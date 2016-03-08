Used 2005 Honda CR-V for Sale Near Me

My parents gifted me this lovely SUV the day before homecoming in high-school. I was beyond excited, though slightly bummed that I hadn't received a sedan. (I learned to drive in a mid-sized sedan; anything larger frightened me at the time.) Nevertheless, I had a car that was just for me. I don't know too much about cars, but I can tell you what I've learned after putting 17k miles on this trooper. I'll start with the cons, since that's probably what you're reading the reviews for. The acceleration isn't anything to get excited over. I've noticed a slight lag as I try to accelerate with passing/merging. Also, at times when I slow down (like at a red light that turns green the second you stop) there is a sort of click or hiccup as my car shifts back into gear. Not sure if this is a common problem among the models, though. The 20-23mpg wasn't stunning either, but for the size and space within the vehicle, can you really complain that much? Recently, I had to put about 1k in repairs (done through Honda dealership--probably a mistake, could've gotten it done cheaper) to update some hoses and belts within the engine as I had begun to have issues with power steering. But hey, that's the only repair I've ever needed. The interior is noisy when driving, but with the radio on, it's hard to notice. Also, limited knick-knack storage. Now for the positives. THE A/C, OH, JESUS! That system blew me away. With my car being as old as she is, I was expecting a toot of air every now and then. No. You have a warm, toasty oven as a heater, and a polar ice cap for the cooler. Secondly, the seats are super comfortable. Lots of support and super roomy even for taller passengers. I can fit three friends easily in the back. Thirdly, you have a picnic table as your floor in your trunk! Seriously. It's so great. The drive is smooth without any lag in steering as you turn. You have so much opportunity for cargo space, it's not even funny. The seats collapse and fold up behind the driver and passenger seat to expand trunk space. I fit half an apartment's worth of junk back there when my boyfriend moved into a house. Also, it takes probably $20-$25 to fill up your tank. I'm impressed and I love my little mom-car. I think it's a very good investment, personally.

