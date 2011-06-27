  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-V
  4. Used 2012 Honda CR-V
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,702$9,941$11,700
Clean$7,376$9,508$11,162
Average$6,725$8,641$10,087
Rough$6,075$7,774$9,012
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,421$10,791$12,653
Clean$8,065$10,321$12,071
Average$7,354$9,379$10,908
Rough$6,642$8,438$9,745
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,985$10,240$12,011
Clean$7,648$9,793$11,459
Average$6,973$8,900$10,355
Rough$6,298$8,007$9,251
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,871$11,325$13,254
Clean$8,496$10,832$12,645
Average$7,746$9,844$11,427
Rough$6,996$8,856$10,209
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,486$11,897$13,796
Clean$9,085$11,378$13,161
Average$8,283$10,341$11,893
Rough$7,481$9,303$10,625
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,585$12,125$14,123
Clean$9,180$11,596$13,474
Average$8,370$10,539$12,176
Rough$7,560$9,481$10,878
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,070$11,471$13,359
Clean$8,687$10,970$12,745
Average$7,920$9,970$11,517
Rough$7,153$8,970$10,289
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,260$11,710$13,638
Clean$8,869$11,200$13,012
Average$8,086$10,178$11,758
Rough$7,304$9,157$10,504
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,668$12,164$14,128
Clean$9,260$11,633$13,478
Average$8,443$10,572$12,180
Rough$7,625$9,512$10,881
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,986$11,454$13,393
Clean$8,607$10,955$12,778
Average$7,847$9,956$11,547
Rough$7,088$8,957$10,316
Sell my 2012 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,376 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,508 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,376 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,508 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,376 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,508 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Honda CR-V ranges from $6,075 to $11,700, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.