Vehicle overview

Since the current-generation GMC Sierra 1500 pickup debuted four years ago, competing trucks have outpaced the GMC with recent redesigns. But don't assume the Sierra (or its Chevrolet Silverado twin) is ready to be put out to pasture just yet. Over its production run, this full-size truck has seen its share of improvements on top of the solid foundation on which it started. Despite the mounting pressure from rival manufacturers, the 2011 Sierra 1500 remains one of the best trucks in this category.

In terms of capabilities (like towing), choice of body styles and power, the Sierra 1500 is right up there with the competition. The GMC is notable, however, for its smooth and quiet ride. Factor in comfortable seats -- at least in the upper trim levels – and the Sierra earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. The Sierra isn't without a few faults, however. In base Work trim, the interior is aesthetically dull compared to models from Dodge and Toyota. The base V6 engine also struggles to adequately motivate this large truck. And maneuverability is hampered by a large turning radius that leads to frequent multiple-point turns.

All things considered, however, the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 still represents a worthy choice in the very competitive full-size truck segment. In a recent Edmunds.com comparison test, a nearly identical Chevy Silverado finished a close 3rd place, bested by the 2011 Ram 1500 and 2011 Toyota Tundra, and narrowly edging out the 2011 Ford F-150. The Ford pickup has more powerful engine choices this year, but the close results from our comparison show that all of these trucks are up to the task. As such, the 2011 Sierra 1500 remains a solid choice in our book.