Used 2017 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

- 41,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,495$4,311 Below Market
- 50,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,182$3,681 Below Market
- certified
2017 Honda CR-V LX20,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,138
- 13,443 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,129 Below Market
- 92,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,985$3,748 Below Market
- 25,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,500$2,945 Below Market
- 28,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$2,257 Below Market
- 26,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,000$2,544 Below Market
- certified
2017 Honda CR-V LX34,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,791$2,116 Below Market
- 25,206 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,000$2,387 Below Market
- 21,192 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,100 Below Market
- certified
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L22,671 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,795$1,858 Below Market
- 21,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000$1,882 Below Market
- 33,378 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,495$3,283 Below Market
- 28,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,985$2,329 Below Market
- 17,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,953$1,489 Below Market
- certified
2017 Honda CR-V Touring60,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,997$2,834 Below Market
- certified
2017 Honda CR-V EX42,433 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,895$2,779 Below Market
During the first 3000 miles I would have rated the CRV excellent in most categories. It is comfortable and roomy for both myself at over 6 feet tall, and my wife at 5 feet tall. The acceleration and gas mileage (25mpg around town) are both very good. I miss having a heated steering wheel and vented seats, which are not available on the CRV. However, at 3200 miles a serious engine problem showed up. At 70mph the car suddenly slowed, lost power, the check engine light came on, and multiple electrical systems reported malfunctions in the dash display. The car was towed to the Honda dealer and diagnosed with excess gas (approximately one quart) in the oil. The oil and filter was changed as a temporary solution, and a tech line case was opened with Honda. I was told at this time there is no permanent recall or fix. I was advised that this is a known problem in cold climates where the car is used for short drives and does not warm up completely. Since then I have learned that all CRVs with the 1.5 liter turbocharged engine have been recalled in China for the same problem. If you live in a cold climate I would not recommend this car at this time. I am submitting this update nine months after the original gas in the oil problem. There is still no fix from Honda. We have had one month of cold weather in Pennsylvania and the oil level is already one half inch above the maximum level on the dipstick. I am taking the car back for another oil change as this is the only remedy currently available. February 2019 - A software fix to the fuel injectors was applied two months after my last review update to fix the gas in oil problem. I won't know if the problem is really fixed until we get cold weather again. In warm weather the car continues to perform very well. February 2020. The software fix did not work. After 4000 miles and two months of winter weather the oil level was 3/4 inch over the maximum mark on the dip stick. I had the oil changed to prevent a repeat of the original problem where we were stranded along the road waiting for a tow truck. Honda will not pay for the oil changes. I filed another complaint with Honda and the initial email said I would receive a response in three days. It has now been three weeks and I have not gotten a response from them yet.
