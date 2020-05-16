2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
What’s new
- A new Grand Edition model debuts
- 2020 likely marks the last year of this SL generation
- Part of the sixth SL generation that was introduced in 2013
Pros & Cons
- Interior is a model of luxury and refinement
- Effortless acceleration
- Excellent handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort
- Folding hardtop still allows for decent cargo space
- AMG models aren't as agile as similarly priced exotics
- This generation is showing its age
2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Review
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class continues the lineage of one of the most iconic touring roadsters ever. It's been eight years since the SL received a full redesign, though, and its age is showing in the face of fresher competitors. To its credit, the SL remains an excellent luxury convertible that delivers high levels of refinement.
Inside, the SL is very much a last-generation Mercedes, lacking the latest MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and maintaining the dated interior design. It's a functional cockpit, no doubt, but it's missing a lot of the latest tech features and the visual sophistication of current stablemates. If you don't need the latest and greatest features, though, this SL still has the comfort and performance you'd expect.
There are strong rumors that this may be the last year for this Mercedes-Benz SL generation since some poorly disguised test mules have been spotted in Europe. If that's the case, you may want to wait and see what the next SL has in store for us. Otherwise, the newer rivals from BMW and Porsche should easily satisfy.
Which SL-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL is a two-seat convertible with a power-folding hardtop that's available in three trim levels based on engine size and output. The base SL 450 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque) and sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The SL 550 ups the power with a turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 (449 hp, 516 lb-ft).
Standard features for the SL 450 include 19-inch wheels, a power windblocker, LED headlights and running lights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, keyless entry and ignition, a power trunklid with hands-free activation, selectable drive modes and an adaptive suspension.
Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, sun-reflecting leather upholstery, heated seats, a navigation system, a COMAND infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite and HD radio.
The SL 550 adds AMG-branded 19-inch wheels, an automated parking system, an Airscarf neck-level heater, and ventilated seats with active side bolsters and massage functions.
Most of the SL 550's premium features are optional on the SL 450. All SLs are eligible for mobile Wi-Fi hotspot service and many interior upholstery and trim upgrades. AMG models can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber exterior trim. For 2020, a Grand Edition model debuts with 20-inch rear wheels, pre-selected paint and interior trim choices, and diamond-quilted Designo leather upholstery.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- sound system
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
No sound from rear speakers when tuned into XM Satellite radio, only works with CD’s. I never had this problem with S and GLS models!!
You have no surround system, all you hear is the front speakers when the top is down. It needs front to back fader control that all S and GLS classes cars have!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Features & Specs
|SL 450 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$91,000
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SL 550 2dr Convertible
4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$114,700
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|449 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite SL-Class safety features:
- Magic Vision Control
- Keeps the windshield clean by spraying water directly from the wiper, minimizing overspray and maximizing windshield-washer fluid coverage.
- Attention Assist
- Warns you if the car detects irregular driving behavior, such as erratic steering inputs, commonly caused by drowsy driving.
- Pop-Up Roll Bars
- Detects an impending rollover and deploys a pair of roll bars behind the occupants' heads, helping minimize injury.
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. BMW 8 Series
A year after the revival of the BMW 8 Series, the lineup has filled in nicely. There's now a six-cylinder 840i that serves as an entry-level trim to rival the SL 450, at least in regard to price. The newer 8 Series handily beats the SL when it comes to features and technology. It has a slightly smaller trunk than the Benz, but the rear seats fold flat to allow greater cargo capacity.
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. Jaguar F-Type
The Jaguar F-Type is biased more toward performance and driver engagement, as opposed to the SL's touring luxury. As a result, the Jaguar isn't as spacious or comfortable as the Benz, but it does tend to turn more heads. The F-Type also offers a much more accessible entry-level four-cylinder model. The Jag's smaller trunk limits space for weekend getaway luggage.
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. Porsche 911
For those looking to push performance past luxury touring, the Porsche 911 is a legitimate sports car. At the same time, it's surprisingly comfortable, well-mannered for daily commuting and its interior is appointed with quality materials. The main drawbacks are price (especially with options) and the lack of cargo space.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class:
- A new Grand Edition model debuts
- 2020 likely marks the last year of this SL generation
- Part of the sixth SL generation that was introduced in 2013
Is the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $91,000.
Other versions include:
- SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $91,000
- SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $114,700
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is offered in the following submodels: SL-Class Convertible. Available styles include SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 SL-Class 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 SL-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 SL-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $115,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $6,288 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,288 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $109,407.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale near. There are currently 10 new 2020 SL-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $101,710 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,751.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,098.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Portofino