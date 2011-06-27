  1. Home
1997 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Honda quality, full-time all-wheel drive, spacious interior.
  • A manual transmission is not offered, and the engine is a bit weak for such a large vehicle.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For years, Honda has been selling a sport-utility vehicle that many consider a fraud. Forget that the Honda Passport is based on the very rugged and capable Isuzu Rodeo, to Honda aficionados it is not a real Honda. (Think of how the Porsche 914 fares in the eyes of diehard Porsche fanatics.) Thus, to many people, the CR-V is the first Honda sport-utility vehicle.

Built on the Civic platform, the CR-V successfully integrates familiar Honda components into an all-new design. Honda's famous four-wheel double-wishbone suspension makes an appearance on the CR-V, the first ever application of four-wheel double-wishbone technology on a sport-ute, as does the very familiar four-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine makes 126-horsepower and 133 ft-lbs. of torque. The CR-V's real time four-wheel drive system is a derivative of the unit that Honda initially offered on their Civic wagon. The result of using all of these car components is that the CR-V looks and feels rather like, um, a car.

The CR-V's interior is instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent any time in Honda's passenger cars. Functionality takes precedence over style in the CR-V's cabin, and the result is easy-to-read gauges, well-placed controls, and high-quality, if somewhat boring, interior materials. Fit and finish is equal to the highly-acclaimed Accord. The CR-V offers comfortable chairs for its occupants, each of which has excellent visibility and the ability to recline when the trip grows long. The CR-V's cargo capacity is an outstanding 67.2 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded.

Available in only one trim-level, the CR-V is surprisingly well-equipped. Air conditioning with a micron filtration system is standard, as are power windows, power door locks, rear window wiper and defogger, AM/FM stereo, and a folding picnic table that doubles as a cargo area cover. Options include antilock brakes and alloy wheels.

The CR-V is not meant to replace hard-core recreational vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler or Toyota 4Runner. Instead, it is meant for the person who wants the functionality of a sport utility without having to pay an exorbitant sticker price and huge gas bills. The CR-V will get people to work and back in all but the worst weather, and to their favorite picnic area, assuming it's not on the Rubicon Trail. Best of all, it's a sport-utility vehicle that Honda-lovers can finally call their own.

1997 Highlights

Priced competitively with mini-utes, the new CR-V offers more passenger room and cargo capacity than its peers. The CR-V is available with antilock brakes.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My CR-V!
hondacrv7,05/18/2011
I bought her used and have really only put minimal repairs into her. She only had 1 owner before me. They kept great records. I always take good care of her and keep her tuned up. I have had her for over 6 years and have put over 80 thousand miles on her. She has a totally of over 160,000 miles. She has been a GEM! I started looking for more fuel effecient vehicles lately, but I really don't want to give her up. I would have bought a new CR-V if they had kept a similiar style, but I really do not like the new style. Maybe, I'll just wait till' she finally gives out on me. Her qualities will be hard to match! Great in the snow, durable, long lasting reliability and overall Outstanding quality
I bought my CRV in February 1997
Happy CRV Owner,09/27/2015
4dr SUV AWD
I bought my CRV with 13 miles on the odometer. Today my vehicle has approximately 264,000 miles. Maintenance costs have been minimal. I completely forgot to change the timing belt until the car had 175k miles on it. The mechanic later showed me the timing belt and said it was in incredibly good shape for having weathered that many miles. The only major repair I have had to speak of is replacing the radiator. I live in a cold weather climate and never have to worry about ice and snow. The AWD kicks in when needed and I just plow on and get to my destination. The car is 18 years old and I can honestly say it drives the same way today as when I first bought it in '97.
Loved this car, she took a long time to wear out!
nicoleinwi,07/26/2011
I bought my 1997 CR-V in 2002 with 100,000 miles on it at the time. I put on enough to get it up to 262,000 miles as of this month. Just yesterday the car finally broke down to the point where it's not economical to fix (transmission). I've been told that had I changed the transmission fluid regularly this car could have stood a chance to last even longer than it already did. As it is I feel I got way more than my money's worth out of this great vehicle. I had to replace the radiator in 2009, but other than that most repairs I recall doing on this car were relatively minor. I'm sad she finally broke so bad!
HR-V (Harvy)
wsweeden,02/16/2011
Harvy is the name my CR-V was given by his previous owner. She loved this car and recently sold it to me at a price that can only be described as a steal, but only after buying a new CR-V. I have only owned Harvy for about a month, but I bought the 14 year old car with almost 160,000 miles. Soon after, my area got hit with 18"+ of snow. I let my wife drive my 2007 Z71 and took Harvy out for a true test drive.This little suv was unstoppable. I went places i would of been wary of with my Z71. Armed with nothing more than a snow shovel tucked neatly in the luggage rack, I had no problems that I could not dig my way out of. I love this car!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

Research Similar Vehicles