2007 Honda CR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thoughtfully designed cabin with numerous family-friendly touches, high-quality interior materials, comfortable and quiet ride, agile handling.
  • Could use more power for passing at highway speeds.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not be substantially larger or more powerful, but the 2007 Honda CR-V is the most refined and practical small SUV Honda has ever built. If you're shopping in this class, it should be high on your list.

Vehicle overview

Although the all-new, third-generation 2007 Honda CR-V is likely to appeal to buyers of all ages and both genders, Honda's target audience for its redesigned small SUV is women in their early 30s with a child under two. And when you drive the new CR-V, it's obvious the company had this audience in mind from the very beginning. The size of the previous-generation CR-V, for instance, was a major selling point for owners (60 percent of whom are women), so the new one hasn't grown any larger. It shares a platform with the latest Civic, yet has a shorter wheelbase than even the coupe. From nose to tail, it's 3 inches longer than a Ford Escape and 3 inches shorter than a Toyota RAV4.

With the dimensions set, company designers focused on making the Honda CR-V more practical for the owner with a toddler in one arm and groceries in the other. Accordingly, the previous model's side-hinged rear gate and exterior-mounted spare tire were dumped in favor of a lightweight overhead liftgate and an under-floor spare. A foldable, removable shelf (available on EX and EX-L models) was fitted to the 35.7-cubic-foot cargo bay to allow two-tier loading. Additionally, the rear doors open a full 90 degrees and have numerous detents within their opening range to keep them from swinging back while you're bent over buckling in an infant. Unlike last year, all three rear seating positions have the LATCH setup for car seats, and once you're on the road, a front-seat sunglasses holder with a built-in conversation mirror takes the neck-twisting out of being an attentive parent.

But it's not all baby-specific upgrades. The interior design, for example, is sharper and less utilitarian than before and materials are higher in quality. Additionally, there's a standard input jack for MP3 players, and for the first time, you can get a navigation system. With the nav installed, you also get gadgets like a PC card reader and a rear backup camera. On the road, it's obvious Honda paid more attention to handling dynamics than in years past, as the third-gen CR-V feels stable and confident around corners and has excellent steering feel.

The one thing you might not like about this new Honda is its lack of a V6, something that compact foes like the Escape and RAV4 happen to offer. The CR-V still has a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder as its sole power plant, although horsepower nudges up 10 from last year to 166. Paired with a five-speed automatic transmission, the 2.4-liter provides adequate acceleration in most situations, but you'll probably wish for more torque during passing maneuvers on highway grades.

For buyers who don't need the quickest small SUV out there, though, the 2007 Honda CR-V is an excellent choice in the under-$30,000 price bracket. It's smooth and stable on the road, intelligently designed on the inside, and more refined than just about any competitor you can name.

2007 Honda CR-V models

A compact four-door SUV, the 2007 Honda CR-V is offered in LX, EX and EX-L trim levels. The CR-V LX starts you out with 17-inch steel wheels, really nice cloth upholstery, air-conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack, full power accessories and a folding center tray. Moving up to the EX provides alloy wheels, body-color exterior trim, a moonroof, an upgraded six-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer, an outside temperature gauge and a rear cargo shelf. If you opt for the EX-L model, you get all these goodies, plus heated outside mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, XM Satellite Radio and a fixed center console in lieu of the folding tray.

The CR-V EX-L alone is eligible for a DVD-based navigation system package that also includes a backup camera, an upgraded stereo amplifier, a rear subwoofer and a PC card reader. Unfortunately, the CD changer moves from the dash to the center console on nav-equipped CR-Vs, and the magazine-style cartridge is flimsy. To offset this annoyance, Honda provides an additional single-CD player behind the nav screen.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Honda CR-V is completely redesigned. It hasn't grown in size, power or seating capacity, but thanks to Honda's attention to detail, this small SUV is way up in practicality and refinement.

Performance & mpg

All CR-Vs are powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated for 166 hp at 5800 rpm and 161 pound-feet of torque at 4200 rpm. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and all trims are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. On all-wheel-drive models, power goes primarily to the front wheels and is rerouted to the rear when slippage occurs. Fuel economy is above average; front-drive CR-Vs earn a 23 mpg city/30 mpg highway rating, while AWD models rate 22/28. An AWD CR-V takes 9.8 seconds to hit 60 mph.

Safety

All major safety features are standard on the 2007 Honda CR-V, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, brake assist, a tire-pressure monitor, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A backup camera is available only on EX-L models equipped with the navigation system, but Honda dealers can sell you parking sensors for lower-line models.

Driving

Driving around the city is pleasant enough in the 2007 Honda CR-V, but aggressive merging and passing maneuvers tap out the engine's torque reserves. The automatic transmission shifts crisply, but doesn't offer a manual mode. Ride quality is composed and comfortable, and the cabin is insulated from the road noise that plagued previous-generation CR-Vs. Driven around corners, the CR-V exhibits excellent balance for a small SUV, and the steering is well-weighted and communicative. Brake pedal action is smooth and consistent, but stopping distances are only average for the compact SUV class.

Interior

Perhaps the best attribute of the new CR-V is its attractive yet practical cabin design. Honda's designers sweated every detail in here; not only are the controls and instrumentation ergonomically correct, but there are numerous parent-friendly conveniences as well. For starters, the wide-opening rear doors and lightweight rear liftgate make it simple to load infants and their strollers. We especially like the multiple detents on the rear doors, which keep them from swinging in tight parking spaces. As in the past, the 60/40-split rear seat adjusts fore and aft, and now you can install a LATCH-capable car seat in any of the three positions. From the front seat, you can monitor toddlers via the conversation mirror built into the sunglasses holder, while the folding center tray in LX and EX models allows for hasty dashes to the backseat.

Cargo capacity measures 35.7 cubic feet, and the cargo shelf in EX and EX-L models allows for two-tier loading. The rear seats can fold and flip into an upright position, opening up 73 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda CR-V.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Greaty Little Buggy
Larry Reed,06/28/2016
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I've been very happy with my CRV except for a few problems. First thing was the tires (especially the front) wearing out so quickly. I noticed in doing research I wasn't the only CRV owner with this problem. The next issue with my CRV is the lock actuator problem. The left rear door will no longer lock permanently. It locks and unlocks.....locks and unlocks. You come to a stop and the door unlocks. Start driving and it locks again...you can't trust it to lock so it is a security issue at all times. I had it fixed under lock problem warrant at Honda World in Downey but within a year it was the same problem. I couldn't get it back in there so went to Norm Reeves Honda in Cerritos and they replaced it in October 2015 under the same 'lock actuator' warranty. In March 2016 it started the same thing again. I had to make an appointment a week out to even get it back to Norm Reeves and now they want $375 to fix it. Says it's a different problem. It's the same door doing the same thing. Now this to me is a problem that Honda should gladly fix but they won't. The CRV is comfortable to ride in on trips, gets up to 32 MPG on trips. I'm very satisfied with my CRV....except for the above noted items. Honda...step up to the plate. JUNE 30, 2017 I still really like this car. At 100,000 miles I took it in to the dealer to have a tune up. When I went back they told me they didn't do it because there was no need. Everything was just like it should be, spark plugs included. I asked how can that be, they had another service tech check it out with the same answer. This car is now 10 years old and has the original spark plugs etc and still getting excellent gas mileage. My biggest issue was the door actuator locks. The last time it cost me $200 and I don't think I should have had to pay that. The dealer worked with me at Auburn Honda since it had been done 2 times before but said Honda wouldn't stand behind the problem so I had to pay. Other than that I'd buy this car all over again JULY 5, 2018 Here iit is another year later and I still love my CRV. It now has about 114,000 thousand miles on it and still running great. And still has the original spark plugs in it! It averages my in town driving at about 21 to 22 Miles per gallon. Yesterday out on the road at 70 it was hitting right at 31 MPG so it is still running great and getting good mileage. Wear & tear is showing now though. The driver's leather seat is showing the wear and the driver's door handle has worn some of the leather completely off. Even the front passenger seat that isn't used too much has shown the wear. I've had the vehicle detailed and hand waxed multiple times over the years so for the most part, the paint is in good condition. For some reason on the back tailgate, it almost seems like the paint is missing as opposed to faded. And on the passenger side window bar, the black is all faded out. It has been garage kept for the most part so I find those things annoying. But.....the car runs great and doesn't cost me much to keep on the road. Oil changes, one set of brakes, 3 sets of tires. The last Michelins are the best, can't even see any wear after 30,000 and 2 years. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat! July 6,, 2019 Now my car is 12 years old. Still all the original spark plugs. Never tuned up and runs great. On the road gas mileage will still hit about 30 mpg, in town depends on traffic and distance but around 22 to 23 mpg. 3 year old tires still look new and there is about 124,000 thousand miles on the vehicle now. Paint problem in the back is getting worse as well as the driver's seat showing wear but the car runs great and I would still buy it all over again! January 2020 update. In September the Honda started having a noticeable drag when starting. Like the battery was bad but it was fairly new so I knew that wasn't it. Something was making a whining noise. I took it in and turns out the alternator had gone bad. $350 and I have a new alternator. A couple of days later as I'm driving down the street every dash light on the car lit up flashing and the car obviously not running well. Go back to the shop with it, turn it off. They start it up just fine, do the diagnostics and tell me nothing is wrong with it. Ok, that's weird. From that point on every time I started the car I could tell it was like a low battery. Back to the shop. They tell me the alternator and the battery both are operating at 100% there is not anything wrong. I could tell there was something wrong so I took it to Sears. They checked it out, did the diagnostics and told me there was nothing wrong. I wanted to buy a new battery, they said no point this battery is 100%, nothing wrong. I bought a $150 battery anyway just so I knew it was good. First day spins right over like new. 2nd day drags a little like the battery is dead. Back to the shop, alternator is 100% battery is 100% , nothing wrong. one day won't start period! Traded it
Fully Japanese CRV
M. Nesbitt,12/17/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
While I've had several Honda's and Toyota's in the past this is the only one of two fully manufactured in Japan cars I've had. The ones sourced and assembled elsewhere I've never had the same bullet proof luck with. This 2007 Honda has never missed a regular scheduled maintenance . The acceleration was never anything to brag about but it has held it's own in the pace with highway and stop and go traffic. This was a CRV we purchased new at the time the new model was available. We had to wait 3+ weeks for the car to arrive. As a commuter/school pickup recon vehicle I love the visibility as we live in an area of the country with some of the worst drivers in the United States. While some may balk at the suggestion that a fully made Japanese Honda shouldn't make a difference I've noticed the interior plastics are more durable than the newer American Accord we also own. The AC in the CRV is superior to the climate control of the former. I appreciate the exterior appearance of this car as it looks like a hybrid between the newer HR-V and the current CRV. I don't feel like I'm missing out by not getting a new car.
My 4th and last Honda
K Stiefel,07/16/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Everything was going well until 89000 miles when the A/C started blowing warm air. Honda, after settling a 40 million dollar class action suit for failed compressor clutches on these A/C units extended the warranty to 7 yrs or 100,000 miles. I never received notification about this. I've had the vehicle for almost 8 yrs but well under the mileage. Honda service said "oh well". Honda of America may pay "a portion" of the repair but won't tell me how much. Honda has known about this problem and did nothing for owners to remedy it before failure. I guess the good Honda name means nothing now. Honda does not stand behind their product. Google this and you will see complaint after complaint about this problem. Also OEM tires ride horribly and lasted 25000 miles. Highway ride is rough. Inside dome light doesn't work. I am so done with Honda.
Pre-certifired means nothing
Mary Bailey,07/20/2015
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I have a Honda 2007 CRV LX 4WD. It is my third one to own. I have always bought brand new until the 2007. It was pre-certified, and I thought that meant something. Although it was going 4 years old and had a scratch on the hood, it only had 35,000 miles on it, and Hondas are supposed to do 300K, right? The certified meant it had nothing wrong with it, etc At 86000 miles and 3 years later, the air conditioner has stopped working. I got online to see that the 2002 - 2007 Honda CRV has a design defect that guarantees the AC will fail. A class action law suit resulted in Honda agreeing to do a 8 year/100,000 mile recall. I took it to my local Honda to be told there was no recall on my vin# and two day later, the air went to blowing only hoth wit the heat index at 110 degrees! The condenser broke and the whole system has to be replaced. I called the dealership I bought the certified Honda from to be told that although it was 2015 and it might sound like Honda would cover it until 2015 ended (the 8th year); my particular Honda came off of the line 1/29/07. The eight years are up as up 1/28/15. I was 13 weeks too late. What troubles me is that the dealer knew the Honda had this problem and that it was not a case of if it would break but when. It is a design defect! I am stuck. How could they certify a vehicle with a design defect that guaranteed the AC would go bad somewhere around 85,000 miles? Trading it in will give me low value and keeping it with no AC in the South could be a health hazard. I consider what Honda did to be unethical. Their certified still carries a "buyer beware." It is a way to dump defective vehicles.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Honda CR-V
More About This Model

Honda didn't try to make the 2007 Honda CR-V look more masculine. Nor did the company try to squeeze a V6 under the hood. Look inside and there are still just two rows of seating, which isn't surprising when you realize this SUV is 3 inches shorter than last year's CR-V.

This isn't how redesigns in the small-SUV class are usually done. You're supposed to make your cute-ute bigger, more powerful and more aggressive in order to get more young, active male butts in the driver seat.

But that isn't who Honda's after.

"The CR-V is for women in their early 30s who either have a child under 2 or are about to have their first child," Christina Ra, a Honda product planner, told us.

So it's settled. This sport-ute's for girls. It's also better-dressed, better-equipped and better-handling than any previous Honda CR-V, which means you might like it even if you don't own a pair of wedges.

Didn't need to grow
It's one thing to market your compact SUV to a specific audience. It's quite another to have that audience in mind from the moment you begin roughing out the design. The size of the second-generation CR-V was a major selling point for current owners, 60 percent of whom are women, so the '07 CR-V still shares a platform with the Civic, yet now has a shorter wheelbase than even the coupe. From nose to tail, it's 3 inches longer than a Ford Escape and 3 inches shorter than a Toyota RAV4.

Honda widened its compact sport-ute's track an inch to improve handling and open up more shoulder room, but lowered its stance: This CR-V sits just 7.3 inches off the ground. In the process, the company carved out an additional cubic foot of cargo space. With 73 cubes of max capacity, the Honda equals the Toyota and surpasses the Ford.

Built-in convenience
Next, Honda set about making its small SUV more practical for the owner with a toddler in one arm and groceries in the other. The side-hinged rear gate and exterior-mounted spare tire were dumped in favor of a lighter, overhead liftgate and an under-floor spare. A foldable, removable shelf, as seen in Chevrolet's Equinox, was fitted to the 35.7-cubic-foot cargo bay to allow two-tier loading.

Honda also designed rear doors that open a full 90 degrees. Better yet, the doors have numerous detents within their opening range, so you never have to worry about them swinging back while you're bent over buckling in the apple of your eye. The 60/40-split rear bench offers a wide range of fore/aft adjustment and, unlike last year, all three seating positions have the LATCH setup for car seats.

Up front, there's a sunglasses holder with a built-in conversation mirror to take the neck-twisting out of being an attentive parent. When you do need to dash to the back, the folding center tray in cloth-upholstered CR-Vs provides walk-through access. (Leather-lined CR-Vs get a fixed console.)

It's not all baby-specific upgrades, though: Honda knows its customers have iPods, so every 2007 CR-V comes with an auxiliary input jack. Plus, interior materials are higher in quality compared to the '06 model, and the unsightly dash and column-type shifter have been replaced by a sleek, ergonomic design that puts both the gear selector and the stereo controls at hand level. It's also easier to find a comfortable driving position with this year's standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

Stands pat
With all the V6s popping up in the small SUV segment, we expected Honda to take radical action under the hood. Instead, last year's 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine returns with a slightly higher compression ratio, higher-flow intake and exhaust systems, and revised variable valve timing. The result is 10 extra horsepower and 1 more pound-foot of torque for totals of 166 and 161, respectively. These numbers are on par with the four-cylinder RAV4 (166 hp, 165 lb-ft) and Jeep Compass (172 hp, 165 lb-ft).

With only 5 percent of second-gen CR-V customers opting for a manual gearbox, Honda decided not to bother this time, leaving the five-speed automatic as the sole transmission choice. The five-speed's gearing has been tweaked, with a shorter 1st gear and final drive ratio.

Buyers can go with front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Equipped with 4WD, the CR-V functions as a front-driver until the Real Time 4WD system detects wheel slippage and redirects power (20 percent more than last year) to the rear.

We sampled only the 4WD CR-V and found its acceleration adequate. Driving around the city is pleasant enough, but merging and passing maneuvers tap out the engine's torque reserves. The automatic shifts crisply, but has no manual mode.

Having gained only 70 pounds, the 2007 CR-V feels about as fast as the '06 model. It also feels a little quicker than the Compass, which takes 10 seconds to hit 60 mph.

Of course, it feels slower than the V6-powered RAV4, which gets to 60 in 7 seconds. The carmaker says CR-V buyers are more concerned about fuel economy than speed. Probably true, but with a 21 mpg city/28 mpg highway rating for the V6 4WD RAV4 versus Honda's 22/28 estimate for the 4WD CR-V, that trade-off hardly seems necessary.

Trades power for agility
As consolation, the 2007 Honda CR-V offers handling that borders on athletic. Greater use of high-strength steel provides a more structurally rigid body, and engineers made numerous changes to the fully independent front strut/rear multilink suspension. In front, they added caster, adjusted the angle of the struts and lowered the steering box to improve straight-line stability and steering response, while increasing suspension travel to allow for greater tuning precision. In back, they fiddled with the geometry to keep the CR-V level during acceleration and braking, and fitted a larger antiroll bar. The rack-and-pinion steering system continues to use hydraulic assist, but has a quicker ratio.

On British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky Highway, the CR-V felt balanced and refined, with progressive body roll and excellent steering feel. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable, and the cabin is insulated from the road noise that plagued '06 CR-Vs.

During our travels, though, we noticed the turning radius is a bit large. Honda's specs have it at 37.8 feet — 4 feet wider than last year. Must be the larger 17-inch wheels and 225/65R17 tires fitted to all '07 CR-Vs.

Brake size hasn't changed, but the front discs are a few millimeters thicker, and the antilock brake system now has four-channel capability, instead of three, to allow for individualized braking of the rear wheels. The standard stability control system is fully integrated with the ABS and includes a new brake-assist feature.

Starts in the low $20Ks
Familiar LX and EX trim levels return for 2007, while the EX-L (EX with leather upholstery) replaces the old SE. Priced in the low $20Ks, the LX comes with front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, air-conditioning, a CD stereo (albeit with a small "single-DIN" head unit), full power accessories and really nice cloth upholstery. The volume-selling EX has alloy wheels, body-color exterior trim, a moonroof, an upgraded stereo with a normal-size head unit and an in-dash CD changer, and the aforementioned cargo shelf.

EX-L models start around $26,000; and for $2,000 additional, you can get a navigation system package that also includes a rearview camera, a PC card reader, XM Satellite Radio and a subwoofer. Unfortunately, the CD changer moves from the dash to the console box on EX-L Navi models, and the magazine-style cartridge is flimsy. To offset this annoyance, Honda installed a single CD player behind the nav screen.

Is this what women want?
Unlike its predecessors, the 2007 Honda CR-V doesn't feel much like a budget SUV. It's smooth and stable, attractively furnished and equipped with virtually every convenience a young mom (or dad) could want.

That is, unless she's hungry for power. But Honda is betting that 160,000 buyers a year will be willing to make that compromise. Sales start September 28.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Honda CR-V Overview

The Used 2007 Honda CR-V is offered in the following submodels: CR-V SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Honda CR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Honda CR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Honda CR-V EX-L is priced between $5,961 and$9,997 with odometer readings between 67758 and199171 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda CR-V EX is priced between $6,450 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 80602 and200550 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda CR-V LX is priced between $4,500 and$9,988 with odometer readings between 68916 and328001 miles.

Which used 2007 Honda CR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Honda CR-V for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2007 CR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 67758 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Honda CR-V.

