboard rear seats each have a tether anchor on the rear seatback. The center seat's tether anchor is in the roof, which can slightly obstruct rear visibility.

Towing

3.0
The CR-V offers a 1,500-pound towing capacity, which is about the norm for the class. It cannot be towed behind a motorhome, though, which is a pity.

Technology

4.0
With smartphone integration and advanced safety features standard on the majority of trims (all but LX), the CR-V makes a strong case on paper. Alas, the entertainment system and voice controls can be annoying. But that doesn't matter much if you plug in your smartphone, which is fully supported.

Audio & navigation

3.5
Yes! Honda finally added a volume knob. But other aspects of the touchscreen's menus still feel clunky and stilted. Smartphone owners with good reception can get navigation for free via Apple Carplay and Android Auto, which means they can think twice about buying the optional navigation system.

Smartphone integration

4.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard (all but LX trims), and plugging in this way makes it unnecessary to pair your phone via Bluetooth — it's automatic. But you can use Bluetooth streaming audio if you wish. Front and rear occupants get two USB ports each.

Driver aids

4.0
Lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise, forward collision, and blind-spot monitoring are standard on all but LX trims. Collision monitoring throws the occasional false positive during congested city driving, but most of these systems are otherwise unobtrusive or easily disabled

Voice control

3.0
Standard voice controls are somewhat cumbersome, such that it's often faster to rely on the physical or on-screen controls. Fortunately, a long press on the voice control button lets you engage the very advanced Siri or Google Voice voice recognition system when your smartphone is plugged in.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.5
Utility5.0
Technology4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda CR-V.

5(59%)
4(16%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(7%)
4.1
299 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 299 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice SUV with major engine problem
First time Honda owner,04/09/2018
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
During the first 3000 miles I would have rated the CRV excellent in most categories. It is comfortable and roomy for both myself at over 6 feet tall, and my wife at 5 feet tall. The acceleration and gas mileage (25mpg around town) are both very good. I miss having a heated steering wheel and vented seats, which are not available on the CRV. However, at 3200 miles a serious engine problem showed up. At 70mph the car suddenly slowed, lost power, the check engine light came on, and multiple electrical systems reported malfunctions in the dash display. The car was towed to the Honda dealer and diagnosed with excess gas (approximately one quart) in the oil. The oil and filter was changed as a temporary solution, and a tech line case was opened with Honda. I was told at this time there is no permanent recall or fix. I was advised that this is a known problem in cold climates where the car is used for short drives and does not warm up completely. Since then I have learned that all CRVs with the 1.5 liter turbocharged engine have been recalled in China for the same problem. If you live in a cold climate I would not recommend this car at this time. I am submitting this update nine months after the original gas in the oil problem. There is still no fix from Honda. We have had one month of cold weather in Pennsylvania and the oil level is already one half inch above the maximum level on the dipstick. I am taking the car back for another oil change as this is the only remedy currently available. February 2019 - A software fix to the fuel injectors was applied two months after my last review update to fix the gas in oil problem. I won't know if the problem is really fixed until we get cold weather again. In warm weather the car continues to perform very well. February 2020. The software fix did not work. After 4000 miles and two months of winter weather the oil level was 3/4 inch over the maximum mark on the dip stick. I had the oil changed to prevent a repeat of the original problem where we were stranded along the road waiting for a tow truck. Honda will not pay for the oil changes. I filed another complaint with Honda and the initial email said I would receive a response in three days. It has now been three weeks and I have not gotten a response from them yet.
Follow up after ownership
opensky1,06/03/2017
Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I wrote my first review based on test drives. I bought the Touring model, loaded, and even added back up sensors and other accessories. I couldn't get what I wanted in my home town, so I bought it in another town while staying with my Aunt and Uncle. They loved it so much they went and bought the exact same car except for the color! I traded in my 2017 Mustang convertible for it (at a huge loss - 58% after 7 mos.), but it was worth it. The Mustang was great in every way except one - I couldn't get out of it. I am a retired senior (68) and it was taking a toll on my joints. My aunt also has knee problems and loved how easy the CR-V is to get in and out of. They traded in a Lincoln Town Car on it, and my uncle appreciates the large number speedometer. This car has a luxury feel, rides smooth and quiet, and has all the driver assist features that I want of the available ones except for a front parking sensor. It is amazing in rush hour stop & go traffic, great in rain. I expect to have it a long time. I think most seniors would benefit from this car, EX model and higher. I wrote about testing the competition (RAV4, CX-5, Escape, Forester, etc.) and there is no comparison for me. Give it a test drive next to other similar ones lilsted above in the same day! Then you will know where you want to spend your time and cruise the blacktop. For me, CRV was a major standout.
Never wanted a crv
Anugent,03/02/2017
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Update 2019. at 64000 miles big problems. fuel injectors had to be replaced. doing some research fand it appears that this is a very common, serious issue with 17 and 18 models. site after site with exactly the same issue.. fuel smell, then engine issues, all to do with the oil being compromised by fuel.... whatever the case, it appeared to be serious issue that had potential to have compromised the engine. dealer claimed no knowledge of issues even though there were 100s of exact stories on line. more research showed that it looks like this issue was fixed in the 19 and on crvs. we really, really loved this car. so... we traded for a 19... hope it doesn't come back to bite us.. drove everything out there, mazda, ford, toyota, Hyundai... didnt even look at the 16 crv... freind had one... not interested. Then saw a bit online about the 17... so i thought i would wait till it came out before buying... all the pro reviews were exceptional.. well the day it was available in the us i drove one. And... bought it. I love it. Beautiful car. Extraordinary interior. Turbo is awesome. Technology is kinda mind blowing... love the auto headlights. Android auto works extremely well. Today.. i got 38 mpg on a 70 mile trip... averaging 32 combined. Awesome car. 17,000 mile update: Still love it. Great power, great mileage, getting better than the 32 combined, we will see what winter brings. Only real complaint i have about the car is the exterior. The paint is extremely fragile compared to any car i have every had, As is the glass, chips galore. Have had some issues with rattles and squeeks.. but the dealership worked hard to fix them... at least the ones that have happened... have another one starting...but Still would buy it again. 25k update. Lots of tech issues and electronic problems and squeeks. Most fixable, some not... i guess some of thats should be expected with a first year model. Still love the car.
Beware of major problem with Honda CRV 1.5L turbo
Stephen,11/04/2018
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Purchased a new 2017 CRV with the 1.5 L 4 cylinder turbo engine. Over the last six months or so noticed the smell of gas fumes in the cabin when I started the ignition. These fumes would dissipate after a minute or so. The gas fumes have become more noticeable over time. Also noticed that my oil level was running high despite not having added any extra oil. I had read about problems on the internet with this engine and fuel/oil mixing problems---i.e. the smell of unburned gas in the cabin, high oil levels, etc... The dealership informed me today that I do indeed have this problem---they found gas mixed with the engine oil. Solution? None. They offered no help and said Honda has not yet even acknowledged the problem. So, in the short term all I can do is change the oil very frequently to try to protect the engine from being destroyed and hope that Honda owns up to the problem and offers some kind of fix. And no, the dealership was not willing to pay for the more frequent oil changes. From a health standpoint, one has to wonder about the effects of noxious hydrocarbons in the cabin----even if one cannot smell gas, that is no guarantee that hydrocarbon levels in the cabin are safe with the windows closed. What am I supposed to do---drive with the windows open all winter? This is a very serious problem. I feel like I've been ripped off. 5/4/19 UPDATE Never got any follow up back from Honda USA on this problem. No calls, no communication, nothing. They refuse to acknowledge that there is a major problem. I live in Colorado which apparently is felt to be a "warm weather" state (???) and was never offered the software "fix". The dealership has never followed up ( Freedom Honda in Colorado Springs) but are more than willing to send me offers on new Hondas. All the while my oil levels kept rising as gas contaminated the oil. Solution: I traded the CRV in for a Subaru Outback and am very pleased. Never buying another Honda car again. The company is duplicitous and is hoping that be ignoring this problem it will just go away.
See all 299 reviews of the 2017 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the CR-V models:

Collision Mitigation Braking System
Brakes the vehicle automatically if an imminent collision is detected and you haven't responded quickly enough.
Lane Keeping Assist
Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane with a camera and automatically corrects your course to prevent inadvertent lane departure.
Auto High-Beam Headlights
Activates and deactivates high beams depending on traffic. Typically a luxury-class feature; Honda includes it starting at the EX level.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Honda CR-V

Used 2017 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2017 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $19,000 and$25,800 with odometer readings between 6006 and117399 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $19,000 and$27,665 with odometer readings between 12834 and96309 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $17,500 and$21,990 with odometer readings between 16129 and93215 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring is priced between $21,971 and$28,500 with odometer readings between 9569 and125194 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 149 used and CPO 2017 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,500 and mileage as low as 6006 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2017 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,896.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,513.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-V lease specials

Related Used 2017 Honda CR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles