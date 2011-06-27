  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
1993 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 GMC Sierra 1500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

93 SL 4.3V6 8ft bed reg cab
Tony,10/24/2010
This is the first truck I've ever owned and I can't say enough about her. This machine has never let me down and made me some extra cash.With the 4.3 liter V6 it is great on gas but sometimes underpowered on long trips with a heavy load but it's understandable. She runs like a champ & starts up on the first try every time. My wife prefers to go in the truck everywhere than our family sedan.(gotta say I feel the same).I've been everywhere with this truck up and down the east coast. She has a big 30 gallon tank so I can just keep going & going. Thought of getting a newer model but I can't part with her. Hats off to GM for this one. Love the simple styling and simplicity of maintaining this truck.
1993 GMC 1500 Sierra
jporey,07/17/2008
My wife's uncle bought this brand new in 1993, so when he said he was selling his blue on blue GMC, I said sold. When I bought it from him in 06 it had 137,000. I drive it everyday and just about to hit 150,000 miles. Only thing I have had to replace was the tiger paw tires ( sounds like everyone else did too ) and 3 out of the 4 brake lines. The truck has held up very well and due to my wife's uncle passing this year the truck has a lot of sentimental value as well.
K1500 5spd 350 ext cab
jyanke,11/30/2008
I've owned this truck for 3 years and love it. I rebuilt engine 10000 ago and runs good most of time. I haul 2200 pounds of brake rotors in the box once a month and hauls it like a dream. Pulled stock car for years before I bought and drove good
warning, warning
Broke,06/25/2003
My truck runs ok after I replaced the transmissions 4 times, rear differential, radiator, brakes twice, fuel pump, gas tank twice, shocks, the water pump, and fixed the 4 wheel drive. By the way I have only owned it for 3 years!! Need I go on? Save your money, and don't buy a GMC. I have learned my lesson the hard way.
See all 13 reviews of the 1993 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,731.

Find a used GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,480.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,734.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,686.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

