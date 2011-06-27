1993 GMC Sierra 1500 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 GMC Sierra 1500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,525
Used Sierra 1500 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 GMC Sierra 1500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tony,10/24/2010
This is the first truck I've ever owned and I can't say enough about her. This machine has never let me down and made me some extra cash.With the 4.3 liter V6 it is great on gas but sometimes underpowered on long trips with a heavy load but it's understandable. She runs like a champ & starts up on the first try every time. My wife prefers to go in the truck everywhere than our family sedan.(gotta say I feel the same).I've been everywhere with this truck up and down the east coast. She has a big 30 gallon tank so I can just keep going & going. Thought of getting a newer model but I can't part with her. Hats off to GM for this one. Love the simple styling and simplicity of maintaining this truck.
jporey,07/17/2008
My wife's uncle bought this brand new in 1993, so when he said he was selling his blue on blue GMC, I said sold. When I bought it from him in 06 it had 137,000. I drive it everyday and just about to hit 150,000 miles. Only thing I have had to replace was the tiger paw tires ( sounds like everyone else did too ) and 3 out of the 4 brake lines. The truck has held up very well and due to my wife's uncle passing this year the truck has a lot of sentimental value as well.
jyanke,11/30/2008
I've owned this truck for 3 years and love it. I rebuilt engine 10000 ago and runs good most of time. I haul 2200 pounds of brake rotors in the box once a month and hauls it like a dream. Pulled stock car for years before I bought and drove good
Broke,06/25/2003
My truck runs ok after I replaced the transmissions 4 times, rear differential, radiator, brakes twice, fuel pump, gas tank twice, shocks, the water pump, and fixed the 4 wheel drive. By the way I have only owned it for 3 years!! Need I go on? Save your money, and don't buy a GMC. I have learned my lesson the hard way.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana