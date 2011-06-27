I bought this vehicle sight unseen after reading carfax's, user reviews, user problems, etc. I had to drive to Chicago to pick it up which was horrible experience after almost getting hit twice due to others speeding. The ABS brake light was on and the salesman at the dealership said it was because the brakes had been changed and the code not reset. Not a problem, right? The car was really clean inside and out - no accidents. My brother drives it home for me while I lead with no problems. The next day when I get up to go to work, the engine light, the brake light, and the ABS brake light are all on. The tailgate handle is seized up. I decide to take it to our local Honda dealership service department. The ABS light is on because the rear wheels need new sensors - $500. The engine light because it needs a new distributor cap. Oil was leaking because it needed a new cam bolt. The red brake light I think because it was below zero. I pulled the parking brake all the way up and put it back down and it went out. When they said it was finished I made arrangements to pick it up after hours and the engine light was flashing still. I called them, got it back in, and 3 cylinders were tight. They also unseized the tailgate handle and got it to latch. The tailgate handle is a $185 repair through them. This summer I believe thanks to u-tube my brother and I can replace this ourselves. Also, the horn is not working and neither is the interior clock. All in all, I put in an additional $1010. I love how the vehicle drives. It has its squeaks and such, but for a 17 yr old Chicago SUV that has moved to a small town - it is a dream. I was surprised about my first gas mileage check of 25 mpg. I thought that was pretty good. Oh, the speakers are great! I purchased the car for $3000 and put a little over $3000 into mostly because of labor. I drove it down to Florida this summer 2017 and I heard some noises when turning and such that I decided to trade it in if I found something. I loved the design of 1998, but I moved up to a 2006 one owner CRV LX with only 72,400 miles on it. So far it has much more power.

Read more