2001 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Honda quality, spacious interior, good highway ride.
  • Not enough torque, noisy at high speeds, lacks off-road capabilities.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Underpowered compared to the competition, but still an excellent choice for those wanting a comfortable and versatile mini SUV.

Vehicle overview

If sport utilities were driven the way they were originally intended, you'd have a hard time convincing yourself that the 2001 Honda CR-V is the vehicle of choice. However, since most of the SUVs purchased these days spend all of their time on the road, the CR-V offers a great combination of a car-like ride and interior with truck-like visibility and ground clearance.

Built on the Civic platform, the CR-V successfully integrates familiar Honda components into a visually pleasing design. The 2.0-liter, DOHC inline four-cylinder engine makes 146 horsepower and 133 foot-pounds of torque. Honda's familiar four-speed automatic transmission -- with an overdrive on/off switch -- or a precise five-speed manual gearbox put that power to the wheels and a four-wheel, double-wishbone suspension gives this vehicle its nice ride.

The CR-V's Real Time four-wheel-drive system only applies power to the rear wheels when there is a loss of traction at the front. All 4WD models come with a five-speed manual transmission, while the four-speed automatic is optional. A front-wheel-drive model is offered, but it comes only with the automatic transmission. The result of using all of these car components is not surprising: The CR-V looks and feels like a car.

The CR-V's interior is instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent time in Honda's passenger cars. Functionality takes precedence over style in the CR-V's cabin, and the result is easy-to-read gauges, well-placed controls (except for dash-mounted electric window switches), and high quality, if somewhat uninspired, interior materials. Cargo capacity is an impressive 67.2 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded. The CR-V offers comfortable chairs for its occupants, each of which provides excellent visibility and the ability to recline when the trip grows long. The front passenger benefits from a left-side armrest and rear passengers will enjoy the door-mounted cupholders.

Available in either LX, EX or SE trim levels, the CR-V is surprisingly well equipped even in base LX form. Air conditioning with a filtration system is standard, as are power windows, power door locks, rear window wiper and defogger, AM/FM stereo with cassette, cruise control and a folding picnic table that doubles as a cargo area cover. Antilock brakes are available only on the EX and SE models, which also come with a CD player, remote entry system and alloy wheels. Checking the SE package adds a leather-trimmed interior, privacy glass, CD player, chrome grille accent and body-colored bumpers, side moldings and hard spare tire cover.

The CR-V is not meant to compete against hard-core recreational vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler or Toyota 4Runner. Instead, it is meant for the person who wants the look and feel of a sport utility without having to pay an exorbitant sticker price and huge gas bills. The CR-V will get people to work and back in all but the worst weather, and to their favorite picnic area, assuming it's not on the Rubicon Trail.

2001 Highlights

A darker shade of silver debuts, and child seat-tether anchors are standard. EX and SE models have floor mats standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Honda CR-V.

5(66%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.5
92 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great vehicle, but ONE bad experience
Brian,11/15/2010
Had 2 Hondas in my lifetime. A CR-V wasn't what I wanted, but I decided to try it, vs. a car. Overall a great time. Short/long trips, hauled people and animals, towed trailers, packed it full, traveled in heat and snow (Great!). Overall reliable vehicle. I've also enjoyed working on it (weekend mechanic) using Honda and Chilton manuals, saved some money. HOWEVER, I'm one of many victims of burned valves (Gen1 engines). Owners were NOT notified of this issue, there WAS a bulletin A03-038 issued to garages, it WAS Preventable, but Repairs for this known problem were at owner's expense ($2K+). HONDA'S reputation has suffered - I'm disappointed, not in CR-V, but in their management.
Great Vehicle!
amirjones78,02/18/2012
I had a 2001 Honda Cr-V SE and it was the most dependable vehicle I have ever had. I got it in 2006 with 60,000 miles and drove it until 2011 with 185,000 miles. I never had any mechanical problems with the CR-V. Only wear and tear and routine maintenance. Actually, a large routine maintenance error I made is the reason I had to get rid of the vehicle. I somehow never thought to change the transmission fluid; ever. At 185,000 the transmission started to slip and I knew the transmission would cost more than the vehicle was worth so I got rid of it. 185,000 miles on the original fluid is pretty good! It would've lasted forever if I had ever changed the fluid.
Reliable ride, classic look, holds it value
Toby Peratrovich,08/07/2016
SE AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
One of the safest older cars on the road. No recalls, no air bag issues. Very little maintenance. Road noise level fairly high. Not quite enough room for long legs. Terrific cargo space and flexibility.
What happened to Honda reliability?
B20ZFailed,10/21/2009
Please do research on the valve/cylinder head failures that plague the 1997-2001 CRV. Mine burned a valve at 123k miles. This is a prevalent issue that will literally cost thousands of dollars to replace. If I would have known this I would have never bought this truck.
See all 92 reviews of the 2001 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

Used 2001 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2001 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

