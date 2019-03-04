  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi e-tron
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)

2019 Audi e-tron

#1 Luxury electric vehicle

What’s new

  • The Audi e-tron is an all-new electric vehicle
  • 204 miles of range
  • Five-passenger seating
  • Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and decisive acceleration
  • Spacious interior
  • Comfortable seats and ride
  • Lots of standard and available safety and tech features
  • Infotainment operation can be distracting
  • Regenerative braking effect isn't as strong as in many other EVs
  • Not as much driving range as the Model X
MSRP Starting at
$74,800
Save as much as $10,687
Select your model:
Save as much as $10,687 with Edmunds

2019 Audi e-tron pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which e-tron does Edmunds recommend?

The base Premium Plus trim comes with a long list of standard features that will easily satisfy most shoppers. The optional Driver Assistance package adds the advanced safety features that are standard on the Prestige trim.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

Among the small but growing class of electric vehicles, the 2019 Audi e-tron has a lot going for it. As with rival EVs such as the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model X, the e-tron benefits from acceleration that is smooth, silent and swift. On top of that, the e-tron presents important advantages such as a large cargo area and a refined interior.

Also helping the Audi e-tron's case is its standard 150-kW DC fast-charge capability, which Audi says can get the vehicle from zero charge to 80% full in a scant 30 minutes. This charging rate is quicker than what a Tesla Supercharger can do. However, finding a charging station capable of such blazing power is a different matter as the supporting charging network, VW's Electrify America, is still in its nascent stages. Also, maximum range is estimated at 204 miles, which is less than what a lot of other EVs can do.

But overall we'd say you needn't worry too much about the 204-mile range. As long as you're not planning on frequent road trips, it's sufficient. Otherwise, this legitimately luxurious and spacious five-passenger SUV just happens to be powered by electricity.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Audi e-tron as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

Audi e-tron models

The 2019 Audi e-tron, a five-passenger electric SUV, is available in Premium Plus and Prestige trims. Power from the 95-kWh battery is sent to a pair of electric motors. There's one in front and one in back, giving the e-tron all-wheel drive. Maximum output is 355 horsepower. But if you put the e-tron in Sport mode and completely press down on the accelerator pedal, the e-tron is capable of an 8-second, 402-horsepower boost mode.

Every e-tron will come with 150-kW DC fast-charging capabilities that can restore 80% of the driving range in only 30 minutes. New owners will enjoy 1,000 kWh of free charging through the growing Electrify America network. For home-charging solutions, Audi has paired with Amazon Home Services to simplify purchasing and installation.

Standard features for the Premium Plus e-tron include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED exterior lighting, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, a virtual instrument panel, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and heated and ventilated power front seats with driver-seat memory functions.

On the tech front, you get Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 10.1-inch main touchscreen and an 8.8-inch lower touchscreen, a navigation system, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, a surround-view camera system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Audi Connect Care communications, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with satellite radio. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and vehicle exit warning.

The optional Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control with Audi's Traffic Jam Assist semi-automated driving system, a traffic sign reader, front cross-traffic collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist.

The Prestige includes all of the above and adds power door closers, a head-up display, dual-pane acoustic front window glass, front-seat massage functions, upgraded leather upholstery, rear window sunshades and a cabin air purifier.

Options include 19- or 21-inch wheels, a towing package, side airbags for rear passengers and the Cold Weather package, with a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi e-tron Prestige.

Scorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0

We're fans of the e-tron because it is quick in an effortless and unassuming sort of way. It corners with steadfast confidence and stability, and its brakes are more than powerful enough to respond to panic-braking situations. It steers accurately too, but the connection lacks that special something that makes you want to grab the keys and go for a drive for no particular reason.

Our biggest misgiving has to do with the brakes' touchiness, making it hard to stop smoothly in routine driving. Also, Audi has shied away from offering the lift-throttle regenerative braking modes that have proven to make other electric cars fun to drive, and we think that's a missed opportunity.

Comfort

9.0

Wow. Need we say more? The e-tron is one comfortable machine. Its air suspension delivers a sophisticated and stable ride on a variety of road surfaces, and the cabin is oh-so-quiet without feeling like a sensory-deprivation chamber. It's hushed in here, but the background resonance of the cabin gives it a homey feel, if that makes any sense.

Driver and passenger alike will enjoy the comfort and sumptuousness of the seats, and the quad-zone climate control system is powerful enough to keep all passengers comfortable to their personal satisfaction. We don't often find the latter in all-electric SUVs, so it's heartening to see that Audi didn't compromise here.

Interior

8.5

The Audi does a lot of basic things very well. It is easy to get in and out of because the seats sit at the perfect height and the door openings are nicely squared off. Passengers will enjoy abundant room, and the driver gets the bonus of a great driving position and an unobstructed view.

The controls, on the other hand, are a mixed bag. The drive mode shifter is unique yet intuitive to use, and many of the smaller controls buttons work fine. The problem has to do with the overreliance of touchscreen interfaces for the infotainment and climate control systems. They look stunning but are overly complex.

Utility

8.5

The Audi e-tron can make you forget that it's an EV. The cargo hold is accommodating and easy to load, and the volume expands nicely when you fold the seats. There's also a small cargo hold under the hood.

You'll find plenty of clever storage space inside, and the e-tron is particularly good when it comes to fitting child safety seats. The e-tron also has a decent tow rating of 4,000 pounds, but fast-charge stations aren't suited to those with trailers. But you can certainly use the hitch as a mount for a bike rack.

Technology

8.5

Though we wish the infotainment system had a couple of hard shortcut buttons and maybe a tuning knob, the rest of the setup is great. The navigation maps it displays are exquisite, and the audio system produces excellent sound quality. Smartphones are easy to connect thanks to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the latter even works without plugging in. USBs abound, and even the rear-seat ones can transmit data up front.

As for driver aids, the standard suite of crash avoidance tech includes automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic monitoring and intervention, and lane keeping assist. The optional adaptive cruise control has a lane-centering function that makes freeway traffic even less of a slog.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi e-tron.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 14%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • electrical system
  • value
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • climate control
  • fuel efficiency
  • emission system
  • acceleration
  • seats
  • technology
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • lights
  • handling & steering
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Awesome Audi, Range could be problematic
Dave Darling,
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

The Audi Etron Prestige has a beautiful and well equipped interior with advanced technologies. Front seats massage, heads up display is nice, digital displays are brilliant. Air suspension provides smooth quiet ride. Car even has an inflatable spare tire. All in all an excellent Audi SUV. Major downside is its range which makes it suitable only as a daily driver around town, but with 150 mile range at 75 mph in cold weather or even 180 miles in warm weather, this car is not able to drive on highways very far. Not many people can afford Etron as city car and another SUV for highway driving. Further there are still major gaps in Electrify America chargers in northern California and in Wyoming/Utah/Montana. For most of the USA, no ev should have a range less than 300 miles. If you can live with its range limitation, definitely better equipped and much higher quality than a Tesla.

5 out of 5 stars, Great tech and extremely comfortable.
JB,
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

The Edmunds review is on point. This vehicle looks good, has outstanding technology and refined interior, and excellent build quality. It’s an extremely comfortable ride - quiet and smooth even at high speeds on busy highways. I personally prefer the lighter touch on the regen breaking that allows you to coast and maintain a steady ride. While this isn’t like driving a race car like the highest performing telsa’s, the e-tron has smooth and quick acceleration that is easily more than sufficient for daily driving in any scenario. This drives more like a car than SUV and has a low, evenly spread center of gravity. One other factor in comparing to other EV options is the cost. After the discounts and federal tax credit and any local rebates, the cost is closer to a current Tesla model 3, but is substantially larger, more comfortable, and much higher quality interior and build. A Tesla model X is substantially more expensive. The range projections have been accurate and I’ve actually gotten slightly more than listed. Obviously would be nice to have longer peak range, but 200 miles is sufficient for 99%+ of daily driving. Incredibly easy to charge overnight in the garage 1-2 times / week. Overall, this is an outstanding vehicle for the net cost.

5 out of 5 stars, Battery Life Improved
Marc M,
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

just got my eTron 3 weeks ago, and a week later got called for an update. Also installed a Juicebox 40 amp charger at home, and now get between 238 and 241 on a full charge. The update was an efficiency increase in the electrical systems I read in an article. So, happy with 238 to 241. Nice improvement. I expect Audi will be getting that message out to owners soon, if not already. Check with your dealer if you haven't been contacted. I'm in Boise area.

4 out of 5 stars, AMAZING
T Kay,
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

This is a dream car! Like driving a computer. Great ride. Super luxury vehicle. The ONLY issue: needs a longer battery life. My husband and I drove it from Omaha, NE to Dallas, Tx. The best mileage we got was 155 miles out of a fully charged battery. Several factors effect battery charge, ie cold, speed, tire inflation, etc. By far, the best Internet Salesman is Mark Constantino Audi Omaha: 888-377-9057 https://www.audiomaha.com/contact.htm . Within minutes of contacting Mark, he had the deal made and written up exactly as we wanted it. It was that easy! An amazing experience for my family.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

2019 Audi e-tron videos

2019 Audi e-tron EV First Drive

2019 Audi e-tron EV First Drive

DAN EDMUNDS: The Audi e-tron is a handsome looking, five-passenger SUV that just happens to be powered by electricity. Now, we've driven one before. Mark Takahashi ventured to Abu Dhabi and drove an early prototype. You can go to our YouTube channel and check out that video. But what we've got here is a fully-fledged American version with regular mirrors, not video cameras. And we're going to find out how does it ride and thrive on familiar US roads? Is the range and charging situation up to snuff? And are the cargo and passenger amenities right to make this a really legitimate luxury SUV? But before we do that, remember to click Subscribe and visit Edmunds next time you're ready to buy a car. So we just pulled into an Electrify America DC fast charge station with our Audi e-tron. And what's unique about this car is its battery is liquid cooled to such an extent that it can accept power at 150 kilowatts, which is faster than the current Tesla supercharger network. And Electrify America is putting in stations that can supply power at that very rate. So right now, we're here in a situation where we could be adding 160 miles in 30 minutes if we had arrived empty. We arrived with about 40% battery, so we're only going to be about 15 minutes before we can unplug and leave. That's really great. E-tron is powered by two electric motors-- one in the front, one in the rear. And most of the time when you're driving straight, the power distribution is 80% rear, 20% front. If you're in sport mode and you press the throttle all the way to the floor into the kick-down switch, it will engage boost mode that lasts for up to eight seconds. And during that period, you can accelerate-- according to Audi-- from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds. My opinion about how the e-tron drives has been changing from mile to mile. Back on the straight, the steering felt a little bit indistinct and vague. It didn't have a great sense of straight ahead. It isn't quite as nimble in the really tight stuff as it needs to be to be truly engaging. But in the nice, gentle sweepers, it actually feels pretty pleasant. One of the things I'm not real crazy about is the brake pedal. It's pretty sensitive, and it isn't as easy to modulate as I would like. And of the things I like about electric cars is regenerative braking. And in some of them, you know, you can put it into a one-pedal driving mode where you lift off the throttle. And that engages the regenerative braking system. And this car does not do that very well. You know, we've talked a lot in other Audis about the virtual cockpit. And it looks beautiful. But it's a lot of touch screen and a lot of glancing away from the road to operate it. In their favor, the buttons that you're aiming for are all pretty big. They're not tiny. So it's pretty easy to find it if the car jostles a little bit while you're going for it. You're still taking your eye off the road. And they've put it down below the air conditioning vents, which just makes that worse. What's really neat is the shifter. I mean, it seems like every EV has to have a weird shifter, right? It's the price of admission if you're going to make an electric car. And this car is no exception. But it's different. This part here doesn't move at all. It's really just a hand rest. There's just this piece on the end that you just flick it with your thumb and first finger. It's actually really easy to use and pretty intuitive. And you can just use this as a hand rest all day long. Seating position, I got to say, is really comfortable. This is a very spacious cockpit. The e-tron is bigger than a Q5, a little smaller than a Q8, but not that much. It's kind of like a Q7 without a third row. The e-tron is rated at 204 miles of range, which is a little less than some of its competition. You know, if you want to go someplace on the weekend, having a little bit more range is nice. The interesting thing about this car is it can charge at a really fast rate-- 150 kilowatts, which is faster than the Tesla supercharger network is currently. And it can maintain that almost all the way to the 80% mark of the charge event. And they can do that because this battery pack is interlaced with cooling tubes that really manage the temperature better than anybody else. And it's a really heavy battery pack. The upshot of that is it drops the center of gravity of the vehicle, and so that helps handling quite a bit. This does not feel like a tall SUV when you're going around these corners. The e-tron has 204 miles of range, according to the EPA. And it looks like if you do prudent driving, you could probably exceed that. You know, we've noticed that with other electric vehicles, except our Teslas. And it seems like that's going to be the case here. Here in the back seat of the e-tron, I've got plenty of space. And I'm 6 foot 2. I have adjusted this seat to fit me. And you can see I've got clearance behind my knees. I've got tons of headroom. I mean, this is a really nice place to spend some time. It's really wide. I think three adults really could fit back here. We've got dual zone rear AC. So that's quad zone in all. These two USB ports down here send data to the infotainment system. So you can play carplay from back here. And there's AC vents not just here but also on the pillars. So there's a lot of airflow back here. And then this sunshade lifts up-- Yeah, this is really nice. Nice cupholder there here, does a little magic fold. And these are 60-40 split seats and fold down for cargo. And if you're going to put a car seat back here, these lower latch anchors are really easy to find and use. The e-tron isn't just good at hauling people in the back seat, it also is really good at hauling cargo. Right now behind me, there's plenty of space for at least four or five suitcases. And if you fold the seats forward, which is easy to do with the release levers that are back there in a convenient location, you can get a really good amount of space. These fold nearly flat. It's actually good at being an SUV, and the electric part is just an, oh, by the way. I gotta say-- the Audi e-tron looks to be the real deal. I'm really impressed with the ride and handling, and it's got the passenger and cargo space and amenities to play in the luxury SUV segment, whether it's electric or not. 204 miles of range seems to be adequate. The fast charging is really quick. The network needs to be built out, but I think that's going to happen. Stay tuned for more on that as Edmunds takes one back to our test track and do a complete workup. And for more videos like this, remember to click Subscribe and visit Edmunds next time you're in the mood to buy a car.

Dan "No Relation" Edmunds puts the U.S.-spec Audi e-tron through its paces in the mountains of Northern California. In his deep dive into the technology, quick charge capability and drive impressions of Audi's first EV, we get a better indication of how it stacks up against the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace.The e-tron isn't as fast as its closest rivals, but it delivers plenty of overall performance. We give it high marks for comfort and convenience, which are critical to any SUV whether they're electric or not. The e-tron's EPA-estimated range of 204 miles also falls short of the Jaguar and Tesla, but Dan contends that with the fast-charge feature, it's less of an issue.Overall, Dan says the 2019 Audi e-tron is the "real deal" and looks to be a serious competitor in the growing EV market. Check back soon for our results from the Edmunds test track next.

Features & Specs

Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
MSRP$81,800
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
MSRP$74,800
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
See all 2019 Audi e-tron features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite e-tron safety features:

Audi Pre Sense City
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Audi Side Assist
Notifies the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot or if rear cross traffic is approaching when in reverse.
Vehicle Exit Warning
Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent opening the door into traffic.

Audi e-tron vs. the competition

Audi e-tron vs. Jaguar I-Pace

As close as the e-tron and I-Pace are in competition, there are some notable differences. The Jaguar is a full second quicker to reach 60 mph, but either will likely satisfy drivers with a penchant for power. The e-tron gets an edge for its larger cargo capacity and more spacious rear seats. Even though we're not fans of Audi's new MMI infotainment layout, it's still significantly better than Jaguar's glitch-prone system.

Compare Audi e-tron & Jaguar I-Pace features

Audi e-tron vs. Tesla Model X

The Model X is quite a bit more expensive than the e-tron, but you will likely get more cruising range and a few more cutting-edge tech features. You can also specify more powerful models that accelerate with stupefying results. That said, the Tesla's finicky rear doors, stiff ride quality and build issues sour the overall experience. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model X.

Compare Audi e-tron & Tesla Model X features

Audi e-tron vs. Lexus RX 450h

As a hybrid, the Lexus RX 450h fills the middle ground between traditional gasoline-powered and fully electric SUVs. Of course, you won't get to zero-emission status, but in return you'll get respectable fuel economy and no range anxiety. On the downside, the Lexus has a smaller cargo space and is slower to accelerate.

Compare Audi e-tron & Lexus RX 450h features

Related e-tron Articles

2019 Audi e-tron U.S. First Drive

The Electric SUV You've Been Waiting For

Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingMay 22nd, 2019

There are electric cars, and then there are electric luxury SUVs. Previously, only the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model X qualified for the latter category. Now you can add the 2019 Audi e-tron to that short but growing list. The Mercedes-Benz EQC will make it a foursome when it lands on our shores later this year.

We previously sampled a European-spec e-tron months ago in Abu Dhabi. This time around, we drove a U.S.-production example on home soil. It's not just the roads and certain e-tron details that differ here. Audi has also released critical details about the charging equipment that supports its new EV at home and on the road here in the USA.

We also now know that a full battery is good for an EPA-certified range of 204 miles. That is less than what the Jaguar and the Tesla provide. But based on our experience of living with a wide variety of electric vehicles for a year or more, we think 204 miles is plenty. The e-tron also comes with a no-compromise approach to passenger comfort and is supported by some clever engineering decisions that speed up charging. This electric-powered luxury SUV deserves your attention.

A Real SUV

The e-tron is bigger than Audi's Q5 but a little smaller than the Q8. The cabin is trimmed in premium materials, and the driver enjoys a clear sense of control thanks to the easily configurable driving position, head-up display and digital gauge cluster (Audi's Virtual Cockpit). We're not huge fans of how Audi mounted the all-touch MMI screens low on the dash. They're down out of the driver's line of sight, but we like certain e-tron-specific tweaks. For instance, there's a dynamic ring display on the navigation map that illustrates how far you can go in any direction. And if you input a destination, the e-tron will fine-tune your range to account for speed, traffic, topography and known weather along your route.

The seats are substantial and nicely padded, and the front ones are heated, cooled and massaging. Air-conditioning systems in electric vehicles are notoriously tepid, but the e-tron's gets down to business quickly. It has four distinct zones, so outboard rear passengers can set their temperature and manipulate both center and outboard vents. Head- and legroom are here in abundance, and the rear legroom is especially generous when compared to its electrified competition. Rear toe room can get tight if the front seat is lowered to the deck, but that's about it. Those who plan to fit child seats will appreciate not only the space but also the easily accessed seat anchors.

On the spec sheet, the e-tron's cargo hold is good for 28.5 cubic feet, which is 3.2 cubes more than the I-Pace's. The difference feels substantially bigger because the load deck is broader and deeper. A single carry-on suitcase will look lonely back there, and we figure you could easily add in five more just like it. If you lower the 60/40-split rear seats, you'll have 57 cubic feet at your disposal.

The e-tron's standard roof rails accept attachments to carry items such as bicycles, a kayak or general cargo. You can also tow up to 4,000 pounds. But we'll note that our experience with using a Model X for towing left such a bad taste in our mouths that we suggest you stick with gasoline if you tow any distance. Until we conduct a test that convinces us otherwise, consider the hitch, which is an accessory anyway, to be a mount for a bike rack and leave it at that.

Dual-Motor Quattro Electric Drive

The e-tron is an all-wheel-drive machine. But its version of Audi Quattro is fundamentally different than what you'll find in other Audis because the separate motors power the front and rear axles. The only connection between them is software. The rear motor is slightly larger than the front. On level ground, propulsion is divvied up 80% rear and 20% front. The bias shifts toward a more even split as you accelerate. When you're driving around a turn, the system applies additional oomph to the inside tire to help pull the car into corners.

A standard air suspension makes the ride impressively comfortable. The drivetrain emits a purr of gear noise under load, but the cabin is otherwise admirably silent even compared to other electric cars. Audi has not scrimped on sound insulation, and the Prestige trim we drove had dual-laminate glass. There's little wind noise, and you'll only hear the tires when driving on cracked concrete or coarse winter-damaged asphalt.

The steering is a bit vague when you're cruising on the highway, but the feel improves considerably when you drive through long corners or sweeping bends. In these situations, the e-tron is exceptionally well-balanced and steady. It also doesn't lean much thanks to the floor-mounted battery pack that contributes to the vehicle's low center of gravity. Making very tight turns can break the spell, however. This is a heavy machine.

Acceleration is smooth and robust, and it can be downright quick if you literally floor the throttle. In most drive modes, the two motors conspire to produce 355 horsepower. But if you put the e-tron in Sport mode and mash the pedal into the kickdown switch, the powertrain is capable of an 8-second, 402-horsepower boost mode. This direct-drive machine has no transmission to kick down, but the way the e-tron triggers boost mode gives you the same feeling.

Many electric cars are quickest on their first pass down a drag strip but have difficulty repeating the trick because their motors get hot and lose performance. The e-tron's motors are shot through with liquid cooling passages, and that allows them to maintain optimum performance even under load. Audi claims the e-tron can get to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, which we don't doubt, and the company also says that heat won't start affecting boost mode unless you utilize it 10 times in a row.

That Braking Thing

Pressing the throttle turns electricity into motion, of course, and easing off the throttle can do the opposite. This regenerative braking is able to handle most deceleration needs, and it greatly reduces wear and extends the life of traditional braking components.

Like other EVs, the e-tron is a brake-by-wire machine that examines the urgency of your brake pedal input and decides whether to use regenerative braking or the traditional brakes. But its brake pedal engagement is very touchy, so it takes some effort to brake smoothly.

We've grown to love the easy-driving feel of EVs that also deliver strong brake regeneration as you lift off the throttle pedal, but the e-tron doesn't do this well. The "manual energy recuperation" mode allows you to prioritize lift-throttle regeneration in this way, but the maximum setting is far too weak (by half, at least) to enable anything like one-pedal driving. It's a pity because this transformative EV trait delivers clear benefits in cars that do it well.

Range and Home Charging

Audi rates the e-tron's battery at 95 kilowatt-hours of capacity. That isn't small, but its usable capacity of 83.6 kWh is 88% of that total. The I-Pace, by comparison, uses 94% of its 90-kWh battery's capacity. Audi's more conservative approach is meant to give its battery better long-term health and resilience, but it does reduce the available range.

Those who fret over 204 miles have probably never owned an electric car and are still thinking in terms of gasoline and their dislike for stopping to refuel even once a week. Let's agree that if you can afford the e-tron's $75,795 base price, you have a home, not an apartment — and probably a second car. The range discussion then revolves around a different question: How many miles do you drive in a typical day? Most people will say 30 to 50 miles.

Per-day thinking is needed because you'll charge at night in your driveway or garage. It'll be full every morning and you'll never have to visit a gas station or even a public charging station. Audi makes it easy to set yourself up for this because the included cord has swappable plug ends. Most notably, there's a NEMA 14-50 plug, which is the style that's used to connect big motorhomes to 240-volt, 40-amp shore power. Any certified electrician can install the matching socket. If you're not one and are uncertain how to proceed, Audi has partnered with Amazon Home Services to streamline this process.

The e-tron's 9.6-kW onboard charger is sized to take in all the juice a NEMA 14-50 has to offer, at which point you're charging faster than a Level 2 public station. An average user should be able to replace a typical day's driving in a couple of hours. If you drive more than average, well, you've got all night. An empty-to-full charge, which isn't a thing, takes over 10 hours at a public station but closer to nine hours on a properly wired NEMA 14-50 setup. The Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC don't gain any advantage from NEMA 14-50 charging because they only have 7.2-kW onboard chargers.

Road Tripping

Tesla's Supercharger network has been the only Level 3 fast-charging network that enabled long-distance EV travel. DC fast chargers exist for other cars, and you can use them by connecting with the e-tron's SAE Combo port. But existing DC fast chargers aren't as fast as a Supercharger, and they aren't laid out in any coordinated way. Coming to the rescue is the Electrify America (EA) network with its funding secured by the Volkswagen Group as part of its penance for the diesel emissions scandal.

Most EA stations are good for a charge rate of 150 kW, and the e-tron doubles down on this advantage with a comprehensive battery cooling system that allows the vehicle to sustain that 150-kW pace out to 80% full, which is unprecedented. Tesla vehicles currently charge no faster than 120 kW, and our various Tesla test cars have typically rolled off much sooner, beginning near the half-full point. What's more, Superchargers split their output when two Teslas are charging side by side. EA chargers don't.

Audi says it takes just 30 minutes to get from zero to 80% at an EA station, but you'll never arrive stone-empty. The typical pattern we've seen in Tesla cross-country drives amounts to arrival at 15% and departure at 75%. That'd take between 20 and 25 minutes in an e-tron at the 150-kW stations that EA is currently stringing across the country.

No Need to Wait

The e-tron is available for purchase right now. The base Premium Plus goes for $75,795 with destination charges included. The Prestige will set you back $82,795. These prices include 1,000 kWh of EA station credit, which equates to about 2,200 miles' worth of driving. Both are eligible for a tax credit of $7,500, and that makes the theoretical price very similar to that of an Audi Q8.

For that you get a legitimately luxurious and spacious five-passenger SUV that just happens to be powered by electricity. And don't fret too much about the 204-mile range. Charging every night after a day's driving represents your base needs, and the location of fast-charge stations will always determine where you'll stop on a road trip. And if the idea of road-tripping an EV still makes you nervous, you can always take your second car.

2019 Audi e-tron First Drive

Audi Makes a Big Entrance Into the EV Market

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorDecember 7th, 2018

We're in a pivotal moment in automotive history. Driverless vehicles are looming on the horizon, and there has been a growing focus on electric propulsion. Although it remains unclear when autonomous cars will find their foothold, nearly every manufacturer has some manner of hybrid or fully electric vehicle in their portfolios.

This spring, the 2019 Audi e-tron joins the small but rapidly expanding list of EVs. This luxury SUV will battle for wealthy shoppers' attention against the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and forthcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC. We traveled to oil-rich Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to see where it fits in amongst this exclusive club.

e-tron Pricing

Prices start at $75,795 (including destination) for the entry-level Premium Plus trim. Its features include LED matrix headlights, an adaptive air suspension, a surround-view camera, a wireless phone charger, and heated and cooled front seats. The range-topping Prestige trim costs $82,795 and adds items such as a head-up display, some automated driving assistance, a traffic sign reader, power door closers, dual-pane acoustic front windows, front-seat massage functions and leather upholstery.

Regardless of which trim you select, all Audi e-tron models have a 95-kilowatt-hour battery pack that is estimated to return 248 miles of range, according to new European testing procedures. (The EPA's ratings are more conservative, so expect a lower range when the e-tron goes on sale in the U.S.) Turning the wheels are two electric motors, one for each axle. Combined, they have a peak output of 402 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque.

Just as important as how much power the system generates is how energy is replaced. New e-tron owners enjoy a complimentary 1,000 kWh of charging on the Electrify America network. These charge stations are sprouting up across the country and look to overshadow Tesla's Supercharger network. In select Electrify America locations, 150-kW fast chargers will be on hand to replenish 80 percent of the e-tron's battery in 30 minutes.

For more regular charging, a partnership with Amazon streamlines the purchase and installation process of a Level 2 charger in your home. It brings a welcome transparency to pricing and comes with the assurance of satisfaction that Amazon is renowned for.

Electrons Feeding Neurons

Audi estimates the 2019 e-tron will accelerate to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. That's a second slower than the Jaguar I-Pace and 2 seconds slower than the Tesla Model X P95D. Despite these comparisons, we certainly wouldn't consider the e-tron slow. It launches up highway on-ramps with the kind of impressive immediacy that we expect from EVs. The power delivery is as smooth and linear as a dimmer switch.

What we found notable, however, was how the e-tron scrubs off speed. The brakes feel natural, which is often a rarity among hybrids and EVs. A good portion of the brake pedal stroke engages the energy recovery system, generating power to recharge the battery. It's not until you get harder on the brakes do the actual brake pads press into the rotors. From the driver's point of view, it's seamless.

The driver also has three levels of energy recuperation that are selectable via the paddles flanking the steering wheel. At the lowest setting, the vehicle will coast longer when you lift your foot off the accelerator. At the highest setting, you get much more pronounced deceleration and, thus, more energy recovery. In this manner, the paddles operate much like those found on non-electric vehicles, but they feel as though you're shifting in half-gear increments.

Thanks to the battery pack in the floor of the car, keeping the center of gravity low, handling performance is much better than you'd expect from an SUV. It also doesn't hurt that the suspension tuning keeps the e-tron solidly planted on the pavement. The standard air suspension also varies the ride height by as much as 3 inches between Dynamic, Comfort and Off-Road settings.

With its combination of authoritative power, natural brake feel, high handling limits and precise steering, the Audi e-tron is sporty and entertaining to drive up or down a serpentine mountain pass. It's an impressive feat when you take into account that it's also much more capable off pavement than rivals.

The Strong, Silent Type

One thing that stands out once you're driving the Audi e-tron is what's missing: noise. It's remarkably quiet on the highway, more so than other EVs. Typically in electric cars, the absence of an engine makes road and wind noise more noticeable, even though the cabin is quieter. Audi's inclusion of more sound insulation and dual-pane front windows is a big contributor to the cabin's serenity. But so is a big omission.

Our e-tron test vehicle had no sideview mirrors. Instead, there were narrow stalks that contained cameras. The lack of conventional mirrors can reduce wind noise as well as wind resistance, but these high-tech virtual mirrors will not be available in the U.S.

For that, we're glad. Despite the reduced wind noise, the camera displays are mounted awkwardly low on the door, and there's a lack of depth perception, which is critical to gauge the distance of objects in the mirror. There's no fear of missing out here.

The quietness contributes to an already enjoyable cabin. The front seats are shaped and cushioned for comfort over long distances. And the same can be said for the rear seats; there's a wealth of space for taller adults back there. Even though the e-tron has sporty driving dynamics, ride quality doesn't suffer. It's as smooth over bumps as any other luxury SUV of this size.

Accolades for the e-tron's convenience and utility continue to pour in. There is 28.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and when folded, that area expands to 57 cubic feet. Since there's no need for a fuel tank, a deep bin resides under the cargo floor. The lack of a gas engine also allows for a shallow 2-cubic-foot bin under the hood, making for an excellent place to store charging cables.

Technology, for Better or Worse

Like the A6, A7 and A8 sedans from Audi, the e-tron uses the brand's latest infotainment system. It's packed with features and has tack-sharp graphics and very quick responses, but the interface is a drawback. In a move that has us imagining the stylists won out over the engineers, the new system looks great but is not easy to operate.

The previous system had its main screen mounted atop the dash within the driver's sightlines. And it was controlled via a dial placed right where your hand would rest. The new touchscreen is now mounted much lower on the dash. And the dial is gone, making the system much more distracting to use since you have to take your eyes off the road to execute simple functions. The substitution of physical buttons for a secondary touchscreen below the main display doesn't help matters.

We like when technology enhances safety and usability, but this new interface tends to complicate matters rather than simplify. That said, we don't think it's a deal-breaker.

Amped Up for Its Arrival

Pitted against its primary competitors, the 2019 Audi e-tron enjoys a number of advantages. The Jaguar I-Pace slots in somewhere between a wagon and an SUV, which means it has a slightly smaller cargo area and rear passenger space. The Jag's infotainment system is prone to some infuriating glitches, too. The Tesla Model X in its base 75D trim nearly matches the price of the e-tron in Prestige trim, and it isn't that much quicker. To get the stunning performance that Tesla is associated with, you'd have to upgrade to the much pricier P100 and P100D versions. The Tesla's cargo space is also smaller than the e-tron's, and the rear seats don't fold flat. Then there are numerous issues with the vertically opening rear doors that tend to impede seat access and prevent the mounting of roof racks and storage pods. As witnessed by our long-term test, the Model X also comes up short in regard to build quality and reliability.

For these reasons, we'd suggest waiting a few months for the 2019 Audi e-tron if you're considering any of these vehicles. Our initial impressions are very favorable, and we don't expect that opinion to change when we have an opportunity to give it a more thorough evaluation. In terms of price, performance, features and comfort, the e-tron may be the one to beat.

2019 Audi e-tron First Look

The Revolution Will Be Unsurprising

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorSeptember 17th, 2018

Audi has given us our best look yet at the 2019 e-tron, an all-electric SUV that heralds the future of the brand. With rapid charging, a massive battery, and more tech than you can shake a stick at (although less tech than the e-tron will get overseas), this new Audi sounds ultra-futuristic. But, bucking the trend set by competitors, Audi has decided to give the e-tron a familiar face.

Mercedes-Benz with the EQC and Jaguar with the I-Pace have opted for new looks to set their electric products apart. Audi is betting that buyers will gravitate toward the familiar, so the automaker's launching an EV that won't stand out next to a Q3 or a Q5. But that doesn't mean the e-tron isn't packed with new features and ideas.

Familiar, But Not Too Familiar

Indeed, the e-tron is far more than a Q5 with a battery pack. It's nearly 10 inches longer, in fact, with a slightly wider track and a generous 115.1-inch wheelbase. (The Q5 measures 111 inches between the wheels.) Without the need to compromise the e-tron's silhouette to accommodate a traditional powertrain, designers worked on honing the vehicle's overall proportions while keeping it recognizably an SUV. The shape is slippery, too, pairing with tricks such as active shutters to yield a reduced coefficient of drag compared to the Q5.

Inside, the cabin is airier and more open than what you'll find in a typical luxury crossover. There's plenty of exposed space where big lumps of machinery would have to go in a traditional car, giving the e-tron's interior a floating, almost industrial look that makes a much stronger statement than the exterior.

The e-tron's designers also focused on providing SUV-grade versatility. Audi promises the e-tron will comfortably seat five adults, with a more usable center rear seat thanks to the absence of a transmission tunnel. Behind the second row, you'll find 28.5 cubic feet of cargo space, expanding up to 57 cubes with the rear seat folded. That handily beats both the I-Pace and EQC, and it puts the e-tron on par with some conventionally powered small crossovers.

Can't Have It All

In keeping with Audi's latest products, the e-tron will offer the company's dual-touchscreen infotainment system. This pairs a 10.1-inch and an 8.6-inch display to handle all infotainment features and vehicle settings, including climate controls. It makes for a very clean, modern look, and although our experience with this setup has been limited so far, we've found it quite usable. There's also a 4G LTE data connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot, along with navigation and smartphone integration.

What the e-tron won't have, in U.S. guise, are digital side mirrors. Overseas, the e-tron will sport cameras in place of side mirrors, with screens built into the doors. These cameras have a smaller cross section than traditional mirrors, reducing drag and generating less wind noise. Unfortunately, they're not yet legal in the U.S., so we'll be getting regular mirrors. What a drag.

Hard Charging

While we don't have official horsepower numbers yet, Audi says that 60 mph should arrive in 5.5 seconds for the e-tron. That's not shabby, but it is a second slower than the electric Jaguar.

Of course, Audis have always been about more than speed. The company has hung its hat on the Quattro all-wheel-drive system since the system's efficacy was first proved in rally racing. Rather than one motor having its power shuffled among four wheels, the e-tron uses two motors — one for each axle. This allows the vehicle to allocate power where it's needed faster than with any previous Quattro setup.

This won't just provide better traction on pavement; the e-tron will have an off-road mode, too. Ride height will be adjustable to allow more ground clearance. The same system can also lower the car at high speed for better efficiency.

And Fast Charging

We don't have an official range estimate yet, but we do know the e-tron will come with a hefty 95-kWh battery pack. That's more battery than anything this side of a top-tier Tesla. How that will translate in the real world remains to be seen.

Audi says that when plugged into a DC fast charger, the e-tron can be charged up to 80 percent of its total capacity in just 30 minutes. That's 10 minutes faster than it is for the Mercedes-Benz EQC, which actually has a slightly smaller battery pack.

But speedy charging is useless if you can't find a charger. Audi has two main partners in its efforts to keep consumers juiced. For home charging needs, Audi is partnering with Amazon, which will apparently handle the purchase and installation process, making getting a home charger as easy as ordering Tide Pods.

For everywhere else, Audi's main partner will be Electrify America, which promises that a network of chargers will be in place in 40 states and 17 metro areas in 2019. Audi e-tron buyers will receive 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging at Electrify stations. We're interested to see how many free miles that will bring.

Pricing and Availability

The 2019 Audi e-tron will start at $75,795 with destination and handling fees. For that price, you'll get a pretty loaded vehicle, with heated and cooled power front seats, navigation, a Bang & Olufsen stereo system, a surround-view camera, 20-inch wheels, and a suite of active safety features. The $82,795 Prestige trim will add a head-up display, leather upholstery, driver aids, and extra sound deadening among other upgrades.

Deliveries will begin in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2019. Only 999 units are slated for the States in 2019, and Audi is already taking reservations.

The Bottom Line

Audi hasn't made the fastest EV, but the e-tron does promise to charge faster than its two main competitors, the I-Pace and the EQC. It also has more cargo space and a more familiar look, along with plenty of fancy cabin tech. Check back with Edmunds for full driving and usability impressions as the e-tron's launch date approaches.

FAQ

Is the Audi e-tron a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 e-tron both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron has 28.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi e-tron?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi e-tron:

  • The Audi e-tron is an all-new electric vehicle
  • 204 miles of range
  • Five-passenger seating
  • Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Audi e-tron reliable?

To determine whether the Audi e-tron is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi e-tron a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi e-tron is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 e-tron and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 e-tron is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi e-tron?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi e-tron is the 2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,800.

Other versions include:

  • Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $81,800
  • Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi e-tron?

If you're interested in the Audi e-tron, the next question is, which e-tron model is right for you? e-tron variants include Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Audi e-tron

2019 Audi e-tron Overview

The 2019 Audi e-tron is offered in the following submodels: e-tron SUV. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi e-tron?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi e-tron and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 e-tron 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 e-tron.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi e-tron and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 e-tron featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi e-tron?

2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

The 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $89,790. The average price paid for a new 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is trending $10,319 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $10,319 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $79,471.

The average savings for the 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is 11.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

The 2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $80,140. The average price paid for a new 2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is trending $10,687 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $10,687 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,453.

The average savings for the 2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) is 13.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Audi e-trons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi e-tron for sale near. There are currently 31 new 2019 e-trons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,360 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi e-tron.

Can't find a new 2019 Audi e-trons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi e-tron for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,161.

Find a new Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,911.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi e-tron?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2019 Audi e-tron info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles