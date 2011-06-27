  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2002 Honda CR-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(347)
Appraise this car

2002 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly versatile and roomy interior, stable handling, comfortable ride, high crash-test scores.
  • No V6 available, limited offroad ability.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Honda CR-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,495
Used CR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The longtime benchmark of the "soft roader" mini-SUV class, the CR-V is even better for 2002. Drive it. You'll like it.

Vehicle overview

Consumers made the first-generation CR-V ('97-'01) one of the most popular and best-selling compact SUVs in the United States. Not wanting to lose those happy customers to newer competition in the mini-SUV market, Honda has improved the all-new CR-V in nearly every fashion. This includes more power, increased interior volume, the latest safety technology, elevated levels of comfort, and more utility and functionality without adding significant exterior size or compromise to the overall package.

The main fault of the previous CR-V was its mediocre power output. To that end, the CR-V has a new 16-valve 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. It produces 160 hp and 162 pound-feet of torque. The transmissions have also been updated. The four-speed automatic is an all-new design. In addition to improved smoothness and fuel efficiency, it features Grade Logic Control. Honda says this feature allows the transmission to downshift automatically and hold a lower gear when the CR-V is climbing a steep grade. For the five-speed manual, additional synchronizers and shorter throws make shifting easier and sportier.

On-road comfort should continue to be a CR-V strength. The new CR-V is based on Honda's Global Compact Platform, the same one used for the Civic and RSX. It offers 50 percent more torsional rigidity and 30 percent improved bending rigidity compared to the '01 model, says Honda. This translates to better crash safety and ride quality. The new platform also produces less noise, vibration and harshness.

The improved platform also allows for a larger interior without major increases in overall vehicle length. This translates to plenty of room for both people and cargo. The CR-V offers headroom, legroom and shoulder room for the driver and front passenger that is about equal to or better than the closest competitors'. The rear seat is separated near the middle, and each of the two sections will independently slide forward and backward for a total range of 6.7 inches, granting excellent legroom. Like the previous CR-V, the seatbacks can also recline independently.

For 2002, the automatic transmission will be available on all three trim levels: two-wheel-drive LX, four-wheel-drive LX and four-wheel-drive EX. The manual transmission is offered only on four-wheel-drive vehicles. Both LX and EX come with a high level of standard equipment, such as air conditioning, power windows and locks, a one-touch up/down driver window, a CD player, rear-seat heater ducts and two 12-volt accessory outlets. In addition to this, the more upscale EX receives an upgraded audio system with a CD changer, keyless remote, a power moonroof and antilock brakes.

Other safety features for the CR-V include dual pre-tensioners for the front seatbelts, headrests and three-point seatbelts for all five seating positions, dual-stage front airbags, optional side airbags (standard on EX) and whiplash-reducing front seats. In federal government crash testing, the CR-V has excelled, earning five stars (the best score possible) for both frontal and side impact tests. IIHS bumper-bash tests, however, have shown that the CR-V is susceptible to high repair costs for even minor collisions.

Like the previous model, the 2002 CR-V is not meant to compete against hard-core recreational vehicles like the Jeep Liberty or Toyota 4Runner. Instead, it is meant for the person who wants the look and feel of a sport-utility without having to pay an exorbitant sticker price and huge gas bills. The CR-V will get people to work and back in all but the worst weather and to their favorite picnic area, assuming it's not on the Rubicon Trail.

2002 Highlights

Redesigned for 2002, Honda's CR-V boasts a number of improvements and refinements. Major changes include more power, more interior room and increased passenger protection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Honda CR-V.

5(66%)
4(25%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
347 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 347 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Sad I just totalled my CR-V, I loved this car!
kmarino,10/30/2012
I loved this car it has been so reliable for the past 10 years. I had 197,000 miles on it and could have easily put on another 197,000 miles. Not one problem with it mechanically the engine had all original parts. Never had any of the recall issues either. My CR-V has gotten me home safely in some of the most extreme conditions driving from LA to Mammoth Lakes at least twice a month for the past 6 years. Until the night a deer took it out. I would recommend this car to anyone. Would love to buy a newer CR-V, but was laid off from work due to economy will have to try a KIA. Thats why I'm on here. Thanks to all who write reviews almost bought an SUV from US makers reviews scared me.
14 years later
preble,07/05/2013
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Bought this new in 2002. So after 14 years, it is without a doubt the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Normal things have worn. I'm afraid I will jinx myself if I list all the original equipment that hasn't needed replacement. We bought this for a something to haul around our Golden Retrievers, transport us in bad weather and pile a lot of stuff in. It has been GREAT! She
Great car
ozolinsh,05/17/2012
I've had this 2002 Honda CRV only since '08 but it is now at 181,000 KM and it is still a smooth ride. In interior comfort is very good and being a tall person I fit in it just fine. The cargo space is great and with the rear seats folded over I can transport a surprising amount of stuff (moves done with this). The engine is strong and it accelerates nicely even with 4 people in the CRV. The downside is the gas mileage, not as good as an Accord of similar vintage and engine size but the AWD does have a rear-differential so you must expect that feature will affect mileage in any truck.
02 CRV still going strong
Steve Walker,08/10/2016
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I got it brand new in 2002. First new car I ever bought. I've had it now for 14 years. Here are the repairs I have done: 1) A/C system was completely replaced under warranty after 2 years. 2) Throttle body was replaced under warranty in year 4. 3) Passenger side door actuator (lock mechanism) failed. Replaced all 4. 4) Struts replaced at 70,000 miles 5) A/C compressor replaced in 2015 Other than that it has just been batteries, tires and brake pads. The A/C systems in these vehicles can be problematic. The door actuators were a cheap design and tend to fail but are relatively cheap to replace. The engine, transmission, electrical system, AWD system, and audio are absolutely bullet proof in my experience. The paint finish still looks like new. The seats could be more comfortable but the material has held up well. When it is just me in the CRV the engine has a fair amount of pep. When you load it up with people and stuff - not so much. But it does get a consistent 25 MPG in mixed driving so I'm not complaining. Very easy to park and great visibility all around. The stereo system is reliable but the sound is pretty crummy by modern standards. It is extremely versitile. It serves just as well as a daily commuter as it does a grocery hauler. Currently I've got about 125,000 miles on it and it runs like a swiss watch. The only real complaint has been the A/C system. Other than that, it's been a very reliable and economical vehicle. I should be able to get 250,000 miles out of it if I continue to take care of it. Highly recommended.
See all 347 reviews of the 2002 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Honda CR-V
More About This Model

Someday, just for the novelty, I'd like to drive an all-new car that is noticeably worse than the car it replaced. It's getting tiresome to hear how every new car these days "is new and improved!" (And yes, I missed out on the '70s/early '80s crappy American car era.)

Just once, I'd like to have a car company exec say, "To tell you the truth, our new Cheetah 4000 is worse than the old one. It has less power, a less rigid body structure and reduced passenger legroom. The steering wheel is now part of a $2,500 'premium luxury' option package. Oh, and when it gets into an accident, the Cheetah's probability of big, frothy catastrophic fireballs similar to those in Hollywood action movies is 54 percent."

Alas, the 2002 Honda CR-V is not such a vehicle. It is (to my partial dismay) better in just about every regard, which is significant in that there wasn't much wrong with the CR-V to begin with. Along with the Toyota RAV4, the CR-V was one of the first compact SUVs to be built from a unibody passenger car platform. This gave the CR-V car-like attributes like a comfortable ride, higher fuel mileage and enhanced crashworthiness.

The downside to this approach was that the CR-V lacked serious off-road capability, even with the four-wheel-drive system. But for the vast majority of buyers, this was of little concern. Here was a compact vehicle that drove like a Civic, had the style of an SUV and came with Honda's reputation for durability and reliability.

Consumers made the first-generation CR-V ('97-'01) one of the most popular and best-selling compact SUVs in the United States. Our review of a '99 4WD EX is highly favorable, and the CR-V finished second in our 2001 Mini-SUV Comparison Test. However, the last two years have brought rampant competition, including the new Ford Escape and its twin the Mazda Tribute, the new Hyundai Santa Fe and the redesigned RAV4. There are also new truck-based compact SUVs, such as the Jeep Liberty, the updated Xterra and the Suzuki XL-7. For 2002, buyers in this segment have plenty to choose from.

For its second-generation CR-V, Honda wanted a leap forward. Allow me to quote lazily from Honda's press kit: "The second-generation CR-V takes everything that was good about the original model and adds more power, increased interior volume, the latest safety technology, elevated levels of comfort and more utility and functionality without adding significant exterior size or compromise to the overall package."

The main fault of the previous CR-V was its mediocre power output. It debuted with a 126-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder and was later upgraded by 20 hp. While acceleration was adequate for normal use, an automatic-equipped CR-V loaded with people and gear could easily start sucking wind like a two-pack-a-day smoker when traveling up steep hills.

Some people expected the new CR-V to come with a V6, as much of the competition now has V6 power. But Honda has traditionally shunned larger engines and feels it can generate similar levels of performance through advanced technology. To that end, the CR-V has a 16-valve 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. This is the largest displacement four-cylinder Honda has ever offered to the American market, and it produces 160 hp at 6,000 rpm and 162 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. This output is significantly better than the previous CR-V's (146 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque), especially in the low- to medium-rpm range.

The new engine is from the same family of new i-VTEC engines that also powers the 2002 Acura RSX sport coupe. i-VTEC refers to Honda's latest version of its Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC) system. In addition to what VTEC normally does — adjusting the lift and opening duration of the valves to help the engine produce additional power throughout the rpm band — i-VTEC adds Variable Timing Control (VTC). VTC continuously advances or retards the intake camshaft phasing throughout a 50-degree range. Not sure what that means? Don't worry. The bottom line is that VTC optimizes engine output and allows the CR-V to meet LEV-II emission standards.

Both of the CR-V's transmissions have been updated for 2002. The four-speed automatic is an all-new design. In addition to improved smoothness and fuel efficiency, it features Grade Logic Control. Honda says this feature allows the transmission to downshift automatically and hold a lower gear when the CR-V is climbing a steep grade. For the five-speed manual, additional synchronizers and shorter throws make shifting easier and sportier. While official EPA fuel mileage figures haven't been released at the time of this writing, Honda expects a five-speed CR-V to average 22 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the freeway. An automatic transmission CR-V gets a slightly better rating of 22/26 mpg.

The CR-V's Real Time 4WD system is unchanged for the new model. This system only operates when needed and is completely automatic. During normal driving conditions, power is routed to the front wheels only, improving fuel economy. If there is a loss of traction at the front, torque is directed to the rear wheels. The amount of torque sent is directly related to how much slippage the front wheels are experiencing. While Real Time 4WD is fine for wet or snowy roads, it lacks the off-road capabilities found in truck-based SUVs like the Nissan Xterra or Jeep Liberty.

On-road comfort, however, should continue to be a CR-V strength. The new CR-V is based on Honda's Global Compact Platform, the same one used for the Civic and RSX. It offers 50 percent more torsional rigidity and 30 percent improved bending rigidity compared to the '01 model, says Honda. This translates to better crash safety and ride quality. The new platform also produces less noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). Building the quietest compact SUV available was one of the key design goals, and extensive sound insulation was used throughout the vehicle.

Since it is based on the Global Compact Platform, the '02 CR-V has a MacPherson strut front suspension, a change from the previous double wishbone design. The rear double wishbone suspension has also been modified. It's worth noting that the new front and rear suspensions, as applied to the Civic and RSX, have received mild criticism for not providing as high of a degree of wheel control as the double wishbones did. Given the CR-V's less sporty nature, however, the changes should be virtually undetectable.

There is a key advantage to the new suspensions that is not immediately apparent. Since they are more compact, Honda has been able to increase the amount of interior room without making the CR-V any bigger on the outside. Overall length and width are up just about an inch each, yet interior passenger volume has increased 8 percent.

This translates to plenty of room for both people and cargo. The CR-V offers headroom, legroom and shoulder room for the driver and front passenger that is about equal to or better than the closest competitors'. Rear legroom is even more impressive, measuring 3 inches more than the Ford Escape and 6.8 inches more than the RAV4.

Much of the rear legroom advantage is due to the rear seat's design. It's separated near the middle, and each of the two sections will independently slide forward and backward for a total range of 6.7 inches. Like the previous CR-V, the seatbacks can also recline independently. One seatback is wider than the other (a 60/40 arrangement), and the wider one contains a pull-down armrest with two integrated cupholders.

With the rear seat in its normal position, the CR-V can carry 33.5 cubic feet of cargo. To increase the amount of cargo, the rear seatbacks can be folded down easily and then the whole seat can be tumbled forward to be nearly perpendicular with the floor. The three rear headrests don't have to be removed for this maneuver, and the result is a maximum 72 cubic feet of cargo space. Previous CR-V owners will be happy to know that a popular feature, the rear cargo floor that doubles as a picnic table, returns and is even bigger for 2002.

Another trademark feature, the flip-up center tray between the two front seats, is also back. Previous CR-V owners might not recognize the rest of the interior, though. The instrument panel is all new and is highlighted by easy-to-read white-on-black instruments, large climate control knobs and a high-mounted audio system. The driver's window switches, once located on the dash, have now been moved to their proper place on the door. Interestingly, the emergency brake handle is now a pistol grip-shaped lever integrated into the center stack. This frees up foot room that would otherwise be taken up by a floor-mounted pedal. The automatic transmission selector is also new; it's been downsized and relocated to the dash to the right of the steering wheel.

For 2002, the automatic transmission will be available on all three trim levels: two-wheel-drive LX, four-wheel-drive LX and four-wheel-drive EX. The manual transmission is offered only on four-wheel-drive vehicles. Both LX and EX come with a high level of standard equipment, such as air conditioning, power windows and locks, a one-touch up/down driver's window, a CD player, rear seat heater ducts and two 12-volt accessory outlets. In addition to this, the more upscale EX receives an upgraded audio system with a CD changer, keyless remote, a power moonroof and antilock brakes.

Other safety features for the CR-V include dual pre-tensioners for the front seatbelts, headrests and three-point seatbelts for all five seating positions, dual-stage front airbags, optional side airbags (standard on EX) and whiplash-reducing front seats. These features, combined with the new body structure, should allow the CR-V to earn five stars in federal government front- and side-impact crash test scores.

After just a short period of driving the '02, it becomes clear that Honda has indeed improved on an already capable vehicle. The new CR-V feels more solid and more road-worthy. Road and engine noise is minimal, and the steering is light but still accurate. I'll reserve judgment on the new suspension, as the roads I drove on didn't offer enough bumps and dips to truly evaluate the effectiveness of the new design.

In terms of off-road ability, the new CR-V is about the same as the old one. Ground clearance continues to be 8.1 inches, and the new machine gets wobbly knees and a bit green in the face when asked to take on anything more challenging than a dirt road. Keep it on the pavement, and you'll be happy.

Acceleration is certainly better, and the manual transmission shifts more smoothly, but there's still a niggling question of whether 160 hp is enough when the Ford Escape and Mazda Tribute V6 models crank out 200 hp. I'd say yes, but in the immortal words of the old Alcoa commercials shown during NFL games, "You make the call."

The interior design is close to brilliant for this type of vehicle. Storage compartments are as prominent as UFO sightings in New Mexico, and the rear seats offer an impressive amount of legroom. The front seats are also very comfortable, as Honda has made them bigger and more ergonomically shaped.

By November 2001, you can expect new CR-Vs to be arriving in Honda dealerships nationwide. Final pricing hasn't been announced, but expect a range from $19,000 for a base two-wheel-drive LX to $23,000 for an optioned-out four-wheel-drive EX. Until we get our grubby little hands on one for a full road test, we won't know for sure if Honda has re-established itself as the leader in the compact SUV market. But if the early returns are correct, Honda has another winner on its hands.

Used 2002 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2002 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX 2WD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $7,495 and$7,495 with odometer readings between 84519 and84519 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 84519 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2002 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,716.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,163.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,739.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,877.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-V lease specials

Related Used 2002 Honda CR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles