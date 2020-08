Close

Image Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHLRD78862C034978

Stock: 034978

Certified Pre-Owned: No