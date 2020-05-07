2020 Audi RS 3
2020 Audi RS 3
MSRP: $56,200
2020 Audi RS 3 Review
- Potent acceleration and heaps of traction
- Well-trimmed cabin
- Enough practicality to serve everyday use
- Attractive, easy-to-use infotainment system
The Audi RS 3 is a true pocket rocket. It combines the small body of the regular A3 sedan with a 394-horsepower, 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine. It also comes with a performance suspension, upgraded brakes and, as is typical for a high-performance Audi, standard all-wheel drive. While the styling may be low-key, the distinctive howl from that five-cylinder engine is anything but, and the RS 3 will make its presence known with just a mash of the gas pedal.
Once forbidden fruit, the RS 3 has been lurking in the U.S. market for the last few years. Wrapped with relatively plain styling, the RS 3 is shockingly fast as well as practical and fairly comfortable. With one of the best-sounding engines on sale today, we only wish the RS 3 was slightly less expensive and more fun at lower speeds.
If there's one thing that isn't in question with the RS 3, it's performance. Launch-control acceleration is stellar, braking is confidence-inspiring, and handling is incredibly accessible. But like a good sled dog, this little guy is happiest running at full speed, not trotting through the neighborhood.
The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is smooth and quick to answer shift commands from the steering wheel paddles. But sometimes the RS 3 needs a moment to respond to a full throttle request. It often leaves you a step behind where you want to be.
Most sport-oriented vehicles require concessions in terms of comfort. Our test car had the optional Dynamic Plus package, which adds a fixed suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes. With it, the ride is stiffer than the average small sedan's. It's busy but not likely to offend you if you're shopping performance-focused vehicles.
Wind noise is well isolated at most speeds, but road noise ranges from mild to moderate depending on speed and road surface. Dynamic mode opens the exhaust flaps, amplifying the unique voice of the inline-five engine. Our test car's ceramic brakes squealed on occasion under light pressure when slowing to a stop.
Audi's infotainment interface is advanced yet user-friendly. The fully digital gauge cluster takes a little time to learn but is highly functional once you get the hang of it.
Entry through either the front or rear doors is shockingly easy thanks to the swept-back door openings. Forward visibility is good thanks to the low door-mounted mirrors, though the top of the windshield might impede visibility for taller drivers. The rear headrests take up about 25% of the rear view and cannot be collapsed out of the way.
The RS 3's excellent audio and navigation systems are both pleasing and easy to use, and integrating your smartphone couldn't be more seamless. We did, however, expect more advanced driver aids at this price.
Our test RS 3 came with parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera. Adaptive cruise control is optional, which is a bit surprising at this price point. Some of our drivers thought the stability control system steps in too aggressively during enthusiastic driving.
The RS 3 is an example of how small sedans can still be very useful. At 10 cubic feet, its trunk is about 3 cubic feet smaller than the class average. But because the cabin has been well thought out, there is less compromise than you might expect. A rubberized area ahead of cupholders is a perfect space for a smartphone or pair of sunglasses. The door pockets are a decent size and will fit a large water bottle.
The EPA estimates the RS 3 will get 22 mpg (19 city/28 highway), which is about average for a small performance sedan. We averaged 19.4 mpg over the course of two weeks of driving. On our 115-mile evaluation route, we observed 24.3 mpg. We expect you'll be able to match the EPA numbers if you aren't constantly hard on the throttle.
The RS 3 might not be the bargain of the segment, but its price premium isn't unwarranted. Though a few small areas cheapen the feel of the RS 3, it still has one of the nicest-designed and highest build-quality interiors in the class.
The main things that make the RS 3 feel a little cheap are the manual seat adjusters and plastic paddle shifters (we'd expect solid-feeling metal shifters for a performance car like this). Otherwise, the rest of the cabin is solidly constructed.
Audi always nails the design and temperament of its cars, and for that we applaud it. We love the way the RS 3 drives and handles when you're really going for it. But if you're just driving around town, the fun factor is only mediocre.
If Audi does one thing well, time and time again, it's understated style. The RS 3 is definitely a sleeper sport sedan.
Audi RS 3 models
The 2020 Audi RS 3 is offered in only one trim with several option packages available as the way to add equipment. The RS 3 comes standard with a 394-horsepower, 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Highlighted features and desirable option packages include:
|quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$56,200
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 5850 rpm
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Senses when a front collision is imminent. Can tighten the seat belts, power up the windows, and close the sunroof automatically.
- Audi Side Assist
- Alerts you if a car is approaching or lurking in a blind spot and beeps if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
- Warns you if a car is approaching from the sides when you're backing out of a parking spot.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
Audi RS 3 vs. the competition
Audi RS 3 vs. BMW M2
With robust power and balanced handling, the M2 is a more fluid backroad companion than the RS 3. As a bonus, you can get a manual transmission in the BMW. But its ride quality is pretty stiff, and it lacks the four-door practicality you get with the RS 3.
Audi RS 3 vs. BMW M4
The M4 leans a bit closer to being a true sports car than the RS 3. It's also larger than the Audi but not necessarily more practical. We like the grunt from the M4's turbocharged engine, but the roads need to be perfect to get the most from the chassis. The RS 3 can be pushed harder across a wider array of conditions.
Audi RS 3 vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The new kid in class in the AMG A 35, which is based on Mercedes-Benz's excellent A-Class sedan. It might be down on power and overall performance when compared to the RS 3, but it also costs a lot less and packs a more modern and tech-forward interior than the Audi.
Is the Audi RS 3 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi RS 3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi RS 3:
- Nardo edition adds special paint and a higher top speed
- Part of the first RS 3 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi RS 3 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi RS 3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi RS 3?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi RS 3 is the 2020 Audi RS 3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,200.
Other versions include:
- quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $56,200
What are the different models of Audi RS 3?
The 2020 Audi RS 3 is offered in the following submodels: RS 3 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi RS 3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RS 3.
2020 Audi RS 3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi RS 3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi RS 3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,682 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,682 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,513.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi RS 3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) is 2.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Audi RS 3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
