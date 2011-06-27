  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 1999 Honda CR-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(91)
Appraise this car

1999 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Honda quality, spacious interior.
  • While horsepower is up, torque isn't. How about dropping an Accord V6 into this bad boy?
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Honda CR-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$4,295
Used CR-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For years Honda has been selling a sport-utility vehicle that many consider a fraud. Forget that the Honda Passport is based on the rugged and capable Isuzu Rodeo. To Honda aficionados, it is not a real Honda. (Consider how the Porsche 914 fares in the eyes of diehard Porsche fanatics.) Thus, to many people, the CR-V is the first Honda sport-utility vehicle.

Built on the Civic platform, the CR-V successfully integrates familiar Honda components into a fresh new design. Honda's famous four-wheel double-wishbone suspension makes an appearance on the CR-V (the first-ever application of four-wheel double-wishbone technology on a sport-ute), as does the familiar four-speed automatic transmission, which now comes with an overdrive on/off switch. The 2.0-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine makes 146 horsepower and 133 foot-pounds of torque, up 20 horsepower from last year, thanks to intake and exhaust tuning along with an increased compression ratio.

The CR-V's Real Time four-wheel-drive system is a derivative of the unit that Honda initially offered on their Civic wagon. All 4WD models come with a five-speed manual transmission, while the four-speed automatic is optional. A front-wheel-drive model is offered, but it comes only with the automatic transmission. The result of using all of these car components is not surprising: the CR-V looks and feels like a car.

The CR-V's interior is instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent time in Honda's passenger cars. Functionality takes precedence over style in the CR-V's cabin, and the result is easy-to-read gauges, well-placed controls, and high-quality, if somewhat uninspired, interior materials. Fit and finish is equal to the highly acclaimed Accord. Cargo capacity is an impressive 67.2 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded. The CR-V offers comfortable chairs for its occupants, each of which has excellent visibility and the ability to recline when the trip grows long. For the first time this year, the front passenger also benefits from a left-side armrest, an item that was missing on previous models. Rear passengers will also enjoy cupholders, which are now mounted in the door panels.

Available in either LX or EX trim levels, the CR-V is surprisingly well-equipped even at the base LX trim level. Air conditioning with a filtration system is standard, as are power windows, power door locks, rear window wiper and defogger, AM/FM stereo with cassette, cruise control and a folding picnic table that doubles as a cargo area cover. Antilock brakes are available only on the EX model, which also comes with a CD player and alloy wheels.

The CR-V is not meant to replace hard-core recreational vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler or Toyota 4Runner. Instead, it is meant for the person who wants the functionality of a sport utility without having to pay an exorbitant sticker price and huge gas bills. The CR-V will get people to work and back in all but the worst weather, and to their favorite picnic area, assuming it's not on the Rubicon Trail. Best of all, this is a sport-utility vehicle that Honda lovers can finally call their own.

1999 Highlights

The CR-V gains 20 horsepower, bringing the total output to 146. Automatic transmission models have a revised column shifter with an overdrive switch. The power window buttons are illuminated, the spare tire cover has been upgraded and the front passenger seat is equipped with an armrest.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Honda CR-V.

5(74%)
4(22%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
91 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

206,000 and going strong!!!!
brewmyown,05/09/2013
I have a 1999 CR-V EX with 206,000 miles and and its still going strong. As others have said, adjust the valves every 20K - 30K (or sooner since its so simple to do in less than an hour without much knowledge at all), change your fluids as scheduled (Transmission, motor oil, rear diff oil, etc.) and it will last a long, long time. Even the cloth interors on these cars lasts forever without showing wear. The vehicle is amazingly roomy inside.
10 years and 130K miles still strong (with caveats)
ruckerz,08/31/2011
Bought this car new and still purrs like a puppy ten years later. Things to keep an eye out on [1] Automatic transmissions, don't forget to change that oil regularly. [2] I had to replace the radiator at around 90,000 miles. It developed a crack in the cheap plastic casing in the front right below the fill port. [3] Lube that rear differential regularly. You'll definitely need to change it if you notice that tight turns at low (5 mph) speeds causes a humming from the rear. [4] ADJUST VALVE CLEARANCES early and regularly! The cylinder heads on the first generation CRV's are soft aluminum and the valve seats can recede into the head cooking your valves and a very costly repair
Best Car Ever
dustygirl,07/02/2013
LX 4dr SUV
Updating:. Now has 217,000 miles on it. Had to have some new rear bushings put on. Transmission still great. No problems. Oh...had to put a new catalytic converter on. Cheap and easy to do. *** Original review: Wish they still made them like this. I am the original owner of my '99 honda crv and now have 191,000 miles on it. No major problems...Just put a new radiator on it about two years ago, the old one just had a pin-hole leak. The original battery lasted 9 years and was still okay, but I decided I'd just be safe rather than sorry and replaced it. Only issue I ever had with it was a bad clunking/thunking when going over even small uneven spots...it was a $12 fix and just needed a new bushing where the sway bar end link went in. We change the oil on time, and change the transmission fluid earlier than what it calls for. I've checked valve clearance and they've always been fine.
Love My Honda
hondalover31,05/09/2014
I purchased my 1999 Honda CRV in Feb. 2008. It had 98,000 miles on it. Other than the timing belt and regular ware and tear it has been an excellent car. I now have 267,000 miles on it!!!! I recommend honda to anyone who asks..both my kids drive a honda and my dad just bought his first honda a year ago!
See all 91 reviews of the 1999 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
146 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Honda CR-V

Used 1999 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 1999 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD, LX 4dr SUV, and LX 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $4,295 and$4,295 with odometer readings between 163328 and163328 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,295 and mileage as low as 163328 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 1999 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,050.

Find a used Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,694.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,724.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,062.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda CR-V lease specials

Related Used 1999 Honda CR-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles