Used 2014 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

- 70,700 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,495$2,750 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H56EL029361
Stock: 29361A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,500$2,200 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
*One Owner*, Rear View Camera, CR-V EX-L, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC, FWD, Polished Metal Metallic, Gray w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 17' 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Power moonroof. 5-Speed Automatic 23/31 City/Highway MPG Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H79EH557417
Stock: HC7417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 168,122 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,985$1,448 Below Market
VC Cars Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
***PLEASE CALL US FOR A FREE CARFAX REPORT AT 678-869-1900 *** EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES UPON REQUEST - PRICES FOR EXTENDED WARRANTIES BUMPER TO BUMPER STARTING AT AS LOW AS $750.00 - PRICES VARY WITH VEHICLE MAKE MANUFACTURERAGEMILESOPTIONSFEATURES - PLEASE ASK YOUR SALESMAN FOR MORE INFORMATION*** - Price excludes tax tag title dealer /doc fee of $489.00 and Warranty Rights Act fees. VC Cars Gwinnett makes every effort to confirm all options packages & warranty information is true & correct. However mistakes do happen. VC Cars Gwinnett is not responsible for any typographical errors misprints or omissions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM3H38EL027278
Stock: W027278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,475$1,680 Below Market
Johnson Lexus of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
This 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L is loaded with options! Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Eight-way Power Driver Seat with Two-way Power Lumbar, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Blind-Spot Mirror, Full Power Accessories, Keyless Entry, a Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Sunroof, Satellite Radio and a Seven-Speaker Sound System that includes a Subwoofer, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, Foglights, Body-Colored Mirrors and Door Handles, Roof Rails, 17-Inch Alloy Wheels.This one owner 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L is in outstanding condition! Non-smoker, clean carfax, local NC car, traded in for a new Lexus!! THIS IS A MUST SEE CAR!!Here at Johnson Lexus we price our cars online aggressively to the market to ensure you not only get a great car but also a great price. Come see us for a hassle free purchase experience and find out why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car!JOHNSON LEXUS AWARDS -DealerRater 2019 Dealer of The Year AwardEdmunds 5 Star Dealer2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H74EH516564
Stock: DUX10127A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 103,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,595$2,950 Below Market
Ace Motors - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H78EH563418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,466 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,999$2,159 Below Market
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H36EL037460
Stock: 037460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,321$2,051 Below Market
AutoNation Honda East Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H70EH708134
Stock: EH708134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 50,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,490$1,938 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Urban Titanium Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This FRONTLINE AUTONATION CERTIFIED Vehicle has gone through our 125 point inspection and is Ready For Delivery. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. The CR-V EX has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 50,843mi put on this Honda. More information about the 2014 Honda CR-V: Honda has a successful formula for their compact SUV and they see little reason to deviate too much. All CR-Vs come with a capable 4-cylinder engine, a cleverly designed interior and compact exterior dimensions. This is all wrapped up in attractively designed sheet metal and sold with available all-wheel drive at a competitive price. While some competitors have allowed their vehicles to balloon in size, features and price, Honda has steadfastly stuck to the winning formula that has made every generation of CR-V a success. This model sets itself apart with well-equipped, Practical, and available all-wheel-drive. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM3H58EL031946
Stock: EL031946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 104,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,500$1,872 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
This 2014 Honda CR-V is offered to you for sale by Topline Automotive Inc. Contact us at 626-572-8888 or SALES@TOPLINE168.COM OR VISIT OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM FOR BEST PRICE AND MORE INFORMATION, THANK YOU 100% CARFAX guaranteed! Please see attached CARFAX report. Contact me to request CARFAX report. This vehicle has been inspected. We welcome pre-buy inspections. Very clean interior! It seems that this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. Very smooth ride! All electronic components in working condition. This is one of the most desirable color combinations. This vehicle is priced to sell. At Topline Automotive Inc, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this CR-V is no exception.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H32EH551083
Stock: 23416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 74,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,900$1,941 Below Market
Nick Abraham Buick GMC - Elyria / Ohio
BACK-UP CAMERA LET'S YOU SEE WHAT'S BEHIND YOU WHEN IN REVERSE! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cloth Seats Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Trip Computer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM3H39EL014362
Stock: 8079210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 154,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,961$1,437 Below Market
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
FOUR NEW TIRES! Honda Certified Pre-Owned! 7 year / 100k mile powertrain warranty. ONE CARFAX OWNER! Rear back up camera, Pandora Internet radio access, SMS text functionality, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), MP3 / auxiliary jack, maintenance minder system, folding power side mirrors, chrome grille, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), brake assist. As close to being new as possible without actually being new! Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H35EH605580
Stock: VH20446A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 110,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,750$1,481 Below Market
Honda of Danbury - Danbury / Connecticut
2014 Honda CR-V LX SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, 6 AIRBAGS, BACK UP CAMERA, Local Trade, Not a Prior Rental Vehicle!!, NEW OIL & FILTER CHANGE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES.CARFAX One-Owner. 22/30 City/Highway MPGTake advantage of Honda of Danbury MARKET VALUE PRICING philosophy and our way of doing business. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST MARKET VALUE vehicle's possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down, AND no hidden fees!OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Honda of Danbury is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! QUICK, EASY, AND HAGGLE FREE!Please call, email or stop in today to test drive your vehicle of choice!! Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 4.44 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Compass, Variable valve control, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H3XEL072504
Stock: L072504B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 150,379 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,589$1,997 Below Market
Bachman Subaru - Louisville / Kentucky
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L, AWD... This CR-V is a Local 1-Owner New Car Trade-in. It comes equipped with Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Moonroof, Cruise Control, Front Dual Zone A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Leather Trim, and more. Please note this vehicle is straight from our Bachman BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. They HAVE NOT been inspected and may have mechanical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyer's) expense. Stop by and visit us at Bachman Subaru, 9800 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H7XEL038257
Stock: 202701A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 158,504 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,349$1,270 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior, LX trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. $900 below Kelley Blue Book! Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Honda LX with Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 7000 RPM*. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains ". the CR-V offers a mix of practicality, comfort, usability, fuel economy, driver involvement, reliability and low ownership costs that simply hasn't been matched by any other compact crossover SUV.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This CR-V is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H3XEH711264
Stock: MAP3718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 88,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,900$1,814 Below Market
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details. FREE FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM3H3XEL007016
Stock: 50185A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 95,712 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,994$1,633 Below Market
Nissan of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda EX-L with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains ". the CR-V offers a mix of practicality, comfort, usability, fuel economy, driver involvement, reliability and low ownership costs that simply hasn't been matched by any other compact crossover SUV.". AFFORDABILITY: This CR-V is priced $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Downtown Nissan proudly serves the greater LA area. We offer many automotive products and services to our Los Angeles area customers. From quality new Nissan vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Los Angeles will likely find what they want at our dealership. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H78EL066493
Stock: NI0066493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 70,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,499$1,407 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2014 Honda CR-V EX Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD!NO ACCIDENT!2014 Honda CR-V is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'Roomy, fuel-efficient and loaded with family-friendly features, the 2014 Honda CR-V is our top choice among compact crossover SUVs.Notably, we picked the Honda CR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2014.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Abundant passenger and cargo room- good fuel economy- user-friendly controls- ample standard tech features- strong crash test scores.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H52EL118313
Stock: 12-2003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,562 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$12,444$1,705 Below Market
Jim Marsh Chrysler Jeep - Las Vegas / Nevada
Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior, LX trim. PRICE DROP FROM $12,997, PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player EXPERTS REPORT "". the CR-V offers a mix of practicality, comfort, usability, fuel economy, driver involvement, reliability and low ownership costs that simply hasn't been matched by any other compact crossover SUV."" -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE Reduced from $12,997. This CR-V is priced $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM3H3XEH510104
Stock: J4382A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
