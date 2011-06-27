  1. Home
1998 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Honda quality, optional full-time all-wheel drive, spacious interior.
  • The engine is a bit weak for such a large vehicle, and the front seat passenger gets only one armrest.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For years, Honda has been selling a sport-utility vehicle that many consider a fraud. Forget that the Honda Passport is based on the very rugged and capable Isuzu Rodeo. To Honda aficionados, it is not a real Honda. (Think of how the Porsche 914 fares in the eyes of diehard Porsche fanatics.) Thus, to many people, the CR-V is the first Honda sport-utility vehicle.

Built on the Civic platform, the CR-V successfully integrates familiar Honda components into an all-new design. Honda's famous four-wheel double-wishbone suspension makes an appearance on the CR-V, the first-ever application of four-wheel double-wishbone technology on a sport-ute, as does the very familiar four-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine makes 126 horsepower and 133 foot-pounds of torque. The CR-V's real time four-wheel drive system is a derivative of the unit that Honda initially offered on their Civic wagon. The result of using all of these car components is that the CR-V looks and feels rather like a car.

The CR-V's interior is instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent any time in Honda's passenger cars. Functionality takes precedence over style in the CR-V's cabin, and the result is easy-to-read gauges, well-placed controls, and high-quality, if somewhat boring, interior materials. Fit and finish is equal to the highly-acclaimed Accord. The CR-V offers comfortable chairs for its occupants, each of which has excellent visibility and the ability to recline when the trip grows long. The CR-V's cargo capacity is an outstanding 67.2 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded.

Available in either LX or EX trim levels for 1998, the CR-V is surprisingly well-equipped even at the LX trim level. Air conditioning with a micron filtration system is standard, as are power windows, power door locks, rear window wiper and defogger, AM/FM stereo, cruise control and a folding picnic table that doubles as a cargo area cover. Options include antilock brakes and alloy wheels (ABS is part of the EX package).

The CR-V is not meant to replace hard-core recreational vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler or Toyota 4Runner. Instead, it is meant for the person who wants the functionality of a sport-utility without having to pay an exorbitant sticker price and huge gas bills. The CR-V will get people to work and back in all but the worst weather, and to their favorite picnic area, assuming it's not on the Rubicon Trail. Best of all, it's a sport-utility vehicle that Honda lovers can finally call their own.

1998 Highlights

A manual transmission debuts. Also available is a front-wheel-drive LX model, and the EX trim level now includes a CD player, antilock brakes and remote keyless entry.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Purchased new 17 years ago
multiple Honda owner,12/17/2015
LX 4dr SUV
This is one of the best built vehicles offered from Honda, the motor and durability of the interior are exceptional. We also own a 2009 CR-V since new, but I can't give it the same level of support... the cloth interior on the 2009 rips and stains easily, but the 1998 interior looks nearly new after using the car as a daily driver for 17 years. The B20 motor is one of the most durable and reliable engines on the market, ask any experienced Honda service rep. We have no rust on the vehicle and its been all over the world as part of a military family. Around 200,000 miles we had to replace (or had replaced) suspension bushings, the radiator, a few timing belts, brakes and the muffler. However, for about 250,000 miles of service and counting its a great car. Its visibility is exceptional and all controls are extremely obvious, The entire car is durable and while road noise is higher than the newer CRV, we've never had electronic issues like the newer vehicles and the 98 CRV is very comfortable to drive.
282,000 Miles
Vito,08/18/2010
I purchased this vehicle 8 years ago with 79,000 miles. I have averaged well over 25k miles per year and have NOT had any major issues. Original engine and transmission. Original A/C compressor blows cold. I have yet to replace the original muffler. I have serviced this vehicle per Honda's specifications with the exception of oil changes. I change oil & filter every 7500 miles.I have never got this kind of reliability & performance in 40 years of owning and driving American built cars. Gas mileage:21-23 city, 25-26 hwy. This vehicle refuses to quit. This is the best vehicle I have EVER owned! I will, without hesitation, purchase another Honda CR-V!
Sweet 1998 Honda CR-V at home in small town.
Susanna Wassill,01/31/2016
EX 4dr SUV AWD
I bought this vehicle sight unseen after reading carfax's, user reviews, user problems, etc. I had to drive to Chicago to pick it up which was horrible experience after almost getting hit twice due to others speeding. The ABS brake light was on and the salesman at the dealership said it was because the brakes had been changed and the code not reset. Not a problem, right? The car was really clean inside and out - no accidents. My brother drives it home for me while I lead with no problems. The next day when I get up to go to work, the engine light, the brake light, and the ABS brake light are all on. The tailgate handle is seized up. I decide to take it to our local Honda dealership service department. The ABS light is on because the rear wheels need new sensors - $500. The engine light because it needs a new distributor cap. Oil was leaking because it needed a new cam bolt. The red brake light I think because it was below zero. I pulled the parking brake all the way up and put it back down and it went out. When they said it was finished I made arrangements to pick it up after hours and the engine light was flashing still. I called them, got it back in, and 3 cylinders were tight. They also unseized the tailgate handle and got it to latch. The tailgate handle is a $185 repair through them. This summer I believe thanks to u-tube my brother and I can replace this ourselves. Also, the horn is not working and neither is the interior clock. All in all, I put in an additional $1010. I love how the vehicle drives. It has its squeaks and such, but for a 17 yr old Chicago SUV that has moved to a small town - it is a dream. I was surprised about my first gas mileage check of 25 mpg. I thought that was pretty good. Oh, the speakers are great! I purchased the car for $3000 and put a little over $3000 into mostly because of labor. I drove it down to Florida this summer 2017 and I heard some noises when turning and such that I decided to trade it in if I found something. I loved the design of 1998, but I moved up to a 2006 one owner CRV LX with only 72,400 miles on it. So far it has much more power.
Daily driver
jerry154,04/01/2011
I purchased my CRV used with 111,000 miles and have driven it daily for about 5 years. Super reliable vehicle that has ample interior room and surprisingly large cargo area. It runs good, handles good, does excellent in the snow (I live on a hill in the country and have never been stuck or had to walk once), and gets superb gas mileage compared to other SUVs. My commute is only about 10 miles one way to work, and even with several long trips including one to Florida I have only logged 25,000 miles so far. Not impressive by any means but this car has needed zero work done on it, other than oil changes. In the past I have had many American cars driven the same need lots of work.
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1998 Honda CR-V

Used 1998 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 1998 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV, EX 4dr SUV AWD, and LX 4dr SUV AWD.

