Vehicle overview

"Sierra" is the rare automotive name that isn't completely inscrutable. It means "mountain range" in Spanish, and a mountain range has a lot in common with a good pickup truck. Rugged. Tough. Unyielding. See? Every now and again, automakers pick a name that actually makes some sense. And in this case, the vehicle lives up to its billing -- the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the best full-size trucks you can buy.

As ever, the 2010 Sierra is a robust specimen. There are no fewer than three optional V8 engines, and towing and hauling ratings are top-notch. However, drivers are demanding a lot more from their trucks these days than just the ability to do grunt work. To this end, the Sierra offers plenty of standard and available features, including luxuries like a navigation system and a USB jack that are generally associated with passenger cars and SUVs. There are also two interiors, the more upscale of which (SLT and Denali trims only) is sourced from GM's full-size luxury SUVs and features a full center console and good-quality materials.

The base interior, however, which is the interior most Sierras are stuck with, is about as spartan as it gets in this segment. It offers plenty of functionality, but hardly anything in the way of visual interest. Rivals like the Dodge Ram and Toyota Tundra have nicer interiors even in base trim. Other demerits include a lackluster base V6 and a rather cumbersome turning circle.

Competition is stiff in this segment, as evidenced by our latest full-size truck comparison test -- the Ram and Tundra both beat out the Sierra's twin, the Chevy Silverado, even though the GM trucks are still a fairly new design. But the entrants were closely bunched in the scoring column, and we still have a lot of respect for the GM twins. The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 shares enough characteristics with its namesake that we don't hesitate to recommend it alongside its capable full-size peers.