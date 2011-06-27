  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(343)
Appraise this car

2016 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional fuel economy compared to other crossovers
  • plenty of adult-sized room in both seating rows
  • more cargo capacity than most rivals
  • rear seatbacks fold flat at the tug of a lever
  • appealing roster of tech and safety features.
  • No available engine upgrade
  • touchscreen interface can be unintuitive and lacks separate volume and tuning knobs
  • some interior materials look and feel cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Are you just looking for a "set it and forget it" type of vehicle, one that's coolly competent across the board? The Honda CR-V feels instantly familiar when you get behind the wheel, and it's packed with features designed to make your life easier. Read more to learn what else we like about the highly popular CR-V.

Notably, we picked the Honda CR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

While not the most thrilling vehicles on the planet, small crossovers offer a lot of functionality at an attractive price. They give a commanding view of the road thanks to their elevated ride height and easily accommodate four occupants and their luggage. Their engines are typically small and modestly powered, but fuel-efficient. As long as you're not looking for a spirited driving experience, few vehicles are as well-rounded and practical. Among this group, the 2016 Honda CR-V is one of the best.

Everyday usability is the driving force behind the CR-V's interior design. The wide doors allow for easy ingress and egress, and head- and legroom are ample for front and outboard rear passengers. A passenger sitting in the rear middle seat will also appreciate the lack of a protruding transmission tunnel that would otherwise necessitate an uncomfortable seating position. Farther back, the CR-V's cargo area is vast, with 37.2 cubic feet of space ready to swallow just about anything you want throw back there. Pull the trunk-mounted levers and the spring-loaded rear seats fold down immediately, nearly doubling the CR-V's cargo capacity.

Honda also offers a long list of available safety and comfort features for shoppers wanting a little extra. A sunroof, keyless ignition and entry and heated front seats are standard equipment about halfway up the CR-V's hierarchy of trim levels. Also included on that trim (EX) is a trick passenger-side-mounted camera that reduces the blind spot by displaying a wide-angle picture on the central touchscreen when the right blinker is turned on. Those looking for additional safety features may want to consider the top-tier CR-V Touring, which adds lane-keeping assist and automatic braking when the CR-V senses an impending forward collision.

As much as we like the 2016 Honda CR-V, we still suggest checking out at least a few of the other top models in this segment. The popular 2016 Toyota RAV4 gets a face-lift this year to counter the CR-V's redesign in 2015. Both can come off as a little bland, though, so if you're looking for a crossover with a bit more personality, the 2016 Ford Escape and 2016 Mazda CX-5 are more athletic and fun to drive, while the Escape, 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, 2016 Jeep Cherokee and 2016 Subaru Forester all offer more powerful optional engines. But when you factor in the stuff that most people desire most — practicality, fuel economy, usability, interior space and safety — the 2016 CR-V is tough to beat.

2016 Honda CR-V models

The 2016 Honda CR-V is a five-passenger crossover SUV offered in five trim levels: LX, SE, EX, EX-L and Touring.

The LX comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a conversation mirror, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and Pandora Internet radio compatibility.

The SE includes equipment from the LX, along with 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and a security system.

The EX adds automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, a sunroof, foglights, a retractable cargo cover, keyless entry and ignition, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a blind spot monitoring system with a camera that shows your passenger-side blind spot (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink smartphone app integration, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with an extra USB port.

The EX-L adds roof rails, heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, satellite radio and a seven-speaker sound system.

The Touring tacks on 18-inch wheels, projector beam headlights, a power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, a lane departure warning system, driver seat memory settings, a navigation system and HD radio.

The navigation system (with HD radio) is optional on the EX-L trim, but there are otherwise no factory options on any CR-V.

2016 Highlights

A new Special Edition (SE) trim debuts, adding 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and a security system to the base LX. Otherwise, the 2016 CR-V is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Honda CR-V comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only available transmission. Buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive on all trims.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy on 2016 CR-Vs with front-wheel drive is 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway), a superb showing for this segment. The all-wheel-drive CR-V, at 27 mpg combined (25 city/31 highway), is right behind.

In Edmunds track testing, an all-wheel-drive CR-V accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is a bit quicker than average.

Safety

The 2016 Honda CR-V comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The LaneWatch blind spot monitoring system (featuring a camera of its own that displays passenger-side blind spot activity on the 7-inch touchscreen) is standard on all but the LX and SE. The Touring boasts a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning and mitigation system that's able to distinguish between vehicles and pedestrians (and warn the driver accordingly) as well as apply automatic braking intervention to reduce the severity of a collision.

In government crash tests, the 2016 CR-V had not been tested as of this writing, but the 2015 model earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. During Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Honda CR-V received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (head restraints and seats) tests. The IIHS also tested the CR-V's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system and gave it a top rating of "Superior."

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Honda CR-V Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is a few feet shorter than average for the class.

Driving

While 185 hp seems like a healthy amount from a four-cylinder engine, most of that power doesn't arrive until high up in the rev range. You'll need to wring it out for highway passing. Overall, the Honda CR-V's engine power is adequate, but many other competitors, including the Santa Fe Sport and Escape, offer more powerful optional engine upgrades that provide quicker and less stressed acceleration.

On the upside, the CR-V boasts impressive fuel economy, and one reason is the now-mandatory CVT. Some CVTs can seem odd in the way they change and adjust the engine's rpm compared to traditional automatics, but to Honda's credit, the CR-V's CVT doesn't draw attention to itself in normal driving. Indeed, it's so unobtrusive that you tend to forget it's there, which is why we consider it one of the better CVTs in any vehicle. We will note, however, that in Edmunds.com consumer reviews, many consumers have complained about distracting vibrations in their 2015 CR-Vs, and that was the first year for the CVT. It's something you'll want to pay attention to if you're test-driving a current CR-V.

In terms of handling, the 2016 Honda CR-V feels secure when going around turns, but numb steering feedback and plenty of body roll when cornering prevent it from stimulating much driver excitement. The CR-V does have a very smooth ride, though, and the suspension soaks up many of the bumps along the way. It's also one of the quietest small crossovers available with regard to road and wind noise.

Interior

The 2016 CR-V provides one of the most practical cabins in the segment. There's an abundance of space for rear passengers, and those seats recline and have child safety seat LATCH anchor points in all three seating positions. Space up front is good, too, especially with the added adjustability that comes with the available power driver seat, providing superior visibility and a sense of openness.

Less impressive are the materials that fill the interior of the CR-V. The cabin is a sea of hard plastics as far as the arm can reach. It wouldn't be so bad if not for the numerous rivals with interiors that look and feel more upscale. Although most controls are logically laid out and easy to learn, the 7-inch touchscreen suffers from some difficult-to-decipher buttons and an occasionally confusing menu structure. We also dislike the lack of volume and tuning knobs.

Aside from that touchscreen, notable tech features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth (phone and audio), a text-message reader with a digitized voice and Pandora compatibility. Those are all standard on the base LX, by the way; they'll run you extra on many competitors, if they're offered at all. On the other hand, certain popular features are restricted to the highest trims, including a power liftgate.

Power or no, that liftgate reveals one of the most user-friendly cargo areas in the compact SUV segment. The CR-V can carry 37.2 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats. That area benefits from a low load floor and a boxy shape overall, making it easier to carry large items or dogs. Lowering the spring-loaded, auto-folding rear seatbacks with a tug of the trunk-mounted levers reveals 70.9 cubic feet of maximum space, which is one of the top figures in the segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Honda CR-V.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1000 miles so far, excellent...
SteveO,01/04/2016
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I was wary of the vibration issue for the 2015 so I waited for the 2016 to come out and some indication from Honda that a fix was applied. I can tell you that my car is not vibrating excessively, either at idle or driving, at least it's not noticeable to bother me or my passengers. MPG is good, I can get 32 on the highways, 26-28 otherwise. Car handles great, accelerates sufficiently, and just feels good to drive. I came from a 10 year old Accord and I can tell you the resale values on Hondas can't be beat. I don't expect reliability issues, knock on wood! Headroom is good, storage is more than enough for my needs, and I feel safer with AWD. Stereo sounds good with the upgraded subwoofer, climate controls work as expected. Rearview and blindside cameras are very well integrated, I miss them sorely when I'm driving a vehicle without them now. Leather seats are comfortable and feel good even with long distance driving. Few nitpicks, sunroof feels small compared to some of the competitors. Also, the navigation system really needs an update, I can't believe they charge 1500 for it, doesn't read out street names and cross streets are sometimes labeled, sometimes not. The touchscreen interface is confusing and takes some time to learn. Road noise is a bit loud at 60-70 mph, but I'm used to a sedan. Hope this helps some prospective buyers!
Good Vibrations!!!! (none)
Bill,10/27/2015
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I was very uncertain about purchasing the CRV due to numerous bad reviews about vibrations. Extremely happy with the purchase. No vibrations. It handles well and is getting the mpg as advertised. Lots of gadgets to figure out. The only negative is a subpar navi and poorly designed buttons/controls for the radio/nav system.
You want an honest, unbias review....read this one
Kris,02/28/2016
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
***UPDATE*** The seats are not that comfortable for long drives. They arent miserable...but any rides longer than 4 hrs i find im ready to get out asap. My 2005 lincoln ls sport sedan was 10 fold more comfortable than this for comparison purposes. Other than that...everything review is the same...... Dont let any woes of the vibration issue of the 2015s keep you from a 2016. Also, dont believe any crap you hear about Hondas Real Time AWD not applying power to the rear wheels. I will break it down for you as im very picky about what I buy. Get the EX at a minimum. The bang for your buck will prevail here, as for 2200 more dollars, you get heated seats, keyless entry and pushbutton start, sunroof, auto headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, fog lamps, a larger 7 inch screen to utilize your backup camera better, you also get the passenger side lane changing camera as well with the EX, you get the alloy wheels instead of the steel wheels of the LX, and there are a few more extras you get. for me, the foglamps, auto headlamps, sunroof, and heated seats were worth the extra premium. Lets talk vibration in the 2015s. Honda was aware of the issue. As with any new design (the Earthdreams VTEC and the CVT were new to the CRV in 2015) there will be bugs that need to be worked out. Coming from older vehicles (07 Camry 4cyl) and being an automotive enthusiast, I honestly would expect some vibration from a 4cyl at idle in gear. I mean most of the issue comes from lower rpms and not the right motor and transmission mounts for the vehicle. Honda has taken care of the issue for good with the 2016. They changed some mounts, upped the idle RPM (causing a EPA estimated MPG decrease of 2 on the sticker). The end result is simply NO VIBRATIONS IN 2016. Moving on to the drive-train. This direct injection 4 banger and the CVT is the best thing since baked bread. This CRV will FLY if you want it to, or it will milk 30mpg plus (seen 33mpg on back roads already). I was a little nervous about the CVT and reliability...but this type system has been used for years in other vehicles and even farm equipment. And to add is has less moving parts, therefore if anything were to go wrong, less would break and it would cost less to repair. I love how the RPMs stay constant all the way to your cruising speed (all relative to how hard you are pushing on the accelerator). The new direct port injection engine is able to pump out 185hp at 6100 and 181tq at 3600. They are able to achieve this with higher compression 11.1 to 1. this vehicle still just uses 87 octane gasoline. Be aware the motor produces a loud tick from outside the cabin, but inside...you never hear it. this is normal for this motor. The AWD. Dunno how else to say this...but it works as it should in REAL WORLD circumstances. Yes it is FWD and the rear wheels are engaged at the presence of lost traction. But, in real world it works...and requires no engagement from the driver. It works so well that as a driver you would never notice it. Dont believe the YouTube videos you see online making the CRV look like its failing. You weren't there to verify everything is as they present it...so pay no attention. It works. And if your AWD were to be having issues, a dummy light on the dash starts blinking 'AWD' to let you know it needs service. One of the greatest features of this 2016 CRV (i think Honda has used it for years now though). The Maintenance Minder system (MM). Do away with the routine 3 or 5000 oil changes, and do away with the recommended maintenance guidelines in the back of your owners manual. The CRV and its onboard computer keeps track of how YOU drive, YOUR driving conditions (ambient temperature, engine temp, drive time, speeds...etc) and will let you know what needs to be done and when. this means you might need your oil changed every 4000 miles, or 8000...it all depends on how your driving. and the CRV is smart enough to do the work. Some of you might think this is annoying, but as far as i understand if you dont follow the MM and take it to the dealer to service, your warranty will be void on the vehicle. The dealer has a tool to reset the MM and tell the computer the service done to the vehicle. I would consult the dealer and service department for more details, but the system is designed to save you money and keep you from doing unnecessary maintenance. Im a DIYer but i am going to let the vehicle tell me when and what needs to be done. For the cons. I only have 1. at speeds of around 50mph and greater, there is a draft that comes in from the door pocket under the door handle. im sure this is purely for vehicle ventilation because things cant be airtight...but when its cold out you feel it. im gonna see what i can do to eliminate it. for now we have a towel on both doors there. not a big deal...just wrong spot to have a draft.
Intelligent car and quieter - Mediocre Technology.
Gerald Baker,09/27/2016
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
The road noise of the previous model CRV was very annoying. We liked our previous model but would not have purchased one if the road noise was not significantly improved. Fortunately, the 2016 is quieter than our previous model. I am marginally impressed with the electronics package on the Touring model we purchased. Adaptive cruise control, lane monitoring alarm, "Lane Keeper" that nudges the car back to the center of the lane if the driver lets it drift toward one side of the lane, smart audio system even talks to a smart phone to initiate Pandora without having to touch the phone. The USB port allowed us to put dozens of CDs on a stubby USB memory stick (MP3) and play them whenever we want. However, the audio quality is poor and the user interface to the radio & SeriusXM is awkward. The interior of the car is nice and comparable to our previous CRV. We did purchase the top of the line CRV - Touring version - so I can't attest to the interior of other CRV models. Another thing that could be better is the navigation display. It is hard to identify streets and the labeling on the navigation display is hard to read. Considering the rest of the car is very well designed, I am surprised at the shortcoming of the navigation display. However, overall we are happy with the car.
See all 343 reviews of the 2016 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Honda CR-V

Used 2016 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2016 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $15,500 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 15212 and119689 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $14,495 and$24,089 with odometer readings between 12185 and104815 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $14,000 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 20384 and85893 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda CR-V SE is priced between $12,900 and$21,900 with odometer readings between 14042 and162501 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring is priced between $19,995 and$24,904 with odometer readings between 16551 and71279 miles.

