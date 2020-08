Close

Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa

Silver AWD. 2001 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHLRD18661C034800

Stock: C201046B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020