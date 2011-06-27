Positives: Bought my 04' CRV with 175k miles on it. It now has 250k miles on it and other than putting new tires on it and having the breaks done I have not had a single issue! Not one! The gas mileage (manual transmission 26-27mpg)is pretty good for an SUV. The AWD system has worked well in the snow and I can feel the back wheels turn on when I let the clutch out. Quality interior that has stood up the brutal Arizona sun. Negatives: I bought mine with an aftermarket AC compressor so I never had to deal with the issue but I have heard that it's a $3000 fix when the OEM one blows up. Road noise is bad, even with a new set of Michelins. Funky looking styling IMO.

