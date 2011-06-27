  1. Home
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth, quiet ride
  • comfortable seats
  • powerful V8 options
  • comprehensive safety equipment.
  • Large turning circle
  • bland base interior design
  • limited cabin storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is a worthy competitor among fresher rivals, bolstered by a wide range of body styles, capable performance and a comfortable ride.

Vehicle overview

Since the current-generation GMC Sierra 1500 pickup debuted four years ago, competing trucks have outpaced the GMC with recent redesigns. But don't assume the Sierra (or its Chevrolet Silverado twin) is ready to be put out to pasture just yet. Over its production run, this full-size truck has seen its share of improvements on top of the solid foundation on which it started. Despite the mounting pressure from rival manufacturers, the 2011 Sierra 1500 remains one of the best trucks in this category.

In terms of capabilities (like towing), choice of body styles and power, the Sierra 1500 is right up there with the competition. The GMC is notable, however, for its smooth and quiet ride. Factor in comfortable seats -- at least in the upper trim levels – and the Sierra earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. The Sierra isn't without a few faults, however. In base Work trim, the interior is aesthetically dull compared to models from Dodge and Toyota. The base V6 engine also struggles to adequately motivate this large truck. And maneuverability is hampered by a large turning radius that leads to frequent multiple-point turns.

All things considered, however, the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 still represents a worthy choice in the very competitive full-size truck segment. In a recent Edmunds.com comparison test, a nearly identical Chevy Silverado finished a close 3rd place, bested by the 2011 Ram 1500 and 2011 Toyota Tundra, and narrowly edging out the 2011 Ford F-150. The Ford pickup has more powerful engine choices this year, but the close results from our comparison show that all of these trucks are up to the task. As such, the 2011 Sierra 1500 remains a solid choice in our book.

2011 GMC Sierra 1500 models

The 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is a half-ton full-size pickup that is offered in standard cab, extended cab and crew cab body styles. Standard cabs and extended cabs are available with either a standard 6-foot-6 bed or an 8-foot long bed. Crew cabs only come with a short 5-foot-8 bed.

Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel SLE trims, while the extended and crew cabs are also available in the well-appointed SLT trim. An SL trim slots in between the Work and SLE models, but is only available as a crew cab, as is the range-topping Denali.

The Work trim comes with the bare necessities, which includes air-conditioning (for extended- and crew-cab versions), a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel, OnStar telematics, vinyl seat upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The SL adds full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the driver.

The SLE trim adds premium cloth seat upholstery, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The premium SLT piles on chrome-clad alloy wheels, a premium interior with a full center console and upgraded materials, a Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer, leather seat upholstery, remote engine start, an exclusive dash design with wood and metallic accents, 12-way power-adjustable/heated front seats and rear audio controls.

Sierra Denali models trump the SLT with a unique powertrain, suspension tuning emphasizing ride comfort, 20-inch cast-aluminum wheels, exterior styling enhancements, a heated steering wheel, a turn-by-turn navigation feature for OnStar, plus USB connectivity (optional on SLE and SLT).

Option availability varies with trim levels and body styles. It includes several towing packages, the Z71 Off-Road package (skid plates and an off-road suspension), special regional packages, the All-Terrain package (similar to the Z71 but with special interior and exterior enhancements) and the XFE (extra fuel economy) trim variant for the rear-wheel-drive 5.3-liter V8 crew cab (which features aerodynamic enhancements and lightweight aluminum components that improve fuel economy).

Other options include 20- and 22-inch wheels, a rear back-up camera, upgraded audio systems, Bluetooth, a navigation system with real-time traffic reports, a rear-seat entertainment system, heated power-folding outside mirrors, a sunroof, a power-sliding rear window, a cargo management system and rear park assist. An "EZ Lift" tailgate is also offered, and requires only about half the effort to open and close compared to the standard tailgate.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 receives the latest OnStar 9.0 system with improved audio quality and speech recognition.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is available with four different engine choices. In the Work trim level, the Sierra is powered by a standard 4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Buyers may upgrade to a 4.8-liter V8 that makes 302 hp and 305 lb-ft, or a 5.3-liter V8 that's good for 315 hp and 335 lb-ft. The SLE trims will have one of the two V8s as standard, while the SLT has the 5.3-liter engine as standard.

A 6.2-liter V8 is available on select models and produces 403 hp and 417 lb-ft. The 6.2 V8 comes standard on the Denali. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard on the two big V8s, while the 4.8-liter V8 and the V6 come only with a four-speed automatic. In a recent Edmunds.com test of an essentially identical Chevy Silverado, when equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 it accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is quick for a full-size pickup. Properly equipped, a Sierra 1500 can tow up to 10,700 pounds.

Buyers have a choice of two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive and (Denali only) all-wheel drive. The Work and LS trims with 4WD have a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when it detects the tires slipping.

Fuel economy estimates range from 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for a crew cab XFE down to 12/19/14 mpg for the Denali.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front, side and side curtain airbags are also standard. Four-wheel disc brakes are available as part of the Max Trailering package.

In government crash tests, the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 earned the top rating of five stars in frontal collisions. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Sierra 1500 earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.

In Edmunds.com testing, a crew cab with four-wheel disc brakes stopped from 60 mph in a short 120 feet.

Driving

Just like most modern pickups, the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is actually pleasant to drive. The steering is light but reasonably precise, and the truck's comfortable seats and smooth, quiet ride make road trips enjoyable. The Sierra's turning circle is a bit larger than you'll find in most other trucks, however.

Acceleration is sluggish with the base V6, while the 4.8-liter V8 provides adequate power. The 5.3-liter V8 feels brawny and the 6.2-liter V8 turns the Sierra into a veritable muscle truck. The six-speed automatic transmission that comes standard with the two bigger V8s does an admirable job of keeping power on tap, while the four-speed feels outdated by comparison.

Interior

On the whole, the Sierra's interior fit and finish ranks highly, though base models tend to look rather dull compared to their rivals. The pricey SLT and Denali trims dress up the cabin significantly, with a unique upscale dash and door panel treatment, a full center console and attractive wood grain and metallic accents. Crew cab models feature comfortable rear seats with flip-up seat cushions that provide a nearly flat load floor. Interior storage is merely adequate, with small cupholders and haphazard organization for the center console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pushing 200k miles w/ ZERO issues!
CGS3,03/24/2020
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 about a year and a half ago with approx 130k miles on it and I am now nearing the 200k mile mark. I purchased this truck based on an article about the most reliable vehicles to 200k miles. So far what Edmunds said has been true. I hope by submitting this review I don't jinx myself but my truck has been outstanding so far.
My little GMC work truck
krausee,06/17/2011
I love my little work truck, short bed, 4.3 engine. Why? Because I paid 15,900 for it minus a 750 dollar USAA rebate. It's my third new GMC/Chevy in 10 years and I expect it to be as reliable as the previous trucks.
Black beast
Michael Pfaff,02/26/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
This slt is my third gmc and by far the best one. The 5.3L vortec has plenty of power and the truck is more comfortable than most cars on the road. I lifted it 6" and installed 22" mayhem warrior wheels, cold air intake a moroso chip and chrome exterior accents. People stop me everywhere I go to say how beautiful the truck is. 59k on it and still running the factory battery and brakes. The back door and driver door window switches failed at 53k and 76k. That's the only problem I've had. I recommend this truck to anybody in the market for a full size truck.
I knew what i was buying.
Joe marotz,05/14/2019
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
This is my first truck ever. I looked for a truck for quite a few months. I looked at price, mileage, 4wheel drive vs. 2wd, and optional junk. I chose the 2wd no flash 6.5 ft bed 4.3L V6. Got it with 95k and it is about 8 years old. I love it. It is exactly what i wanted and perfroms as i expected. What else can i say?
See all 16 reviews of the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

