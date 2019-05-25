Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost
- Swift acceleration
- silent and luxuriously comfortable cabin
- impeccable hand-crafted construction
- highly customizable
- the exclusivity only a Rolls-Royce can provide.
I have owned this car for over a year and it is one of my daily drivers. It has been perfect, much to my surprise. Much higher quality than my Bentley. Every thing this car does it does well. Very elegant, reliable, stately and easy to drive.
|EWB 4dr Sedan
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|13 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed automatic
|Gas
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|4dr Sedan
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|13 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed automatic
|Gas
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Is the Rolls-Royce Ghost a good car?
Is the Rolls-Royce Ghost reliable?
Is the 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost?
The least-expensive 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost is the 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $263,200.
Other versions include:
- EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $303,300
- 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $263,200
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Ghost?
Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost Overview
The Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost is offered in the following submodels: Ghost Sedan. Available styles include EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 Ghost 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 Ghost.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
