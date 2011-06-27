  1. Home
2004 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly versatile and roomy interior, stable handling, comfortable ride, high crash test scores.
  • Limited off-road ability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The longtime benchmark of the "soft roader" mini-SUV class. Drive it. You'll like it.

2004 Highlights

Other than a new seatbelt reminder there are no significant changes for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda CR-V.

5(73%)
4(19%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
416 reviews
416 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST CAR IVE EVER HAD
Monica,12/23/2015
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I moved 6 times with this car. Drove all over Florida with it, and it never broke down once. 100k miles on it and I have yet to find a problem with it. The speaks were soooo good, everybody thought I had special speakers put in. 10/10
Great Car With Bad AC
brett758,05/02/2015
EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Positives: Bought my 04' CRV with 175k miles on it. It now has 250k miles on it and other than putting new tires on it and having the breaks done I have not had a single issue! Not one! The gas mileage (manual transmission 26-27mpg)is pretty good for an SUV. The AWD system has worked well in the snow and I can feel the back wheels turn on when I let the clutch out. Quality interior that has stood up the brutal Arizona sun. Negatives: I bought mine with an aftermarket AC compressor so I never had to deal with the issue but I have heard that it's a $3000 fix when the OEM one blows up. Road noise is bad, even with a new set of Michelins. Funky looking styling IMO.
Great Car, pooly made AC & zero customer support
teriyakiboy,04/23/2014
I love my CR-V, this is true utility minded vehicle, which majority of today's SUV are lacking. Hence I baby my car. Unfortunately, I was unaware of the TSB on AC and class action that Honda settled in 2012 for $40M. It was a true wake up call when the compressor exploded, sending pieces of metals throughout the AC system, causing $4500+ damage. Honda America denied everything about the AC and compressor issues, calling internet info "competitor's lie", case action is "untrue", and they even went in extent to tell me that I was first person to report the problem. I'm royal to the local dealer, but I'm no longer royal to Honda brand.
AC drags this guy down
timjsmith,11/30/2011
The AC unit in this SUV is the worst. Who cares if you can drive the car for 200,000 miles if every 50,000 you have to shell out 1500 bucks for a total rebuild of the AC unit. The dorks at Honda designed this this to fail, the compressor blows up right into the cooling radiator for the AC. This adds about 400 bucks to your repair total. Honda just settled a class action lawsuit about these crummy AC units. Beware of 2004-2006 CRVs. You need AC more than you might think. You have to get them fixed or you can't drive the car. The belt system requires that the AC unit be connected, and if it blows you cannot use the car.
See all 416 reviews of the 2004 Honda CR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2004 Honda CR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Honda CR-V

Used 2004 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2004 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $4,500 and$4,999 with odometer readings between 132117 and177382 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $2,950 and$2,950 with odometer readings between 195145 and195145 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2004 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,950 and mileage as low as 132117 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Honda CR-V.

Can't find a used 2004 Honda CR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda CR-V for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,708.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,529.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda CR-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,040.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,633.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Honda CR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

