Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,702
|$9,941
|$11,700
|Clean
|$7,376
|$9,508
|$11,162
|Average
|$6,725
|$8,641
|$10,087
|Rough
|$6,075
|$7,774
|$9,012
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,421
|$10,791
|$12,653
|Clean
|$8,065
|$10,321
|$12,071
|Average
|$7,354
|$9,379
|$10,908
|Rough
|$6,642
|$8,438
|$9,745
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,985
|$10,240
|$12,011
|Clean
|$7,648
|$9,793
|$11,459
|Average
|$6,973
|$8,900
|$10,355
|Rough
|$6,298
|$8,007
|$9,251
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,871
|$11,325
|$13,254
|Clean
|$8,496
|$10,832
|$12,645
|Average
|$7,746
|$9,844
|$11,427
|Rough
|$6,996
|$8,856
|$10,209
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,486
|$11,897
|$13,796
|Clean
|$9,085
|$11,378
|$13,161
|Average
|$8,283
|$10,341
|$11,893
|Rough
|$7,481
|$9,303
|$10,625
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,585
|$12,125
|$14,123
|Clean
|$9,180
|$11,596
|$13,474
|Average
|$8,370
|$10,539
|$12,176
|Rough
|$7,560
|$9,481
|$10,878
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,070
|$11,471
|$13,359
|Clean
|$8,687
|$10,970
|$12,745
|Average
|$7,920
|$9,970
|$11,517
|Rough
|$7,153
|$8,970
|$10,289
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,260
|$11,710
|$13,638
|Clean
|$8,869
|$11,200
|$13,012
|Average
|$8,086
|$10,178
|$11,758
|Rough
|$7,304
|$9,157
|$10,504
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,668
|$12,164
|$14,128
|Clean
|$9,260
|$11,633
|$13,478
|Average
|$8,443
|$10,572
|$12,180
|Rough
|$7,625
|$9,512
|$10,881
Estimated values
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,986
|$11,454
|$13,393
|Clean
|$8,607
|$10,955
|$12,778
|Average
|$7,847
|$9,956
|$11,547
|Rough
|$7,088
|$8,957
|$10,316