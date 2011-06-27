I purchased my '09 CRV in January 2011. It had been a leased car and only had 16,000 miles on it. The other vehicles I was considering at that time were a 2011 Hyunda Tucson, a 2011 Toyota RAV4, a Toyota Venza, and a Chevy Traverse. I've enjoyed driving this car. It's very comfortable on long trips (it's been cross-country 4X), has enough power for me, and the cargo area is much larger in cubic feet than most other small SUVs. I have dogs, which I take to weekend events, and the rear easily holds 2 crates, although I am concerned if I were rear-ended whether they would be safe. I have had it routinely serviced at a Honda dealer, replace the battery once, and new tires every 25-30'000 miles. A few months ago the TPMS light went on, and sure enough I had a damaged tire which had to be replaced. The downside...it kept coming on at least once a week, which would cause me to panic and immediately look for a service center. After a few weeks of this, I took it to my Honda dealer. They told me all 4 tire sensors were shot and needed to be replaced. Total parts & labor: $500 Only complaints (which Honda has not improved/changed) are: road noise, it should get better mileage for a small 4 cylinder engine, no vents to deliver air to back seat or rear compartment, and the backseat does not fold completely flat. I had planned on trading it in on a new SUV last year, only to be told by several dealers that they would only give me wholesale price for it. The reason? It is one of the millions of vehicles which has a defective airbags. Honda sent me the recall notice several months ago, and I immediately called to be put on the list. After several months, I finally called my Honda dealer and made such a fuss about the airbag replacement, they miraculously found some, gave me a loner, and had the job done in a matter of days. Would I purchase another Honda CRV - maybe.

Read more